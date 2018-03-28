NBC Sports to air special on Golden Knights’ incredible inaugural season

By Joey AlfieriMar 28, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights have been the biggest surprise the NHL has seen in quite some time. Many people still don’t understand how a team that was put together just a few months ago turned into one of the top squads in the league right away.

A lot of credit should go to general manager George McPhee and his staff for the work they did. Sure, the expansion rules were more favorable in 2017 than they had been in previous years, but they still had to make a team with what should have been the eighth best player on every roster.

William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Erik Haula and others have all exceeded expectations during their first year in Vegas.

On top of all the challenges normal expansion teams face, the Golden Knights and the Vegas community also had to deal with a major tragedy very early on, when a gunman fired shots into a large crowd on the Las Vegas strip. That tragic event brought the team and the community closer together.

NBC Sports will take a deeper look at the journey the Golden Knights have been on all season with a television special called “Knight Fever”. This special will premiere on April 3 following the game between the Bruins and Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“This is an inspirational story of a franchise that continues to defy the longest of odds, whose unimaginable success helped lift a grieving community in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy,” said Mark Levy, Senior Vice President, Original Productions and Creative, NBC Sports Group. “Now on the cusp of history, the Golden Knights have undoubtedly become one of the greatest sports stories in recent memory, and this special captures their remarkable journey.”

You can check out the preview by clicking the video at the top of the page.

NHL on NBCSN: Capitals look to extend win streak to five games against Rangers

By Joey AlfieriMar 28, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday, as the Washington Capitals host the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Rangers are officially mathematically out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, which isn’t exactly surprisingly. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a reason to keep an eye on them over the final six games of the season.

On the contrary, Rangers fans should be excited about top prospects Lias Andersson, who scored in his NHL debut against the Caps on Monday, and Filip Chytil, who registered an assist in that same game.

“It’s fun to score, get this out of the way,” said Andersson, per the New York Post. “Just have to keep building on this now.

“It took a few shifts, honestly, to get used to the rink and to the pace and to the league. We played one of the best teams in the world, so it was tough in the beginning. But I think I played good in the second and third and through the game.”

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Fun fact: According to Seth Rothman, this will be the first “meaningless” game the Rangers have played since Apr. 3, 2004. That’s a pretty good run. It’ll also be the first time Henrik Lundqvist plays in a meaningless game, too.

As for the Capitals, they’ve all but locked up a playoff spot, but they’re still fighting for positioning within their division. Washington, who is in first place in the Metro, has a five-point lead over Pittsburgh with a game in a hand.

The Caps can use tonight’s game to get their goalie situation figured out, as Braden Holtby will be between the pipes for them. Holtby has struggled mightily over the last little while, but there’s still some time for him to get back on track. As well as Philipp Grubauer has played recently, you just get the feeling that they’ll need their starting netminder to find his game if they’re going to make a run.

Washington heads into tonight’s game having won four games in a row and eight of their last nine. But no matter how their regular season ends, everyone will be wondering if this is the year they make it past the second round of the playoffs.

Bruins’ Zdeno Chara staying in Boston after inking one-year extension

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Opposing forwards will have to deal with Zdeno Chara for at least one more season after the Boston Bruins defenseman inked an extension Wednesday through the 2018-19 NHL season.

Chara, 41, is getting a $1 million raise next season with a $5 million salary and could earn up to an additional $1.75 million in bonuses tied to games played.

In 68 games this season Chara has seven goals and 23 points while averaging 23 minutes a night. His time on-ice is actually the lowest he’s played since 2001-02 — his first season in Ottawa — but it still leads all Bruins defensemen. His play has been supported by his partner on the blue line, 20-year-old Charlie McAvoy, who is among the league’s top rookies.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

McAvoy has been a sponge around Chara, soaking up the knowledge of a veteran defenseman with over 1,400 NHL games under his belt. From taking care of things off the ice to staying sharp on it, the young McAvoy has learned a lot in a short while playing with the elder Chara.

“The way he controls the game is just awesome. There’s not many people I think can do it like that,” McAvoy said earlier this season. “When he gets the puck, it’s kind of like a calm factor to him. He’s so strong defensively, I know when he’s going to win his battles.”

Chara has been out since March 13 with an upper-body injury and could return Thursday for a big matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. McAvoy may get back in as well, which bodes well as the Bruins remain in the hunt for not only the top spot in the Atlantic Division, but also the Presidents’ Trophy.

