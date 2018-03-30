Getty

Oilers are robbing Connor McDavid of another MVP award

By Adam GretzMar 30, 2018
The 2018 Hart Trophy race is one of the most fascinating ones we have seen in recent years because there really isn’t anyone that stands out head and shoulders above the pack, while there are also probably eight or nine players that all have a compelling argument to win it. It’s also brought back that maddening debate as to what “value” actually means to a team because the league’s best — and arguably most valuable — player, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, is stuck on a dog excrement team that can’t do anything right when he is not on the ice, all but completely submarining his chances of winning the award for the second year in a row.

The Oilers opened the season with the second best Stanley Cup odds in the NHL and are already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and have, for all intents and purposes, been eliminated for at least half of the season.

That, in the eyes of many MVP voters, will disqualify McDavid from winning.

Maybe from even being a finalist.

Whether he wins the award or is a finalist or not, he is by any objective measure one of the most valuable players in the league this season. Maybe the most. If he played on a better team his performance would make him a slam dunk finalist. He might even win it. Given voting history, he probably would win it.

That is what is perhaps most maddening about this entire thing.

Teams that have players like him usually are better, and they should be better, and it’s a damning indictment on the Oilers organization that they are not better with a player like him on their roster. McDavid’s season presents such a firestorm of debate because we almost never see a season where a player this good, and this dominant, plays on a team this bad.

With still four games remaining in the Oilers’ season McDavid has already scored 41 goals and recorded 103 points. He is almost certainly going to win the scoring title for the second year in a row, becoming the first player since Jaromir Jagr in the late 1990s to do so. He is also a back-to-back 100-point player in an era where 100-point seasons have all but disappeared. He has two in three years in the league. The rest of the league over that stretch has one.

Over the past 25 years there have been 36 teams that had at least one player hit the 40-goal, 100-point milestones. Out of that group, 32 of those teams made the playoffs. The only exceptions are McDavid’s Oilers, the 2005-06 Washington Capitals (Ovechkin’s rookie season on a clearly rebuilding team), the 1995-96 Anaheim Ducks (a third-year NHL franchise) with Paul Kariya, and the 1993-94 Philadelphia Flyers with Mark Recchi.

Nine of those teams with such a player went as far as the Conference Finals that year. Seven of them played in the Stanley Cup Final.

Only four Art Ross winners since 1980 have played on teams that missed the playoffs (Jamie Benn in 2014-15, Martin St. Louis in 2012-13, Jarome Iginla in 2001-02, and Mario Lemieux in 1987-88).

Iginla was the runner-up in his non-playoff Art Ross year. Lemieux won it in his year.

But McDavid doesn’t play on a better team. His team, independent of him, stinks.

Because hockey is a sport where the best and most impactful players (outside of the goalie) only play, at most, a third of the game there really isn’t an individual player, outside of maybe the occasional goalie (think Carey Price in 2014-15), that is going to single handedly drag a bad team to the playoffs.

Contrary to what you might have been told this season in other MVP arguments, there is no one really doing that for any of the bubble playoff teams, either.

Taylor Hall in New Jersey might be the player that is closest to doing that because even though the Devils have built a young, fast team that is on the rise, they’ve also been hammered by injuries and haven’t really had anything better than average goaltending. of course, average goaltending is better than whatever it is the Oilers are getting from a worn down and overworked Cam Talbot and their bad backups. The Devils, with a three-point lead over a Florida team that still has two games in hand on them, are also not a lock to make the playoffs.

Nathan MacKinnon’s breakthrough year is big reason the Colorado Avalanche have gone from being one of the worst teams the NHL has seen in decades a season ago to a potential playoff team this season. He has been absolutely amazing this season. But it is not just him behind that turnaround. The Avalanche also have another top-15 scorer on their roster in Mikko Rantanen and a goaltending duo that has combined for the ninth best save percentage in the NHL. The latter part being a pretty big development. The Avalanche, as of Friday morning, are on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Pretty much any other MVP contender you can throw into the discussion plays on a team that has multiple impact players and better supporting casts around them. If you think that makes them more valuable than the league’s leading scorer and one of the most single dominant players in the game, more power to you.

