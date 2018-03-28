Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Weber ready for camp; Marchand deserves to be in Hart Trophy mix

By Joey AlfieriMar 28, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Good news if you’re a fan of the Habs, as Shea Weber (foot) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. (TSN.ca)

Brad Marchand should be in the Hart Trophy conversation, but don’t expect him to be in the mix when it’s all said and done. (Bruins Daily)

• On Sunday night, Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine was cut open by a Roman Josi high stick. He suffered a pretty nasty gash on his face, but all he cared about was making sure his beard was intact. (Winnipeg Sun)

• Most of the Original Six teams have been pretty bad throughout this season. (Sports Illustrated)

• St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko is leaving his current job to become the head coach of the University of Minnesota. (College Hockey News)

• This news marketing producer was pretty excited about leaving a deposit for Seattle hockey season tickets. (Icethetics.co)

• Here’s an awesome article about how certain hockey players became Christians and how it helped them throughout their careers. (The Sin Bin)

• A lot has gone wrong for the Blue Jackets this season, but they’ve managed to overcome a lot of adversity. (The Cannon)

• Are the Golden Knights embarrassing the NHL as a whole? You shouldn’t be able to make a team from scratch and be competitive in year one, argues this Faxes from Uncle Dale writer.

Matt Cullen, who is the Wild’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy this year, takes great pride in the charity work he’s done throughout his career. (Pioneer Press)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Blues keep rolling, a surprising hat trick, Ducks miss chance

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 28, 2018, 12:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Players of the Night

Thomas Vanek, Columbus Blue Jackets: One of the more underrated trade deadline acquisitions has been Columbus’ pickup of Thomas Vanek from the Vancouver Canucks. He is averaging more than a point per game with the team and recorded a hat trick in their come-from-behind win on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets fell behind by three goals in the first 10 minutes then scored seven consecutive goals to rout the Oilers.

Brandon Tanev, Winnipeg Jets: Entering play on Tuesday night Brandon Tanev had scored just four goals in 55 games for the Winnipeg Jets this season. He had not recorded a point in 12 consecutive games and had just two in his past 20. All he did on Tuesday night in a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins was score three goals for his first career hat trick. Is that the most random, unexpected hat trick in the NHL this season? It almost certainly has to be.

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues: As improbable as it seemed a little over a month ago, the St. Louis Blues now occupy the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Tuesday night to lift the Blues to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks, extending their current winning streak to seven games. They have also won eight out of their past nine and are 9-2-1 in their past 12 games. A stunning turnaround given the trade of Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets and the number of injuries the team is currently dealing with.

Staal gets No. 40

The Minnesota Wild were losers in a shootout in Nashville on Tuesday night, but Eric Staal scored the lone goal for the Wild in the loss and in the process recorded the 40th goal of the season. He now has three 40-goal seasons in his career, making him one of just six active players in the league this season to have three of them. The others are Alex Ovechkin (nine), Steven Stamkos (four), Marian Gaborik (three), Evgeni Malkin (three), and Rick Nash (three).

Ducks let two points slip away

The Anaheim Ducks entered the night in the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division and a game against one of the NHL’s worst teams, the Vancouver Canucks. Seemed like a good opportunity to pick up two points and gain some ground in the playoff race, right?

Wrong.

They ended up scoring just a single goal and losing 4-1.

They remain one of three teams in the West tied with 91 points, joining the Blues and Kings.  They are just one point up on the Colorado Avalanche, the first team on the outside of the playoff picture. If the Kings get a point on Thursday night, and if Colorado beats the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, the Ducks could find themselves back on the outside of playoff picture this week. It is going to be an incredibly tight right between these four teams for those three spots.

The Panthers didn’t get any help

The Florida Panthers had the night off on Tuesday (they play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday) but it was still a tough night for them as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils all gained points. The Blue Jackets and Devils were winners, while the Flyers picked up a point by losing in overtime to the Dallas Stars.

The Panthers still have several games in hand but they are now three points back of the Devils, five points back of the Flyers, and six points back of the Blue Jackets.

Their schedule the rest of the way is not easy with three games against the Boston Bruins, as well as games against the Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators.

