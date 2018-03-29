Getty

Josh Ho-Sang blasts Islanders, and he’s right

By James O'BrienMar 29, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
New York Islanders fans have enough issues with their team to fill two billboards, but one of the more puzzling situations revolves around how they’ve mishandled Josh Ho-Sang.

While it must have been puzzling to see the skilled scorer fail to score a point in six straight games before his AHL demotion, Ho-Sang showed serious flashes of brilliance with the Isles this season. It’s tough to shake the mental image of Ho-Sang supplementing a skyrocketing Mathew Barzal and an always-dangerous John Tavares, yet the Islanders instead focused on Ho-Sang’s mistakes.

Ho-Sang couldn’t help but vent about the way this season shook out to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple (sub required).

“I love those guys, I want to make that clear,” Ho-Sang said of his former Islanders teammates. “I know they’re working hard. But I got sent down for defense and what are they in goals against in the NHL? I only played (22) games up there this year. I don’t think it’s my fault. They really painted it like it was my fault at the beginning of the year and I didn’t like that.”

Ho-Sang makes a fantastic point, adding that he was frustrated “especially in terms of the rope that other people were given.”

Plenty of blame to go around in Brooklyn

The Islanders’ defense has been in shambles for some time, prompting PHT to take deeper looks in February and December. Whether you prefer your stats fancier (easily the NHL’s worst at high-danger chances allowed, via Natural Stat Trick) or standard-issue (a league-worst 35.7 shots allowed per game), this team has been disastrous in its own end.

While Ho-Sang admits he has work to do to become a better all-around player, the Islanders haven’t exactly flourished defensively with him roughing it in the AHL.

After all, Ho-Sang wasn’t on the roster when Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky uttered some comically candid remarks about all the room he enjoyed against the Isles on March 15, via the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan:

“The Islanders just gave us a lot of room to skate from the beginning,” Burakovsky said. “I mean, my first three shifts, I was just skating around and around and around with the puck and making plays. We didn’t really expect that out of them.”

Back in January, Islanders coach Doug Weight described a lack of Ho-Sang call-up amid injuries a “crying shame” while the organization continuously speaks of “accountability” when explaining why the skilled forward hasn’t received another chance. Weight provided some interesting phrasing to Staple (then with Newsday) back in January:

“Whether our view of the world is wrong is something we can argue later,” Weight said. “But the fact is, we need to be able to look at how some guys are laying it on the line [in Bridgeport] and he’s a healthy scratch. So to go from that to the first lineup here, where is he learning from that? That’s a big, big part of this.”

A warped view

This summer seems like a logical time to argue about whether the Islanders’ “view of the world is wrong.”

You wonder if there’s some confirmation bias happening with Ho-Sang, and it’s likely something that happens frequently in many organizations regarding talented players with imperfect games. While limited veteran players might be “beyond lessons,” teams feel like they need to harp on mistakes to send a message to Ho-Sang and other developing players.

While it’s understandable that a team would want to get the most out of talent, you also wonder if there’s a point where you’re doing more harm than good.

Whether he stays or goes …

Most directly, it’s tough to imagine the Islanders being worse this season with Ho-Sang than they were without him. Staple notes that the Islanders were 17-12-3 when Ho-Sang was demoted and have suffered a 15-23-7 record since that demotion.

Even if the Islanders want to eventually part ways with the 22-year-old, they’re going about it in a way that does them little favors. After all, how many GMs are going to pay full value in trading for a player you’ve buried in the AHL?

You can look at the mismanagement of Ho-Sang as a microcosm of the Islanders’ many flaws as an organization, or merely view it in a vacuum as a single case of shaky development. Either way, it’s difficult to argue that they’re pushing the right buttons here, and it’s also tough to deny that Ho-Sang has a point about the way he’s been treated.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Boyle, Okposo, Staal among 2018 Masterton Trophy nominees

NHL
By Sean LeahyMar 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The 31 nominees for the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy have been announced. The award, which is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey,” will be handed out at the NHL awards show in June in Las Vegas.

The 31 nominees are selected by each Professional Hockey Writers’ Association chapter.

Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Cogliano
Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun
Boston Bruins – David Backes
Buffalo Sabres – Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames – Matt Stajan
Carolina Hurricanes – Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks – Jeff Glass
Colorado Avalanche – Carl Soderberg
Columbus Blue Jackets – Zach Werenski
Dallas Stars – Mattias Janmark
Detroit Red Wings – Niklas Kronwall
Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson
Florida Panthers – Roberto Luongo
Los Angeles Kings – Dustin Brown
Minnesota Wild – Matt Cullen
Montreal Canadiens – Antti Niemi
Nashville Predators – Auston Watson
New Jersey Devils – Brian Boyle
New York Islanders – Josh Bailey
New York Rangers – Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators – Mark Borowiecki
Philadelphia Flyers – Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins – Kris Letang
San Jose Sharks – Joe Thornton
St. Louis Blues – Carter Hutton
Tampa Bay Lightning – Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs – Roman Polak
Vancouver Canucks – Derek Dorsett
Vegas Golden Knights – Brad Hunt
Washington Capitals – Devante Smith-Pelly
Winnipeg Jets – Tyler Myers

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson was last year’s winner.

Plenty of worthy choices among the 31, but hard to imagine Brian Boyle not winning this year’s award considering what he’s been through this season dealing with a diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukemia. He missed the opening month of the season and returned on Nov. 1, scoring his first goal a week later. He inspired a mural in New York City and later represented the New Jersey Devils at the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa in place of teammate Taylor Hall.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Wild look to bury Stars’ playoff hopes

By Joey AlfieriMar 29, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Thursday, as the Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

To put it nicely, things haven’t been going well for the Stars as of late. They’ve lost eight of their last nine contests and they’re pretty much out of the Western Conference playoff picture.

The good news, is that they’re coming off a big 3-2 OT win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The bad news, is that time is running out. The Stars are currently five points behind Anaheim for the final Wild Card spot in the West, which isn’t insurmountable, but there’s only five games left.

The schedule isn’t too friendly for them down the stretch either, as they play a home-and home series against the Wild starting tonight before they finish the season with a three-game road trip though California.

The odds are stacked against them.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The Wild are in a much better spot. They’re sitting pretty in third place in the Central Division. Minnesota is three points up on St. Louis, who is in the first Wild Card spot and four points up on Colorado, who is out of the playoffs, with a game in hand.

Minnesota has just one win in their last four games, but the three losses came in overtime decisions against tough opponents (Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles). They haven’t dropped a game in regulation since they lost to Colorado on home ice on Mar. 13.

Eric Staal has been one of the major reasons for the Wild’s success. The veteran is having an incredible year. He found the back of the net for the 40th time this season on Tuesday night.

It’s the third time in his career that Staal hits the 40-goal mark. He became just the second player in league history to reach that milestone eight seasons apart. The other player is Gordie Howe, who had 40-goal seasons 11 years apart (1956-57 and 1968-69), per Elias Sports.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Couple gets engaged at Bolts practice; Worst teams in recent memory

By Joey AlfieriMar 29, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
1 Comment
The Buzzer: Maple Leafs win records tumble, Caps win fifth straight

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 29, 2018, 12:58 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals: He didn’t score on Wednesday, but his two assists were vital for the Capitals. Backstrom’s first helped tie the game with 33 seconds left in the first period. And with 65 seconds left in the game, his second apple of the night set up the tying goal that forced overtime, which Washington won via Evgeny Kuznetsov 38 seconds into the extra frame.

Kevin Connauton, Arizona Coyotes: Not a name you’re probably accustomed to seeing here, but Connauton put in a solid effort tonight, The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Coyotes and then scored the game-winner in the second period to see off the Vegas Golden Knights.

Highlights of the Night: 

Roberto Luongo and Frederik Andersen put on an incredible-save clinic on Wednesday:

Luongo’s blocker save:

Andersen’s glove save:

The saves kept coming:

Kuznetsov fires home the winner and his sixth straight game with multiple points:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3

Capitals 3, Rangers 2

Flyers 2, Avalanche 1

Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.