I also disagree with you. Strongly.

When it comes to contributions to his team, creating wins, and, yes, adding value to his team, there may not be a better and more impactful player in the league than McDavid.

He has a point in 71 percent of the Oilers’ games.

He has contributed, by either scoring or assisting, on 46 percent of his team’s goals, which is just an obscene number.

His 13 three-point games this season are tied for the most in the league with MacKinnon.

Do you know the significance of a three-point game? When a team has a player record three points in a single game that team wins the game more than 90 percent of the time. It means his team has scored at least three goals, and in the NHL in 2017-18 three goals is more often than not enough to win a game on its own.

Somehow, in typical Oilers fashion, they have found a way to lose three of McDavid’s three-point games (a .769 winning percentage).

He has 30 games with at least two points (nearly 40 percent of the Oilers’ games), tied for most in the league with Kucherov

When he is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Oilers are outscoring their opponents by 22 goals.

That is the level you see from playoff teams.

When he is not on the ice, the Oilers have been outscored by 30 goals. That is the level you see from lottery teams. That is also a 52-goal swing depending only on whether or not McDavid is on the ice. It is not uncommon for teams to be worse — or even slightly outscored — when their best player is not on the ice. It happens in most cases. It does not usually happen to this extreme.

The only three players and teams in the league that see anything close to that sort of swing is Taylor Hall and the Devils, Claude Giroux with the Philadelphia Flyers, and, shockingly, Mat Barzal with the New York Islanders.

When Hall is on the ice the Devils are outscoring their opponents by 17 goals. They get outscored by 23 without him (a 40-goal swing). The Flyers own a plus-22 goal differential with Giroux on the ice and have been outscored by 16 without him (a 38-goal swing). It’s a 37-goal difference for Barzal and the Islanders (plus-12 with him, minus-27 without him).

At the other end of that spectrum, the Lightning actually outscore their opponents by 23 goals when Nikita Kucherov is not on the ice (they are plus-21 with him). The Kings outscore their opponents by 18 goals when Kopitar is not on the ice (plus-13 with him).

When McDavid does not record a point in a game the Oilers’ points percentage on the season is only .181.

Want to see how that compares to the other top-20 scorers in the NHL at the moment?

They are 3-17-2 when he does not get on the scoresheet.

That means they are 31-20-6 when he does. That is actually a pretty good record!

Every single number you look at it it paints two crystal clear pictures. The first is that McDavid is probably the best and most impactful player in the league.

The second is that the Oilers organization around him is a raging tire fire that has squandered three years of the best and most impactful player in the league while that player was making peanuts against the salary cap.

As great as McDavid is and has been he is not so far above the rest of the pack that it should make him a slam dunk winner. Giroux has a great — and really underrated — argument. Hall and MacKinnon are in there, too. But if we are being honest none of them have really contributed to their teams what McDavid has or impacted the game the way McDavid has.

Nobody in the league has.

That is value. That is incredible value. It remains true no matter how bad the rest of McDavid’s team is.

The Oilers wasted it. By doing so they not only gave McDavid one less shot at a Stanley Cup in his career, they took away the chance for him to make some individual history as well.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Playoff Push: Blues go for 7 in a row, Ducks-Kings meet in huge game

By Adam GretzMar 30, 2018
There are really only three playoff spots that are still up for grabs in the Western Conference (Minnesota and San Jose have not officially clinched, but their spots are pretty secure) with four teams — St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings — competing for them.

All four of those teams are in action on Saturday night.

Two of them, the Kings and Ducks, are playing each other in what might be one of the biggest games of the night.

Let’s take a look at the standings in the Western Conference before we dive into the games.

