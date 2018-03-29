PHT Morning Skate: Couple gets engaged at Bolts practice; Worst teams in recent memory

By Joey AlfieriMar 29, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Zdeno Chara‘s new one-year extension makes perfect sense for him and the Bruins. (NHL.com)

• There’s a lot of hype surrounding Canucks prospect Adam Gaudette. What will his future look like if he comes away with the Hobey Baker Award this year? Vancourier.com examines. (Vancourier)

• The Arizona Coyotes front office could learn a thing or two from the Golden Knights. (Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Sabres made sure to make Casey Mittelstadt feel right at home as soon as he joined them this week. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• This couple got engaged during Tampa Bay Lightning practice. And yeah, she said “yes”. (Tampa Times)

Kevin Hayes has surpassed the 20-goal mark this season, so what does that mean for his next contract? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• FanRag sports looks at the three worst teams we’ve seen in the NHL in recent memory. Hint: the Buffalo Sabres are on this list more than once. (FanRag Sports)

• Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff was not with his team yesterday because he’s dealing with a concussion. He was hurt during Tuesday’s practice after he hit his head on the ice. Ruff is supposed to rejoin the team on Thursday. (Sporting News)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Rangers.

• The Ottawa Senators signed college free agent Andrew Sturtz to an entry-level contract. He led Penn State in scoring this season. (Canadian Press)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Maple Leafs win records tumble, Caps win fifth straight

By Scott BilleckMar 29, 2018, 12:58 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals: He didn’t score on Wednesday, but his two assists were vital for the Capitals. Backstrom’s first helped tie the game with 33 seconds left in the first period. And with 65 seconds left in the game, his second apple of the night set up the tying goal that forced overtime, which Washington won via Evgeny Kuznetsov 38 seconds into the extra frame.

Kevin Connauton, Arizona Coyotes: Not a name you’re probably accustomed to seeing here, but Connauton put in a solid effort tonight, The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Coyotes and then scored the game-winner in the second period to see off the Vegas Golden Knights.

Highlights of the Night: 

Roberto Luongo and Frederik Andersen put on an incredible-save clinic on Wednesday:

Luongo’s blocker save:

Andersen’s glove save:

The saves kept coming:

Kuznetsov fires home the winner and his sixth straight game with multiple points:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3

Capitals 3, Rangers 2

Flyers 2, Avalanche 1

Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maple Leafs set new single-season record in wins, home wins on Wednesday

By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2018, 11:39 PM EDT
Auston Matthews may have scored his 30th of the season on Wednesday night, but the team he leads did one better… well two better, actually.

You’d think that a team as old, as storied and as successful as the Toronto Maple Leafs have been over the course of their 100 seasons, that certain franchise records would be close to untouchable.

But this season’s iteration of the famed hockey club did two things on Wednesday that no other had done before them.

The Maple Leafs won their 46th game of the season, surpassing the old mark set by the 1990-00 Leafs and matched by the 2003-04 team. Being that their 46th win came at home, and it was their 27th win at Air Canada Centre this season, they became the first team to win that many games on home ice as well (the previous record of 26 was set in 2005-06).

Not a bad night at the office for the Maple Leafs, who could cap it all off by clinching a playoff berth if Philadelphia loses to Colorado in regulation.

UPDATE: Philly won so Toronto will have to wait to clinch another day.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kuznetsov scores OT winner as Capitals down Rangers

By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals have chosen a fine time to get hot.

The Caps entered Wednesday with a five-point cushion on the top spot in the Metropolitan Division thanks to a four-game winning streak coupled with eight wins in their last 10 contests.

And by nights’ end, those numbers both increased to seven, five and nine of their past 10, respectively, after a late comeback to force overtime and a quick winner in the extra frame in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday Night Rivalry, sweeping the home-and-home series.

Indeed, the Caps needed a big goal late to thwart what was looking like a 2-1 decision going New York’s way.

But Lars Eller was having none of that, producing the tying goal with 65 seconds remaining in regulation.

Eller’s goal forced overtime, and if Henrik Lundqvist didn’t appear properly defeated on Eller’s late equalizer, he sure did after Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s winner just 38 seconds into free hockey.

Who could blame him? Kuznetsov’s goal was a stunner and reversed the Rangers fortunes before they could catch their breaths.

The Capitals didn’t look especially special on the night but did what needed to be done to pick up the win. Braden Holtby, who has struggled in a mighty was lately, turned aside 35 of 37 shots for the win — just the second time he’s allowed two goals or fewer since Feb. 9.

The charity point and the loss meant nil to the Rangers, who are already eliminated from the playoffs.

But rookie Lias Andersson picked up his first NHL assist, two nights after picking up his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss to the Caps.

New York’s season has turned into an evaluation camp for their final few games.

Andersson saw 12:20 of ice-time while fellow rookie Filip Chytil played 14:40, ending with a minus-1 and four shots on goal.

Washington can clinch a playoff spot providing the Philadelphia Flyers lose in any fashion to the Colorado Avalanche.

Currently, Philly is leading 2-1 in the second period.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Auston Matthews hits the 30-goal mark again (video)

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 28, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
Auston Matthews put himself in some distinguished company with his 30th goal of the season on Wednesday

Matthews’ first-period snipe from the slot, first and foremost, gave the American two 30-goal campaigns in succession. As a rookie, Matthews dropped 40 last year playing in all 82 games for the Maple Leafs.

This year hasn’t been so kind in the injury department. A few injuries have limited Matthews to 57 games — including a recent return on March 22 from a month layoff due to a shoulder injury — but he’s managed well in spite, with 54 points now in 57 games.

Matthews put himself in the same conversation as Maple Leafs legends Wendel Clark and Daniel Marois with his consecutive 30-goal campaigns.

And on top of that, Matthews became just the fifth American-born players to accomplish the feat, joining some pretty stellar company there as well.

Wednesday’s just another reminder of how valuable Matthews is when he’s in the lineup. Matthews pushed his current point streak to five games with the marker.

Wednesday's just another reminder of how valuable Matthews is when he's in the lineup. Matthews pushed his current point streak to five games with the marker.