PHT Morning Skate: Weber ready for camp; Marchand deserves to be in Hart Trophy mix

By Joey AlfieriMar 28, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Good news if you’re a fan of the Habs, as Shea Weber (foot) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. (TSN.ca)

Brad Marchand should be in the Hart Trophy conversation, but don’t expect him to be in the mix when it’s all said and done. (Bruins Daily)

• On Sunday night, Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine was cut open by a Roman Josi high stick. He suffered a pretty nasty gash on his face, but all he cared about was making sure his beard was intact. (Winnipeg Sun)

• Most of the Original Six teams have been pretty bad throughout this season. (Sports Illustrated)

• St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko is leaving his current job to become the head coach of the University of Minnesota. (College Hockey News)

• This news marketing producer was pretty excited about leaving a deposit for Seattle hockey season tickets. (Icethetics.co)

• Here’s an awesome article about how certain hockey players became Christians and how it helped them throughout their careers. (The Sin Bin)

• A lot has gone wrong for the Blue Jackets this season, but they’ve managed to overcome a lot of adversity. (The Cannon)

• Are the Golden Knights embarrassing the NHL as a whole? You shouldn’t be able to make a team from scratch and be competitive in year one, argues this Faxes from Uncle Dale writer.

Matt Cullen, who is the Wild’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy this year, takes great pride in the charity work he’s done throughout his career. (Pioneer Press)

The Buzzer: Blues keep rolling, a surprising hat trick, Ducks miss chance

By Adam GretzMar 28, 2018, 12:51 AM EDT
Players of the Night

Thomas Vanek, Columbus Blue Jackets: One of the more underrated trade deadline acquisitions has been Columbus’ pickup of Thomas Vanek from the Vancouver Canucks. He is averaging more than a point per game with the team and recorded a hat trick in their come-from-behind win on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets fell behind by three goals in the first 10 minutes then scored seven consecutive goals to rout the Oilers.

Brandon Tanev, Winnipeg Jets: Entering play on Tuesday night Brandon Tanev had scored just four goals in 55 games for the Winnipeg Jets this season. He had not recorded a point in 12 consecutive games and had just two in his past 20. All he did on Tuesday night in a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins was score three goals for his first career hat trick. Is that the most random, unexpected hat trick in the NHL this season? It almost certainly has to be.

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues: As improbable as it seemed a little over a month ago, the St. Louis Blues now occupy the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Tuesday night to lift the Blues to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks, extending their current winning streak to seven games. They have also won eight out of their past nine and are 9-2-1 in their past 12 games. A stunning turnaround given the trade of Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets and the number of injuries the team is currently dealing with.

Staal gets No. 40

The Minnesota Wild were losers in a shootout in Nashville on Tuesday night, but Eric Staal scored the lone goal for the Wild in the loss and in the process recorded the 40th goal of the season. He now has three 40-goal seasons in his career, making him one of just six active players in the league this season to have three of them. The others are Alex Ovechkin (nine), Steven Stamkos (four), Marian Gaborik (three), Evgeni Malkin (three), and Rick Nash (three).

Ducks let two points slip away

The Anaheim Ducks entered the night in the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division and a game against one of the NHL’s worst teams, the Vancouver Canucks. Seemed like a good opportunity to pick up two points and gain some ground in the playoff race, right?

Wrong.

They ended up scoring just a single goal and losing 4-1.

They remain one of three teams in the West tied with 91 points, joining the Blues and Kings.  They are just one point up on the Colorado Avalanche, the first team on the outside of the playoff picture. If the Kings get a point on Thursday night, and if Colorado beats the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, the Ducks could find themselves back on the outside of playoff picture this week. It is going to be an incredibly tight right between these four teams for those three spots.

The Panthers didn’t get any help

The Florida Panthers had the night off on Tuesday (they play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday) but it was still a tough night for them as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils all gained points. The Blue Jackets and Devils were winners, while the Flyers picked up a point by losing in overtime to the Dallas Stars.

The Panthers still have several games in hand but they are now three points back of the Devils, five points back of the Flyers, and six points back of the Blue Jackets.

Their schedule the rest of the way is not easy with three games against the Boston Bruins, as well as games against the Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators.

Highlight of the Night

It may end up being too little, too late, but the Dallas Stars finally snapped their eight-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Alexander Radulov getting the winner on a 2-on-0 rush with Tyler Seguin.

Factoid of the Night

The New York Islanders are not going to the playoffs, they might lose John Tavares after the season, but they have another cornerstone building block in Mathew Barzal who is having an absolutely unbelievable rookie season. He continued it on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators in their 4-3 win.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

New York Islanders 4, Ottawa Senators 3

Detroit Red Wings 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Nashville Predators 2, Minnesota Wild 1

Winnipeg Jets 5, Boston Bruins 4

Dallas Stars 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Edmonton Oilers 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

