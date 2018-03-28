Getty Images

Tanks for nothing: Some NHL teams can’t win for losing

Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel has difficulty accepting the sorry state of the Buffalo Sabres, who haven’t had a sniff at the playoffs in the three years since his celebrated arrival.

”When I got drafted, if you would’ve said we’d be in this position, I probably would’ve told you to give your head a shake,” Eichel told The Associated Press.

Instead, it’s the 21-year-old shaking his head in disbelief over a franchise that’s finished no better than 14th in the Eastern Conference since 2012-13 and in jeopardy of finishing last in the overall standings for the third time in five years.

This isn’t what anyone – from since-fired GM Tim Murray to Sabres fans encouraging the team to tank – were anticipating during the 2014-15 season. That’s when Buffalo was in a race to the bottom for the right to draft one of the two touted, generational prospects: Eichel and Connor McDavid, who was selected first overall by Edmonton.

What’s worse for Eichel is seeing other teams jumping ahead of Buffalo in the rebuilding process.

”You look at Colorado and some of these teams, New Jersey, that make a quick turnaround and all of a sudden they’re in the playoff hunt,” he said.

If misery likes company, the Sabres aren’t the only ones stuck in a rut.

Whatever watershed moment the 2015 draft was supposed to represent by infusing game-changing talent to the NHL’s neediest teams, it has yet to make more than a ripple in the standings.

Eichel hasn’t made a dent in the Sabres’ fortunes despite averaging nearly a point a game. For all of McDavid’s offensive exploits and earning NHL MVP honors last season, the Oilers will miss the playoffs for the second time in his three years.

Instead, the 2015 draft serves as a cautionary example of how bottoming out doesn’t guarantee instant turnarounds.

With the exception of Toronto, three of the teams, including Arizona, with top-five selections in 2015 have already been eliminated from this year’s playoffs, and a fourth, Carolina, could join them soon.

So much for the tanking tenet held by several NHL executives, who thought the best way to build a champion was to start by losing big.

Pittsburgh did that in building its three most recent Stanley Cup champion teams with two No. 1 draft picks (Sidney Crosby and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury) and a No. 2 (Evgeni Malkin). Chicago’s three most recent Cup winners followed the Blackhawks selecting Jonathan Toews with the No. 3 pick in 2006 and Patrick Kane No. 1 the following year.

And yet, there are exceptions.

Detroit won four titles from 1997 to 2008 despite not drafting higher than No. 19 from 1992 to 2013.

Boston has had a top-10 pick just twice in 10 years.

Just look at the NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have clinched a playoff berth and are leading the Pacific Division with a team cobbled together from scratch.

”A lot of teams have a lot of good hockey players, but there’s not many Malkins and Crosbys in the NHL. No, we don’t have them,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. ”It’s all about being a team. And we’ve been a team since Day 1.”

This year, Nashville is leading the NHL with a roster featuring one top-five draft pick, forward Ryan Johansen, who was acquired in a trade with Columbus, and no other player selected in the top 10.

”You don’t always have to be real bad for a few years to win,” Predators veteran forward Mike Fisher told The AP.

Goalie Pekka Rinne credits Predators management for assembling the team through trades and identifying talent in the later rounds of the draft. The Predators feature six players Nashville selected in the fourth round or lower, including Rinne, an eighth-rounder in 2004.

”We’ve never had to rebuild,” Rinne said. ”And for a guy like myself being here for a long time, it’s nice to have that. You don’t have to waste any years.”

Having a wealth of high picks is no guarantee.

Florida has made the playoffs twice since 2001-02 despite having a top-10 pick 10 times over that span.

The Oilers have made the playoffs once since 2010 despite selecting first four times.

The New York Islanders will miss the playoffs for a sixth time since selecting John Tavares with the No. 1 pick in 2009.

After 2015, there are even fewer benefits to finishing last after the NHL altered its draft lottery formula. Now, the last-place team is assured of nothing more than the No. 4 pick, as opposed to No. 2.

Coyotes forward Brad Richardson questioned whether teams adopting a strategy to lose had lasting effects.

”I don’t want to say tanking, but when you do tank, I think it sets a precedent in your organization that it’s OK to lose, and you’re showing the young guys that losing’s acceptable,” Richardson told The AP.

HOLLAND’S FUTURE

Red Wings GM Ken Holland told The AP he has received no assurances from the team he’ll return for a 21st year, despite reports indicating he will be back.

MLive.com on Tuesday cited an unnamed person in reporting Holland will be back ”with or without a contract.” The Detroit Free Press quoted a person familiar with the situation saying ”he’s going to be back as the GM,” but reported it’s unclear how Holland’s contract will be structured.

Holland, in a text to The AP, declined to discuss whether he’d return without a contract, saying: ”I’ll talk when the final decision has been made.”

LEADERS (Through games Monday)

Points: McDavid, 99. Goals: Alex Ovechkin (Washington), 45. Game-winning goals: Sean Monahan (Calgary) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), 11. Rookie points: Mathew Barzal (Islanders), 78. Goals-against average (minimum 40 games): Fleury (Vegas), 2.12.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Top spot in the overall standings could be on the line Sunday, when the Western Conference-leading Predators travel to play East-leading Tampa Bay.