As mentioned above one of the biggest games of the night is Anaheim where the Kings are looking for their third win in a row. After going more than a month alternating wins and losses, the Kings have finally won consecutive games thanks to back-to-back wins over the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes. That has helped them climb back into the third spot in the Pacific Division and put them three points clear of the first non-playoff team.

This is the classic “four-point game” in the standings because a regulation win for either team will have a pretty big impact on the playoff race. If the Kings win in regulation, it puts them four points clear of the Ducks with a week to go in the regular season. That is a tough gap to make up. A Ducks win pulls them back even and sets up what would be a frantic finish down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the suddenly surging Blues go for their seventh win in a row when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blues have won eight of their past nine and are 9-1-1 since snapping a seven-game losing streak that could have easily knocked them out of the race. Now they are sitting in the first Wild Card spot and look to keep things rolling on Friday night against a Vegas team that is still trying to wrap up the Pacific Division crown.

Colorado enters the day on the outside of the playoff picture sitting one point back of both the Blues and Ducks. The Avalanche have slumped a bit recently with losses in three of their past four games, a stretch that has seen them score just four goals in regulation (they have literally scored one goal every game. Their only win during this stretch has been  a 2-1 shootout win over Vegas).

Depending on what happens with their game and the St. Louis and Anaheim-Los Angeles games the Avalanche could either find themselves back in the first wild card spot or really facing a tough deficit down the stretch.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

As for the Eastern Conference.

The only thing really up for grabs on Friday night in the East is division titles.

The Capitals can take a big step toward securing their third consecutive Metropolitan Division crown with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes. They would give them a seven-point edge over the Pittsburgh Penguins with only four games remaining on each team’s schedule, including a head-to-head meeting on Sunday.

After losing to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night and falling into second place in the Atlantic Division the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to reclaim the top spot on Friday night if they can beat the New York Rangers.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday’s Key Games

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m ET
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2018 NHL Draft Lottery Watch: Hurricanes, Stars ready to enter the mix

By Sean LeahyMar 30, 2018
The end is near for the playoff chances of the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. While it’s been pretty clear for a while the Canes wouldn’t be making it, the Stars have hung around long enough a few points away from a wild card spot to give off the appearance that a postseason berth could happen.

Thursday’s night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild brought the Stars’ tragic number down to two points with four games left to play. All four of those games, beginning with Saturday’s rematch with the Wild, come against teams sitting in playoff position. With a 1-7-2 record in their last 10 games and destiny out of their control, time to look forward to the June entry draft and what kind personnel changes — bye, bye Hitch!— are coming.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Same can be said for the Hurricanes, who take on the Washington Capitals Friday night holding a tragic number of one. We know a new general manager is coming at some point, but what of the status of head coach Bill Peters? He has a year left on his deal, but as Elliotte Friedman noted this week, it’s believed he has an “out” in his contract after this season. No word on how much of his $1.6 million salary he gets to keep should his activate that clause, but then again, new owner Tom Dundon may just decide to go for a fresh slate for ’18-19 and fire him.

Here’s what the draft lottery standings look like entering Friday’s games:

Tank watch
1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 60 points, 77 games, 23 ROW
2 – Coyotes (13.5), 65 points, 78 GP, 25 ROW
3 – Senators (11.5), 65 points, 77 GP, 25 ROW
4 – Canucks (9.5) 67 points, 78 GP, 29 ROW
5 – Canadiens (8.5), 68 points, 77 GP, 26 ROW
6 – Red Wings (7.5) 69 points, 78 GP, 24 ROW
7 – Oilers (6.5) 74 points, 78 GP, 30 ROW
8 – Blackhawks (6.0) 74 points, 78 GP, 31 ROW
9 – Islanders (5.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 29 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 75 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 79 points, 77 GP, 31 ROW
12 – Islanders (2.5) 80 points, 78 GP, 33 ROW (*Previously owned by CGY)
13 – Stars (2.0) 86 points, 78 GP, 35 ROW
14 – Panthers (1.5) 86 points, 76 GP, 36 ROW
15 – Avalanche (1.0) 90 points, 77 GP, 39 ROW

(The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery, to be held April 28, will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.)

