PHT Morning Skate: Couple gets engaged at Bolts practice; Worst teams in recent memory

• Zdeno Chara‘s new one-year extension makes perfect sense for him and the Bruins. (NHL.com)
• There’s a lot of hype surrounding Canucks prospect Adam Gaudette. What will his future look like if he comes away with the Hobey Baker Award this year? Vancourier.com examines. (Vancourier)
• The Arizona Coyotes front office could learn a thing or two from the Golden Knights. (Arizona Sports 98.7)
• The Sabres made sure to make Casey Mittelstadt feel right at home as soon as he joined them this week. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)
• This couple got engaged during Tampa Bay Lightning practice. And yeah, she said “yes”. (Tampa Times)
• Kevin Hayes has surpassed the 20-goal mark this season, so what does that mean for his next contract? (Blue Seat Blogs)
• FanRag sports looks at the three worst teams we’ve seen in the NHL in recent memory. Hint: the Buffalo Sabres are on this list more than once. (FanRag Sports)
• Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff was not with his team yesterday because he’s dealing with a concussion. He was hurt during Tuesday’s practice after he hit his head on the ice. Ruff is supposed to rejoin the team on Thursday. (Sporting News)
• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Rangers.
• The Ottawa Senators signed college free agent Andrew Sturtz to an entry-level contract. He led Penn State in scoring this season. (Canadian Press)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.