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

WATCH LIVE: Wednesday Night Rivalry – Rangers at Capitals

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
PROJECTED LINES

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider / Mika Zibanejad / Jesper Fast

Kevin Hayes / Filip Chytil / Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey / Lias Andersson / Ryan Spooner

Cody McLeod / Vladislav Namestnikov / Pavel Buchnevich

Marc Staal / Neal Pionk

Brady Skjei / Ryan Sproul

John Gilmour / Rob O'Gara

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

[Rangers – Capitals preview]

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin / Evgeny Kuznetsov / Tom Wilson

Andre Burakovsky / Nicklas Backstrom / T.J. Oshie

Shane Gersich / Lars Eller / Devante Smith-Pelly

Chandler Stephenson / Jay Beagle / Alex Chiasson

Dmitry Orlov / Matt Niskanen

Michal Kempny / John Carlson

Brooks Orpik / Christian Djoos

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Canadian NHL teams, Craig Anderson continue odd pattern

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
Look, this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, but it’s kind of getting weird for Canadian NHL teams and Craig Anderson.

Consider this: both Anderson and Canadian NHL teams seem to flip-flop seasons in parallel. One year, Anderson is downright elite and most Canadian NHL squads make the playoffs. The other year, Anderson is average-or-worst and barely any Canadian NHL teams see the postseason.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

As the go-to guy for the Ottawa Senators, it makes sense that they’d go as Anderson goes, but this flip-flopping is otherwise quite weird. It’s something PHT touched on heading into 2016-17, and that’s continued on.

2010-11 with Colorado: Lousy .897 save percentage
2010-11 with Ottawa: Fantastic .939 save percentage

2011-12: .914 save percentage
2012-13: .941 save percentage
2013-14: .911 save percentage
2014-15: .923 save percentage
2015-16: .916 save percentage
Last season: .926 save percentage despite personal turmoil, helped Senators get to 2017 Eastern Conference Final.
This season: .899 save percentage in 54 games, Senators primed to finish with strong draft lottery odds.

With the Canucks, Canadiens, Oilers, Flames, and Anderson’s Senators already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Jets and Maple Leafs are slated to be the only Canadian NHL teams who will make the postseason. Considering the moves Calgary made, the run Ottawa managed, the overall hype around Edmonton, and Montreal’s hopes of bouncing back, there are quite a few surprises among the Canadian teams that fell short.

[Tank Watch]

Then again, a pattern is forming here, too. Consider this flip-flopping run of Canadian teams making the playoffs:

2011-12: two teams
2012-13: four
2013-14: one (Canadiens)
2014-15: five
2015-16: zero
2016-17: five
2017-18: two

That’s a bit weird, eh?

There’s some reason to believe that the flip-flopping might continue next season, too.

Granted, Anderson is turning 37 in May, so it might be difficult for him to follow up an abysmal season with an elite year. Then again, the goalie seems to thrive when the odds are the longest. If nothing else, it’s easy to picture Anderson at least approaching his career average save percentage of .915.

An upswing in Canadian NHL teams in 2018-19 is easy to see.

[Playoff Push]

For one thing, the Jets and Maple Leafs both roll out deep, young rosters that should give them a very strong chance to return to the playoffs. The Canadiens have suffered through a lousy season, yet a rebound isn’t tough to picture, especially from Carey Price. The Oilers have their problems, but they also have consecutive 100-point producer Connor McDavid. Improvements may be even more likely if the teams make shrewd changes during the summer, whether that means front office renovations or smart additions via trades and free agency.

The Senators have their own issues, but let’s not forget that they really aren’t that far removed from being an overtime goal from a trip to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Anderson could be good-to-great in 2018-19, and Erik Karlsson could be awfully driven if he stays around and plays through his contract year.

So, what do you think? Will these patterns continue? Could rebounds be in order for Anderson and those teams? Don’t flip-flop on this one.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

2018 NHL Draft Lottery Watch: Will Coyotes tank?

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
The NHL confirmed draft lottery odds for the 2018 NHL Draft on Wednesday, making it official that the worst team in the league will have an 18.5-percent chance to land the top pick.

As the league notes, that 18.5-percent chance is up from 18 percent in 2017, but down from 20 percent in 2016.

With 11 teams mathematically eliminated, the Carolina Hurricanes nearing such a reality, and the Dallas Stars’ hopes hanging on by a thread, it looks like nine teams will battle for the eight playoff spots in both the East and West.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

(Again, the Stars could make a push, but their chances aren’t good. Sports Club Stats gives Dallas a .8 percent chance of making the playoffs, as just one dim example.)

Plenty of NHL fans are already dreaming about winning the Rasmus Dahlin sweepstakes in the event that their team lands the top pick in 2018. With Dahlin’s potential and a dwindling field of viable playoff contenders in mind, it only makes sense to keep an eye on the race to the bottom. PHT will survey that landscape every day as the season winds down.