Highlight of the Night

It may end up being too little, too late, but the Dallas Stars finally snapped their eight-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Alexander Radulov getting the winner on a 2-on-0 rush with Tyler Seguin.

Factoid of the Night

The New York Islanders are not going to the playoffs, they might lose John Tavares after the season, but they have another cornerstone building block in Mathew Barzal who is having an absolutely unbelievable rookie season. He continued it on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators in their 4-3 win.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

New York Islanders 4, Ottawa Senators 3

Detroit Red Wings 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Nashville Predators 2, Minnesota Wild 1

Winnipeg Jets 5, Boston Bruins 4

Dallas Stars 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Edmonton Oilers 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Linesman Steve Barton taken to hospital after hitting head on ice (Update)

Sportsnet/YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 27, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

Scary moment in the first period of Monday’s game in Edmonton between the Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets when linesman Steve Barton hit his head on the ice following a collision with Connor McDavid.

You can see the play in the video above.

Barton remained on the ice and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Barton was taken to a local hospital and was speaking to doctors and moving all extremities during the trip.

UPDATE:

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Connor McDavid hits the 100-point mark again (Video)

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 27, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
6 Comments

Since the start of the 2010-11 season there have only been six 100-point performances in the NHL.

Two of those now belong to Connor McDavid. Nobody else has more than one.

With his first period assist on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal on Tuesday night McDavid hit the century mark for the second year in a row, becoming the first player to record consecutive 100-point seasons since Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin both did it in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Here is a look at that play that gave him point No. 100.

As if that wasn’t enough, McDavid followed that up by scoring his 40th goal of the season and then assisting on another goal later in the period to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead.

In typical Oilers fashion, however, they surrendered three consecutive goals to squander the lead and go into the first intermission tied, then gave up another goal early in the second period to fall behind.

Along with hitting the 100-point mark for the second year in a row, McDavid is trying to become the first player since Jaromir Jagr won four in a row between 1997 and 2001.

With his three-point first period on Tuesday he now sits six points ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Is that going to be enough to get him a second consecutive MVP award? It is definitely an MVP level performance, but there will no doubt be voters that hold the team’s lack of success against him. The fact Edmonton is going to miss the playoffs by such a margin with a player as special as McDavid is a stunning statement on the incompetence of the team’s front office.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Vegas has an interesting plan to keep out opposing fans in the playoffs

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 27, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Vegas Golden Knights officially qualified for the playoffs on Monday night, continuing what has been an improbable season for the first-year franchise.

Officially clinching a playoff spot also means it is time to start selling playoff tickets, and on Tuesday the Golden Knights revealed what seems to be a pretty interesting plan to help keep opposing fans out of their building and ensure a home-ice advantage.

It’s called the Knights Vow, and it basically gives full season ticket holders a reduced price for playoff tickets if they forfeit their ability to sell their tickets on the secondary market.

From the Golden Knights’ postseason ticket announcement:

1. VGK Full Season Ticket Members will be automatically enrolled in the “Knights Vow,” which provides the most significant price savings off the single game ticket price.

As part of the Knights Vow program, members will receive tickets electronically via FlashSeats shortly after dates/times of the first-round home playoff games are set
Resale through StubHub – the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner – will not be available under this option.

2. VGK Full Season Ticket Members may elect to opt out of the Knights Vow in order to have the opportunity to sell their tickets through the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner, StubHub. However, their savings off the single game ticket price under this option will not be as significant as those who are enrolled in the Knights Vow program (Option 1 above).

That is quite a change from the approach a lot of other teams take when it comes to ensuring a home-ice advantage, which usually involves restricting sales to the local area or not selling to people from the opponents zip code.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

With six games remaining in the regular season the Golden Knights own a six-point lead over the San Jose Sharks for the top spot in the Pacific Division. They are also four points behind the Nashville Predators for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference.

Assuming they stay in that position their first-round opponent could be anyone from the Los Angeles Kings, to the Anaheim Ducks, to the Colorado Avalanche, to the St. Louis Blues.

A first-round matchup against Los Angeles or Anaheim would present a fairly easy trip for opposing fans.

Related: Golden Knights’ historic season continues with playoff berth

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.