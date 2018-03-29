Getty

NHL Playoff Push: Penguins – Devils, Bruins – Bolts, and more

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Thursday features some big games, especially in the Eastern Conference. In fact, Tampa Bay at Boston is crucial enough that the race for the Atlantic Division title gets its own post.

It would probably help to see the standings while considering the big games, so let’s take a gander.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

East

The Panthers lost in regulation to Toronto last night, opening up opportunities for tonight’s active teams to fatten their leads and possibly move up the ranks. Florida hopes to rebound against the Senators in Ottawa tonight. Losing tonight and seeing other teams win could make for a cruel couple of days for the Cats.

With 92 points in 77 games, the Penguins merely hope to hold off the Blue Jackets (91 in 77 GP) and idle Flyers (92 in 78 GP) as the season winds down. They face a more desperate Devils team that currently holds the final East playoff spot with 88 points in 76 games. While New Jersey has a three-point lead on Florida, the Panthers hold a game in hand.

The Blue Jackets are in a fluid situation, as they could move into the Metro top three but could also risk losing a playoff spot altogether if they flop down the stretch. Columbus must take advantage of a downtrodden Calgary team that’s been eliminated from contention.

[Again, the Bruins and Lightning meet. Read up on the battle for the Atlantic.]

Carolina (idle) is on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

West

It sure seems like the Western Conference playoff races will come down to nine teams vying for eight spots. (Click here for more on what could be a spirited final stretch.)

The Dallas Stars need to make a mad rush (and get some help) to prove that the field of contenders is actually at 10. Beating the Wild in a home-and-home set between tonight and Saturday would go a long way in improving their slim playoff odds. You can catch Thursday’s contest on NBCSN, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET.  You can also catch the game online by clicking here

[Stars – Wild preview]

Despite incentive to improve their draft lottery odds, the Coyotes have been a pretty dangerous spoiler threat lately, including a win against Vegas last night. A more rested Kings team hopes to fatten its playoff lead against Arizona.

The Sharks and Predators don’t have a ton on the line during their game in Nashville, but that match could be an interesting test for two teams who’ve been hot lately.

If the playoffs started today

Tampa Bay Lightning – New Jersey Devils
Boston Bruins – Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals – Columbus Blue Jackets
Pittsburgh Penguins – Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators – Anaheim Ducks
Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights – St. Louis Blues
San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings

Key games

Lightning at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Penguins at Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Panthers at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Stars at Wild, 8 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Flames, 9 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

WATCH LIVE: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT


Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn / Tyler Seguin / Alexander Radulov

Mattias Janmark / Radek Faksa / Tyler Pitlick

Remi Elie / Devin Shore / Brett Ritchie

Antoine Roussel / Jason Spezza / Gemel Smith

Esa Lindell / John Klingberg

Marc Methot / Stephen Johns

Dan Hamhuis / Greg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Kari Lehtonen

[Stars – Wild preview]

Minnesota Wild

Jason Zucker / Eric Staal / Mikael Granlund

Zach Parise / Mikko Koivu / Nino Niederreiter

Jordan Greenway / Matt Cullen / Charlie Coyle

Daniel Winnik / Joel Eriksson Ek / Marcus Foligno

Ryan Suter / Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin / Ryan Murphy

Nick Seeler / Nate Prosser

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Bruins or Lightning: Who wins Atlantic Division title?

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
Chances are, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will determine who wins the Atlantic Division crown via their two head-to-head games.

First, the Bruins host the Lightning tonight. Next, the Bruins face the Bolts in Tampa Bay on Tuesday (April 3). If one team wins both games in regulation, that could represent a dramatic four-point swing.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Take a look at the road ahead for each team:

Bruins schedule

47-17-11, 75 games played, 105 points, 44 ROW

Four home games, three road. Two back-to-back sets.

Thu, Mar 29 vs Tampa Bay
Sat, Mar 31 vs Florida
Sun, Apr 1 @ Philadelphia
Tue, Apr 3 @ Tampa Bay
Thu, Apr 5 @ Florida
Sat, Apr 7 vs Ottawa
Sun, Apr 8 vs Florida

Tampa Bay Lightning

51-21-4, 76 GP, 106 points, 45 ROW

Three home, three road. Two back-to-back sets.

Thu, Mar 29 @ Boston
Fri, Mar 30 @ NY Rangers
Sun, Apr 1 vs Nashville
Tue, Apr 3 vs Boston
Fri, Apr 6 vs Buffalo
Sat, Apr 7 @ Carolina

[Want to look at another stretch run? Consider the West bubble races.]

***

As you can see, the Lightning lead the Bruins by a single standings point, but Boston holds a game in hand (seven games remaining for the B’s, six for Tampa Bay). The Bolts will find themselves rooting for their neighbors in the Florida Panthers, as they’ll take on the Bruins on two occasions, including a make-up game as the lone game on the final day of the season.

(That could be a real wild-card game. Will Florida and/or Boston have anything on the line that late in 2017-18?)

Assuming Florida stays in the East playoff race, Boston only faces one clear non-playoff team in Ottawa on April 7. The Lightning enjoy a friendlier schedule, with the Rangers, Sabres, and Hurricanes all pondering the draft lottery.

But, again, those head-to-head games are key. Will the banged-up but resilient Bruins gain the edge, or will the slightly struggling Lightning flip the switch? Those two games in one week should be awfully fun to watch, and maybe a useful barometer for two contenders heading into the playoffs.

So, who’s most likely to come out on top?

Sports Club Stats gives the Bruins a 55-percent chance, versus 45 for Tampa Bay. The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn provides similar projections (sub required), though the Lightning get a slightly better chance at 47 percent.