[Want a look at teams fighting for playoff positioning? Check this post.]

Tank watch

1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 60 points, 76 games, 23 ROW
2 – Senators (13.5), 63 points, 76 GP, 24 ROW
3 – Coyotes (11.5), 63 points, 76 GP, 24 ROW
4 – Canucks (9.5) 65 points, 77 GP, 27 ROW
5 – Red Wings (8.5) 67 points, 77 GP, 23 ROW
6 – Montreal (7.5), 68 points, 77 GP, 26 ROW
7 – Blackhawks (6.5) 72 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
8 – Islanders (6.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 29 ROW
9 – Oilers (5.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 74 points, 76 GP, 30 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 79 points, 77 GP, 31 ROW
12 – Flames (2.5) 80 points, 77 GP, 33 ROW
13 – Panthers (2.0) 85 points, 74 GP, 36 ROW
14 – Stars (1.5) 86 points, 77 GP, 35 ROW
15 – Avalanche (1.0) 90 points, 76 GP, 39 ROW

The Senators and Coyotes sport matching 26-39-11 records this season, and both have 24 ROW. The Canucks hurt their chances after upsetting the Ducks last night.

You could break down different teams into tiers.

  • Buffalo holds the best odds and is three points behind (or ahead, if you’re looking at it in a different way), while three teams are locked in for second with 63 points. The Coyotes face the Golden Knights on Wednesday, so they could either gain points to worsen their odds or lose to fall behind the Senators. The Canucks hurt their chances with that upset.
  • The Red Wings and Canadiens seem poised to jostle for fifth, although a strong finish from Vancouver could put fourth in play.
  • The next group (Blackhawks, Islanders, Oilers, and Rangers) vie for seventh. The Flames are already eliminated from the playoffs and the Hurricanes are virtually there too.
  • Toward the bottom of the tanks ranks/higher up the standings, you have teams that have their eyes on the playoffs. The Stars would need a mad push down the final stretch, while the Avalanche and Panthers both have very real chances of making the playoffs.
  • One more point about the Avs: they actually have more standings points than the Devils (88) and match the Flyers with one fewer game played, but those two teams are currently in the East’s top eight.

***

To reiterate, the Coyotes are the only active tanking team on Wednesday, as the Avalanche are hoping to move back into the wild-card picture if they can beat Philly.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Playoff Push: Crucial games for Flyers, Avs, Panthers

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils essentially drove in the final nail on the Carolina Hurricanes’ playoff hopes by beating them in regulation last night, so the East’s playoff races now truly boil down to nine teams vying for eight spots.

Despite a modest slate of four games, Wednesday presents some big matchups in the bubble battles in both conferences, with the East in particular boasting an intriguing slate.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

East

In the biggest game of the night, the Philadelphia Flyers (first wild card, East) take on the Avalanche (ninth place, one point out of West’s final WC) in Colorado.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Philly has really been gutting out key points. While they’ve lost three of four games, they’ve generated a standings point in each contest, going 1-0-3 during that span. They face a driven Avalanche team that’s more rested, while the Flyers lost to the Stars in overtime last night. Philly can go empty the tank here, as the Flyers don’t play again until Sunday.

The Panthers trail the idle Devils by three points, so they need to take advantage of their two games in hand. Doing so won’t be particularly easy tonight as they face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The Buds don’t have as much on the line with the Atlantic’s third spot essentially locked up, but they probably want to get things going as the playoffs near. Drawing the Lightning or Bruins means that they better enter the postseason with their best foot forward.

With a five-point lead for the Metropolitan Division crown, the Capitals are nearing a third consecutive division title. They have a game in hand on second-ranked (and idle) Pittsburgh, too, so beating the Rangers would give them what would likely be an insurmountable lead. You can watch that game on NBCSN with puck drop slated for 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

[Rangers – Capitals preview]

West

Again, tonight’s game is huge for the Avalanche, even bigger than the Flyers’ implications.

After losing to the Golden Knights on Monday, the Avalanche slipped out of the West’s top eight. Tuesday proved to be a mixed bag, as the Blues won while the Ducks laid an egg against the lowly Canucks. (The Stars kept their slim hopes alive with that OT win against the Flyers.)

Colorado can hop over the Ducks and Blues with a win tonight, while a charity point would push them above Anaheim. Beating a playoff-desperate team like Philly isn’t easy, yet with rest and home-ice advantages, a loss – especially in regulation – would cause the Avs to lose sleep.

[West playoff races come down to final games.]

Much like the Capitals against the Rangers, the Golden Knights aim to beef up their Pacific Division lead against a Coyotes team with incentive to lose.

If the playoffs started today

Tampa Bay Lightning – New Jersey Devils
Boston Bruins – Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals – Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins – Columbus Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators – Anaheim Ducks
Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights – St. Louis Blues
San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings

Wednesday’s games

Panthers at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET
Rangers at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET
Flyers at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.