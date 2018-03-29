NESN

Rask, Conacher come to blows; Vasilevskiy feels left out (video)

By Scott BilleckMar 29, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
It was Tuukka Time in Boston on Thursday, but Tuukka Rask wasn’t making a save on this particular play.

Instead, the Boston Bruins goalie was using his glove and blocker for far more sinister purposes than merely robbing opposing players of goals.

After Cory Conacher got too close to his personal space, Rask decided to throw a couple hands at Conacher in the second period. Rask’s engagement was over at that point, as Bruins players jumped into and all hell broke loose.

Let’s roll the tape.

At the end of the video, you can see Andrei Vasilevskiy being held back by a referee. He wanted a piece but was left wanting. Oh, how we miss the days of a good, ol’ fashioned goalie scrap. Credit to Vasilevskiy, though. He didn’t hesitate to make a B-line for the Bruins netminder.

Vasilevskiy was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after crossing the center line.

Conacher was handed a two-minute minor for goaltender interference and another two-minute minor for roughing on the play. Rask, who started the whole thing, was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing.

Rask was not assessed a match penalty for throw a punch with his blocker.

Tensions are high in this one, with first place in the Atlantic Division on the line.

Predators bolster roster with signing of KHL standout Eeli Tolvanen

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 29, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
An already scary-looking Nashville Predators team became a little more frightening on Thursday.

The Preds signed Finnish-born Eeli Tolvanen on a three-year, fully-loaded entry-level contract, a precedent-setting deal according to Sportsnet, who reported that Tolvanen is the first player ever selected outside the top two in the NHL draft to receive full “Schedule A” and “Schedule B” bonuses from the team who selected him.

The Predators took Tolvanen with the 30th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

“This is a great move, obviously, for today and our future,” general manager David Poile told reporters on Thursday, standing next to Tolvanen. “He comes in at a great spot right now with six games left in the regular season. It gives us an opportunity to give him a look and gives us that depth that we’re going to need in the playoffs.”

Tolvanen put together a historic season playing in his native Finland for Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League, becoming the highest scoring teenager in league history with 36 points in 49 games, surpassing Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s previous record of 32 points in four fewer games. His 19 goals and 17 assists are both KHL records for an 18-year-old.

“He’s had basically just a normal year,” Poile joked, adding that Tolvanen should have gone a lot earlier in last year’s draft.

On Thursday, Tolvanen was fully aware of the situation he was coming into.

“The playoffs are coming,” he said. “I know they’re a really good team, so it’s easy to jump in, I think, because there’s a lot of good players, and they’re going to push me forward. That’s a good thing for me.”

Tolvanen was a popular figure at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he had three goals and nine in five games, tied for second-most in the tournament and the second-best total by an under-19 player in Olympic history.

Prior to joining the KHL, Tolvanen played two seasons with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, recording 47 goals and 92 points in 101 games. He was supposed to head to Boston College in the NCAA but was rejected by the school’s admissions office the day before last year’s draft after he did not meet the school’s standards.

The move for the Predators adds another piece to a puzzle that already looked to be complete.

Nashville entered Thursday’s action as the top team in the Central Division, the Western Conference and the whole of the NHL with 109 points and are arguably the clear favorite to avenge their Stanley Cup loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday that Tolvanaen could make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. That matchup probably bodes well for his chances to snipe his first NHL goal, as well.

One thing is for certain: Nashville has one downright scary looking roster.

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
NHL Playoff Push: Penguins – Devils, Bruins – Bolts, and more

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thursday features some big games, especially in the Eastern Conference. In fact, Tampa Bay at Boston is crucial enough that the race for the Atlantic Division title gets its own post.

It would probably help to see the standings while considering the big games, so let’s take a gander.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

East

The Panthers lost in regulation to Toronto last night, opening up opportunities for tonight’s active teams to fatten their leads and possibly move up the ranks. Florida hopes to rebound against the Senators in Ottawa tonight. Losing tonight and seeing other teams win could make for a cruel couple of days for the Cats.

With 92 points in 77 games, the Penguins merely hope to hold off the Blue Jackets (91 in 77 GP) and idle Flyers (92 in 78 GP) as the season winds down. They face a more desperate Devils team that currently holds the final East playoff spot with 88 points in 76 games. While New Jersey has a three-point lead on Florida, the Panthers hold a game in hand.

