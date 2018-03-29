Scott Foster, accountant by day, makes NHL debut with Blackhawks

Scott Foster’s night probably started the same way it does every night there’s a Chicago Blackhawks game in the Windy City.

He arrived at the arena as the emergency goalie with his equipment in tow before depositing it somewhere for safe keeping. Then, he makes his way up to the press box, gets his free meal with a guest he brought and settles down to watch the game from high above the ice surface at United Center.

Rinse and repeat.

Except for Thursday.

All of that preamble likely happened for Foster. He probably arrived at the rink at the same time, ate a nice press box meal and then settled into his comfy seat. But it’s unlikely he ever thought he’d be throwing his gear on, nevermind stepping onto the ice in his first professional hockey game.

That dream got one step closer to become a reality when Anton Forsberg going down in warm up, Foster likely took the rest of his pre-game meal in a to-go back.

And when Collin Delia (also making his first pro start) went down injured in the third period with a 6-2 lead against the Winnipeg Jets, Foster likely threw up whatever he ate into the nearest garbage bin and then put his mask over his face before walking down the tunnel, past names like Kane and Keith and onto the ice in front of 20,000-plus.

You could say he was ready:

Per Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mark Lazerus on Twitter:

“I think I’m just hitting my prime,” Foster said. “The initial shock happened when I had to dress. And then I think you just kind of black out after that.

“I’m an accountant by day. So a few hours ago I was sitting on my computer typing on the 10-key, and now I’m standing in front of you guys just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey.

“Who would have thought? You just keep grinding away in men’s league, and eventually you’ll get your shot.”

Foster isn’t an easy man to find with a Google search. His HockeyDB page is pretty much it. He’s listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound goalie from Sarnia, Ont., who hasn’t played a meaningful game since the 2005-06 season when he was at Western Michigan.

That was well over a decade ago.

As of Thursday, Foster now has an update to add to that website.

Foster made seven saves on seven shots in his 14:01 of fame.

Look at Joel Quenneville’s smile:

And guess who was the night’s No. 1 star.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Two NHL debuts in the same net in the same game

Players of the Night:

Scott Foster, Chicago Blackhawks: You will likely never see this name in this spot again, so you’re reading history. Foster stopped all seven shots he faced in an emergency relief appearance against the Winnipeg Jets. The 36-year-old accountant was summoned after Collin Delia was injured with 14:01 remaining in the third period. Anton Forsberg, who was supposed to get the nod, was injured in warmup. Enter the accountant by day, who stopped shots off the sticks of Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine and was named the games first star.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus Blue Jackets: Dubois registered his first NHL hat trick and made some Blue Jackets history along the way. Dubois set a new Columbus rookie record for goals with 18, surpassing the previous mark of 17 set by Rick Nash during the 2002-03 season. If Dubois can finish out the season strong, he can pass the points mark of 47 set by Zach Werenski last season. Dubois has 44 points now.

Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings: Joining Dubois in the hat trick department was Carter, who potted three goals, one in each period, to help see of the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-2 win. The victory helped move the Kings two points head of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. On Friday, both teams will meet in what Carter called the “game of the year” following Thursday’s win.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild: Dumba scored and added three assists in the first four-point night by the Wild defenseman in franchise history. His production also propelling the Wild to a vital win as they try to lock down the third spot in the Central Division.

Highlight of the Night:

This, by far:

Other Highlights of the Night:

Poke check:

Rask throwing bombs:

Aw, man. This would have been incredible. It was already incredible.

Solid effort and feed from Granlund:

This is just getting silly now:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Blue Jackets 5, Flames 1

Blackhawks 6, Jets 2

Wild 5, Stars 2

Predators 5, Sharks 3

Senators 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Penguins 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Red Wings 6, Sabres 3

Bruins 4, Lightning 2

Canucks 2, Oilers 1

Kings 4, Coyotes 2

Zach Parise notches pair, Wild down struggling Stars

Four points separated the Minnesota Wild and two teams chasing them in the Central Division coming into Thursday’s action.

The Wild, who had lost two straight in overtime, weren’t in must-win mode by any means on Thursday. They’re holding down the third spot in the division and have for a while now. But the two points on the line would help them create some space between themselves and the idle St. Louis Blues (three points back, in the first wildcard) and the (also idle) Colorado Avalanche (four points behind, currently outside the playoff line).

So a 5-2 win against a division rival was just the thing the Wild needed against the Dallas Stars.

The Stars have lost nine of their past 10 games and have a snowball’s chance in hell of making the playoffs at this point.

Basically, for the Stars to make it, everyone else fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference has to lose and the Stars need to win their last four games.

They’re five points back with four games to play. For Dallas, it appears to be all over except for the mathematical formality.

The Stars began the game on the right foot, with Jamie Benn scoring a quick goal 2:51 into the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Instead of building off that momentum, however, they let Minnesota score late in the period to tie it shorthanded, a goal that began a series of three unanswered from the Wild.

Dumba’s power-play goal to make it 2-1 was pretty, a clean one-timer that beat Kari Lehtonen with precision. Lehtonen struggled, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Devin Shore brought the Stars back to 3-2 on a deft little top from the slot, the type of goal that could ignite a possible comeback.

But a late power play for Minnesota turned into a late marker for Jason Zucker, who made it 4-2 on a one-timer with 11 seconds left in the second period.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 of 31 saves for the win.

Parise scored his second of the game into an empty net to seal it for the Wild.

Sidney Crosby bats another puck out of mid-air for OT winner

Another day, another Sidney Crosby goal that’s batted out of mid-air.

Yes, Sid the Kid did it once again on Thursday night, channeling his inner baseball player to slug home the game-winning goal in overtime against the New Jersey Devils.

This time, Crosby shoots the puck off the post and then drives home the rebound with that sweet swing to complete the trick shot.

This comes a week after Sidney Crosby scored in similar fashion against Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

Crosby is evolving, and goalies aren’t liking it.

Rask, Conacher come to blows; Vasilevskiy feels left out (video)

NESN
It was Tuukka Time in Boston on Thursday, but Tuukka Rask wasn’t making a save on this particular play.

Instead, the Boston Bruins goalie was using his glove and blocker for far more sinister purposes than merely robbing opposing players of goals.

After Cory Conacher got too close to his personal space, Rask decided to throw a couple hands at Conacher in the second period. Rask’s engagement was over at that point, as Bruins players jumped into and all hell broke loose.

Let’s roll the tape.

At the end of the video, you can see Andrei Vasilevskiy being held back by a referee. He wanted a piece but was left wanting. Oh, how we miss the days of a good, ol’ fashioned goalie scrap. Credit to Vasilevskiy, though. He didn’t hesitate to make a B-line for the Bruins netminder.

Vasilevskiy was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after crossing the center line.

Conacher was handed a two-minute minor for goaltender interference and another two-minute minor for roughing on the play. Rask, who started the whole thing, was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing.

Rask was not assessed a match penalty for throw a punch with his blocker.

Tensions are high in this one, with first place in the Atlantic Division on the line.

