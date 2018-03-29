PHT Morning Skate: Couple gets engaged at Bolts practice; Worst teams in recent memory

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Zdeno Chara‘s new one-year extension makes perfect sense for him and the Bruins. (NHL.com)

• There’s a lot of hype surrounding Canucks prospect Adam Gaudette. What will his future look like if he comes away with the Hobey Baker Award this year? Vancourier.com examines. (Vancourier)

• The Arizona Coyotes front office could learn a thing or two from the Golden Knights. (Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Sabres made sure to make Casey Mittelstadt feel right at home as soon as he joined them this week. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• This couple got engaged during Tampa Bay Lightning practice. And yeah, she said “yes”. (Tampa Times)

• Kevin Hayes has surpassed the 20-goal mark this season, so what does that mean for his next contract? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• FanRag sports looks at the three worst teams we’ve seen in the NHL in recent memory. Hint: the Buffalo Sabres are on this list more than once. (FanRag Sports)

• Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff was not with his team yesterday because he’s dealing with a concussion. He was hurt during Tuesday’s practice after he hit his head on the ice. Ruff is supposed to rejoin the team on Thursday. (Sporting News)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Rangers.

• The Ottawa Senators signed college free agent Andrew Sturtz to an entry-level contract. He led Penn State in scoring this season. (Canadian Press)

