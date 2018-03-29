Rask, Conacher come to blows; Vasilevskiy feels left out (video)

It was Tuukka Time in Boston on Thursday, but Tuukka Rask wasn’t making a save on this particular play.
Instead, the Boston Bruins goalie was using his glove and blocker for far more sinister purposes than merely robbing opposing players of goals.
After Cory Conacher got too close to his personal space, Rask decided to throw a couple hands at Conacher in the second period. Rask’s engagement was over at that point, as Bruins players jumped into and all hell broke loose.
Let’s roll the tape.
At the end of the video, you can see Andrei Vasilevskiy being held back by a referee. He wanted a piece but was left wanting. Oh, how we miss the days of a good, ol’ fashioned goalie scrap. Credit to Vasilevskiy, though. He didn’t hesitate to make a B-line for the Bruins netminder.
Vasilevskiy was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after crossing the center line.
Conacher was handed a two-minute minor for goaltender interference and another two-minute minor for roughing on the play. Rask, who started the whole thing, was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing.
Rask was not assessed a match penalty for throw a punch with his blocker.
Tensions are high in this one, with first place in the Atlantic Division on the line.