The Blue Jackets are in a fluid situation, as they could move into the Metro top three but could also risk losing a playoff spot altogether if they flop down the stretch. Columbus must take advantage of a downtrodden Calgary team that’s been eliminated from contention.

[Again, the Bruins and Lightning meet. Read up on the battle for the Atlantic.]

Carolina (idle) is on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

West

It sure seems like the Western Conference playoff races will come down to nine teams vying for eight spots. (Click here for more on what could be a spirited final stretch.)

The Dallas Stars need to make a mad rush (and get some help) to prove that the field of contenders is actually at 10. Beating the Wild in a home-and-home set between tonight and Saturday would go a long way in improving their slim playoff odds. You can catch Thursday’s contest on NBCSN, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET.  You can also catch the game online by clicking here

[Stars – Wild preview]

Despite incentive to improve their draft lottery odds, the Coyotes have been a pretty dangerous spoiler threat lately, including a win against Vegas last night. A more rested Kings team hopes to fatten its playoff lead against Arizona.

The Sharks and Predators don’t have a ton on the line during their game in Nashville, but that match could be an interesting test for two teams who’ve been hot lately.

If the playoffs started today

Tampa Bay Lightning – New Jersey Devils
Boston Bruins – Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals – Columbus Blue Jackets
Pittsburgh Penguins – Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators – Anaheim Ducks
Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights – St. Louis Blues
San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings

Key games

Lightning at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Penguins at Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Panthers at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Stars at Wild, 8 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Flames, 9 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

Bruins or Lightning: Who wins Atlantic Division title?

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
4 Comments

Chances are, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will determine who wins the Atlantic Division crown via their two head-to-head games.

First, the Bruins host the Lightning tonight. Next, the Bruins face the Bolts in Tampa Bay on Tuesday (April 3). If one team wins both games in regulation, that could represent a dramatic four-point swing.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Take a look at the road ahead for each team:

Bruins schedule

47-17-11, 75 games played, 105 points, 44 ROW

Four home games, three road. Two back-to-back sets.

Thu, Mar 29 vs Tampa Bay
Sat, Mar 31 vs Florida
Sun, Apr 1 @ Philadelphia
Tue, Apr 3 @ Tampa Bay
Thu, Apr 5 @ Florida
Sat, Apr 7 vs Ottawa
Sun, Apr 8 vs Florida

Tampa Bay Lightning

51-21-4, 76 GP, 106 points, 45 ROW

Three home, three road. Two back-to-back sets.

Thu, Mar 29 @ Boston
Fri, Mar 30 @ NY Rangers
Sun, Apr 1 vs Nashville
Tue, Apr 3 vs Boston
Fri, Apr 6 vs Buffalo
Sat, Apr 7 @ Carolina

[Want to look at another stretch run? Consider the West bubble races.]

***

As you can see, the Lightning lead the Bruins by a single standings point, but Boston holds a game in hand (seven games remaining for the B’s, six for Tampa Bay). The Bolts will find themselves rooting for their neighbors in the Florida Panthers, as they’ll take on the Bruins on two occasions, including a make-up game as the lone game on the final day of the season.

(That could be a real wild-card game. Will Florida and/or Boston have anything on the line that late in 2017-18?)

Assuming Florida stays in the East playoff race, Boston only faces one clear non-playoff team in Ottawa on April 7. The Lightning enjoy a friendlier schedule, with the Rangers, Sabres, and Hurricanes all pondering the draft lottery.

But, again, those head-to-head games are key. Will the banged-up but resilient Bruins gain the edge, or will the slightly struggling Lightning flip the switch? Those two games in one week should be awfully fun to watch, and maybe a useful barometer for two contenders heading into the playoffs.

So, who’s most likely to come out on top?

Sports Club Stats gives the Bruins a 55-percent chance, versus 45 for Tampa Bay. The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn provides similar projections (sub required), though the Lightning get a slightly better chance at 47 percent.

Those projections could move erratically, particularly after the two head-to-head matches, though. It might be most fun to throw it out in a poll, then. Vote below and feel free to discuss your stance in the comments.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.