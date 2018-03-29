Sidney Crosby bats another puck out of mid-air for OT winner

Scott Foster’s night probably started the same way it does every night there’s a Chicago Blackhawks game in the Windy City.
He arrived at the arena as the emergency goalie with his equipment in tow before depositing it somewhere for safe keeping. Then, he makes his way up to the press box, gets his free meal with a guest he brought and settles down to watch the game from high above the ice surface at United Center.
Rinse and repeat.
Except for Thursday.
All of that preamble likely happened for Foster. He probably arrived at the rink at the same time, ate a nice press box meal and then settled into his comfy seat. But it’s unlikely he ever thought he’d be throwing his gear on, nevermind stepping onto the ice in his first professional hockey game.
That dream got one step closer to become a reality when Anton Forsberg going down in warm up, Foster likely took the rest of his pre-game meal in a to-go back.
And when Collin Delia (also making his first pro start) went down injured in the third period with a 6-2 lead against the Winnipeg Jets, Foster likely threw up whatever he ate into the nearest garbage bin and then put his mask over his face before walking down the tunnel, past names like Kane and Keith and onto the ice in front of 20,000-plus.
You could say he was ready:
Per Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mark Lazerus on Twitter:
“I think I’m just hitting my prime,” Foster said. “The initial shock happened when I had to dress. And then I think you just kind of black out after that.
“I’m an accountant by day. So a few hours ago I was sitting on my computer typing on the 10-key, and now I’m standing in front of you guys just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey.
“Who would have thought? You just keep grinding away in men’s league, and eventually you’ll get your shot.”
Foster isn’t an easy man to find with a Google search. His HockeyDB page is pretty much it. He’s listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound goalie from Sarnia, Ont., who hasn’t played a meaningful game since the 2005-06 season when he was at Western Michigan.
That was well over a decade ago.
As of Thursday, Foster now has an update to add to that website.
Foster made seven saves on seven shots in his 14:01 of fame.
Look at Joel Quenneville’s smile:
And guess who was the night’s No. 1 star.
You can’t make this stuff up.
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck