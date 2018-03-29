The Buzzer: Maple Leafs win records tumble, Caps win fifth straight

Players of the Night:
Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals: He didn’t score on Wednesday, but his two assists were vital for the Capitals. Backstrom’s first helped tie the game with 33 seconds left in the first period. And with 65 seconds left in the game, his second apple of the night set up the tying goal that forced overtime, which Washington won via Evgeny Kuznetsov 38 seconds into the extra frame.
Kevin Connauton, Arizona Coyotes: Not a name you’re probably accustomed to seeing here, but Connauton put in a solid effort tonight, The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Coyotes and then scored the game-winner in the second period to see off the Vegas Golden Knights.
Highlights of the Night:
Roberto Luongo and Frederik Andersen put on an incredible-save clinic on Wednesday:
Luongo’s blocker save:
Andersen’s glove save:
The saves kept coming:
Kuznetsov fires home the winner and his sixth straight game with multiple points:
Factoids of the Night:
Scores:
Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3
Capitals 3, Rangers 2
Flyers 2, Avalanche 1
Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 2