Time is running out to get yourself in a good position to have a shot to draft Rasmus Dahlin. The New York Islanders could certainly use the young Swedish defenseman; but then again, they traded away Travis Hamonic for that Calgary Flames pick. Probably would have been better for Doug Weight’s team to have Hamonic on the blue line this season, no?

Friday’s key games
Maple Leafs at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Lightning at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET
Hurricanes at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Blackhawks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Vanek acquisition has paid huge dividends for Blue Jackets

By Joey AlfieriMar 30, 2018
When the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they had acquired Thomas Vanek from the Vancouver Canucks, many immediately began to wonder how a relationship with demanding head coach John Tortorella would work. Not only has the partnership worked out just fine, Vanek has thrived as a member of the Jackets.

Vanek failed to register a point in his first four games with his new team, but he’s been terrific since then. The 34-year-old has picked up seven goals and seven assists (five primary) in his last 11 outings. With him in the lineup, they’ve gone 12-3-0, which has allowed them to move back into third place in the Metro.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The veteran has moved around a lot over the last five years (he’s suited up for eight teams during that stretch), but he finally appears to be comfortable in his current situation with a coach that not many people expected him to survive with.

His advanced stats would also suggest that he’s fit in really well with the Blue Jackets. He has a CF% over 50 (51.54 percent) for the first time since the 2010-11 season when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres. His FF% is also higher than it’s ever been at 54.85 percent and when he’s on the ice, 85 percent of the goals scored are scored by Columbus. Yes, this is a small sample size, but this is a story about his immediate impact.

That’s some valuable production from a player that GM Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t even have to give up a draft pick for. Instead, he sent 23-year-old forward Tyler Motte and veteran journeyman Jussi Jokinen to the Canucks in exchange for Vanek. Motte has one goal in 13 games, while Jokinen has a respectable five points in 10 contests.

Of course, it’s also important to realize that Vanek’s current totals probably aren’t sustainable. His sky-high 1.129 PDO suggests that his numbers will regress at a certain point, but even that won’t take away from the contributions he’s made over his last 15 games.

We all know that he’s the kind of player that will look awesome for stretches and invisible during long periods of time, but all the Jackets have to do is ride the wave as long as they can.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Donato among Hobey Baker finalists; How good is Kopitar?

By Joey AlfieriMar 30, 2018
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• NHLers Adam Gaudette, Henrik Borgstrom and Ryan Donato are the three finalists for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award. (HobeyBaker.com)

Drew Doughty has put together another terrific season for the Kings in 2017-18. He’s even on pace to set new career highs in many offensive categories. (NHL.com/Kings)

• The Columbus Blue Jackets have been outstanding as of late and their fans believe they’re ready for playoff hockey. (Jackets Cannon)

• Where does Anze Kopitar rank when it comes to the top two-way players in the league? (FanRag Sports)

• Even though their eight-game winning streak is a thing of the past, the San Jose Sharks have put themselves in a great spot. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The last few games of the season might not be meaningful for the Chicago Blackhawks, but at least they’ll get a good look at some of their young players. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Jets rookie Kyle Connor has been able to put together an impressive first full year in the NHL. Can he sustain this type of offensive production? (Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights’ play has dipped over the last few weeks and that has some people doubting their ability to go on a long playoff run. (The Hockey News)

• The Anaheim Ducks were pretty inconsistent during an important four-game road trip that saw them travel through Western Canada. (OC Register)

• Dobber Hockey hands out all the major NHL awards to players that have proven to be the best bargains in the league. (Dobber Hockey)

• The NHL is committed to fighting climate change and they’re hoping to implement innovations that will lower energy consumption. (USA Today)

• Find out how former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Charlie O’Brien used a goalie mask to change the game of baseball forever. (Puck Junk)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night's game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.