Those projections could move erratically, particularly after the two head-to-head matches, though. It might be most fun to throw it out in a poll, then. Vote below and feel free to discuss your stance in the comments.

Josh Ho-Sang blasts Islanders, and he’s right

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
New York Islanders fans have enough issues with their team to fill two billboards, but one of the more puzzling situations revolves around how they’ve mishandled Josh Ho-Sang.

While it must have been puzzling to see the skilled scorer fail to score a point in six straight games before his AHL demotion, Ho-Sang showed serious flashes of brilliance with the Isles this season. It’s tough to shake the mental image of Ho-Sang supplementing a skyrocketing Mathew Barzal and an always-dangerous John Tavares, yet the Islanders instead focused on Ho-Sang’s mistakes.

Ho-Sang couldn’t help but vent about the way this season shook out to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple (sub required).

“I love those guys, I want to make that clear,” Ho-Sang said of his former Islanders teammates. “I know they’re working hard. But I got sent down for defense and what are they in goals against in the NHL? I only played (22) games up there this year. I don’t think it’s my fault. They really painted it like it was my fault at the beginning of the year and I didn’t like that.”

Ho-Sang makes a fantastic point, adding that he was frustrated “especially in terms of the rope that other people were given.”

Plenty of blame to go around in Brooklyn

The Islanders’ defense has been in shambles for some time, prompting PHT to take deeper looks in February and December. Whether you prefer your stats fancier (easily the NHL’s worst at high-danger chances allowed, via Natural Stat Trick) or standard-issue (a league-worst 35.7 shots allowed per game), this team has been disastrous in its own end.

While Ho-Sang admits he has work to do to become a better all-around player, the Islanders haven’t exactly flourished defensively with him roughing it in the AHL.

After all, Ho-Sang wasn’t on the roster when Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky uttered some comically candid remarks about all the room he enjoyed against the Isles on March 15, via the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan:

“The Islanders just gave us a lot of room to skate from the beginning,” Burakovsky said. “I mean, my first three shifts, I was just skating around and around and around with the puck and making plays. We didn’t really expect that out of them.”

Back in January, Islanders coach Doug Weight described a lack of Ho-Sang call-up amid injuries a “crying shame” while the organization continuously speaks of “accountability” when explaining why the skilled forward hasn’t received another chance. Weight provided some interesting phrasing to Staple (then with Newsday) back in January:

“Whether our view of the world is wrong is something we can argue later,” Weight said. “But the fact is, we need to be able to look at how some guys are laying it on the line [in Bridgeport] and he’s a healthy scratch. So to go from that to the first lineup here, where is he learning from that? That’s a big, big part of this.”

A warped view

This summer seems like a logical time to argue about whether the Islanders’ “view of the world is wrong.”

You wonder if there’s some confirmation bias happening with Ho-Sang, and it’s likely something that happens frequently in many organizations regarding talented players with imperfect games. While limited veteran players might be “beyond lessons,” teams feel like they need to harp on mistakes to send a message to Ho-Sang and other developing players.

While it’s understandable that a team would want to get the most out of talent, you also wonder if there’s a point where you’re doing more harm than good.

Whether he stays or goes …

Most directly, it’s tough to imagine the Islanders being worse this season with Ho-Sang than they were without him. Staple notes that the Islanders were 17-12-3 when Ho-Sang was demoted and have suffered a 15-23-7 record since that demotion.

Even if the Islanders want to eventually part ways with the 22-year-old, they’re going about it in a way that does them little favors. After all, how many GMs are going to pay full value in trading for a player you’ve buried in the AHL?

You can look at the mismanagement of Ho-Sang as a microcosm of the Islanders’ many flaws as an organization, or merely view it in a vacuum as a single case of shaky development. Either way, it’s difficult to argue that they’re pushing the right buttons here, and it’s also tough to deny that Ho-Sang has a point about the way he’s been treated.

Boyle, Okposo, Staal among 2018 Masterton Trophy nominees

By Sean LeahyMar 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The 31 nominees for the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy have been announced. The award, which is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey,” will be handed out at the NHL awards show in June in Las Vegas.

The 31 nominees are selected by each Professional Hockey Writers’ Association chapter.

Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Cogliano
Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun
Boston Bruins – David Backes
Buffalo Sabres – Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames – Matt Stajan
Carolina Hurricanes – Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks – Jeff Glass
Colorado Avalanche – Carl Soderberg
Columbus Blue Jackets – Zach Werenski
Dallas Stars – Mattias Janmark
Detroit Red Wings – Niklas Kronwall
Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson
Florida Panthers – Roberto Luongo
Los Angeles Kings – Dustin Brown
Minnesota Wild – Matt Cullen
Montreal Canadiens – Antti Niemi
Nashville Predators – Auston Watson
New Jersey Devils – Brian Boyle
New York Islanders – Josh Bailey
New York Rangers – Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators – Mark Borowiecki
Philadelphia Flyers – Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins – Kris Letang
San Jose Sharks – Joe Thornton
St. Louis Blues – Carter Hutton
Tampa Bay Lightning – Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs – Roman Polak
Vancouver Canucks – Derek Dorsett
Vegas Golden Knights – Brad Hunt
Washington Capitals – Devante Smith-Pelly
Winnipeg Jets – Tyler Myers

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson was last year’s winner.

Plenty of worthy choices among the 31, but hard to imagine Brian Boyle not winning this year’s award considering what he’s been through this season dealing with a diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukemia. He missed the opening month of the season and returned on Nov. 1, scoring his first goal a week later. He inspired a mural in New York City and later represented the New Jersey Devils at the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa in place of teammate Taylor Hall.

————

