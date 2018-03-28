Getty

2018 NHL Draft Lottery Watch: Will Coyotes tank?

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
The NHL confirmed draft lottery odds for the 2018 NHL Draft on Wednesday, making it official that the worst team in the league will have an 18.5-percent chance to land the top pick.

As the league notes, that 18.5-percent chance is up from 18 percent in 2017, but down from 20 percent in 2016.

With 11 teams mathematically eliminated, the Carolina Hurricanes nearing such a reality, and the Dallas Stars’ hopes hanging on by a thread, it looks like nine teams will battle for the eight playoff spots in both the East and West.

(Again, the Stars could make a push, but their chances aren’t good. Sports Club Stats gives Dallas a .8 percent chance of making the playoffs, as just one dim example.)

Plenty of NHL fans are already dreaming about winning the Rasmus Dahlin sweepstakes in the event that their team lands the top pick in 2018. With Dahlin’s potential and a dwindling field of viable playoff contenders in mind, it only makes sense to keep an eye on the race to the bottom. PHT will survey that landscape every day as the season winds down.

Tank watch

1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 60 points, 76 games, 23 ROW
2 – Senators (13.5), 63 points, 76 GP, 24 ROW
3 – Coyotes (11.5), 63 points, 76 GP, 24 ROW
4 – Canucks (9.5) 65 points, 77 GP, 27 ROW
5 – Red Wings (8.5) 67 points, 77 GP, 23 ROW
6 – Montreal (7.5), 68 points, 77 GP, 26 ROW
7 – Blackhawks (6.5) 72 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
8 – Islanders (6.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 29 ROW
9 – Oilers (5.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 74 points, 76 GP, 30 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 79 points, 77 GP, 31 ROW
12 – Flames (2.5) 80 points, 77 GP, 33 ROW
13 – Panthers (2.0) 85 points, 74 GP, 36 ROW
14 – Stars (1.5) 86 points, 77 GP, 35 ROW
15 – Avalanche (1.0) 90 points, 76 GP, 39 ROW

The Senators and Coyotes sport matching 26-39-11 records this season, and both have 24 ROW. The Canucks hurt their chances after upsetting the Ducks last night.

You could break down different teams into tiers.

  • Buffalo holds the best odds and is three points behind (or ahead, if you’re looking at it in a different way), while three teams are locked in for second with 63 points. The Coyotes face the Golden Knights on Wednesday, so they could either gain points to worsen their odds or lose to fall behind the Senators. The Canucks hurt their chances with that upset.
  • The Red Wings and Canadiens seem poised to jostle for fifth, although a strong finish from Vancouver could put fourth in play.
  • The next group (Blackhawks, Islanders, Oilers, and Rangers) vie for seventh. The Flames are already eliminated from the playoffs and the Hurricanes are virtually there too.
  • Toward the bottom of the tanks ranks/higher up the standings, you have teams that have their eyes on the playoffs. The Stars would need a mad push down the final stretch, while the Avalanche and Panthers both have very real chances of making the playoffs.
  • One more point about the Avs: they actually have more standings points than the Devils (88) and match the Flyers with one fewer game played, but those two teams are currently in the East’s top eight.

To reiterate, the Coyotes are the only active tanking team on Wednesday, as the Avalanche are hoping to move back into the wild-card picture if they can beat Philly.

NHL Playoff Push: Crucial games for Flyers, Avs, Panthers

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils essentially drove in the final nail on the Carolina Hurricanes’ playoff hopes by beating them in regulation last night, so the East’s playoff races now truly boil down to nine teams vying for eight spots.

Despite a modest slate of four games, Wednesday presents some big matchups in the bubble battles in both conferences, with the East in particular boasting an intriguing slate.

East

In the biggest game of the night, the Philadelphia Flyers (first wild card, East) take on the Avalanche (ninth place, one point out of West’s final WC) in Colorado.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Philly has really been gutting out key points. While they’ve lost three of four games, they’ve generated a standings point in each contest, going 1-0-3 during that span. They face a driven Avalanche team that’s more rested, while the Flyers lost to the Stars in overtime last night. Philly can go empty the tank here, as the Flyers don’t play again until Sunday.

The Panthers trail the idle Devils by three points, so they need to take advantage of their two games in hand. Doing so won’t be particularly easy tonight as they face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The Buds don’t have as much on the line with the Atlantic’s third spot essentially locked up, but they probably want to get things going as the playoffs near. Drawing the Lightning or Bruins means that they better enter the postseason with their best foot forward.

With a five-point lead for the Metropolitan Division crown, the Capitals are nearing a third consecutive division title. They have a game in hand on second-ranked (and idle) Pittsburgh, too, so beating the Rangers would give them what would likely be an insurmountable lead. You can watch that game on NBCSN with puck drop slated for 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

West

Again, tonight’s game is huge for the Avalanche, even bigger than the Flyers’ implications.

After losing to the Golden Knights on Monday, the Avalanche slipped out of the West’s top eight. Tuesday proved to be a mixed bag, as the Blues won while the Ducks laid an egg against the lowly Canucks. (The Stars kept their slim hopes alive with that OT win against the Flyers.)

Colorado can hop over the Ducks and Blues with a win tonight, while a charity point would push them above Anaheim. Beating a playoff-desperate team like Philly isn’t easy, yet with rest and home-ice advantages, a loss – especially in regulation – would cause the Avs to lose sleep.

Much like the Capitals against the Rangers, the Golden Knights aim to beef up their Pacific Division lead against a Coyotes team with incentive to lose.

If the playoffs started today

Tampa Bay Lightning – New Jersey Devils
Boston Bruins – Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals – Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins – Columbus Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators – Anaheim Ducks
Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights – St. Louis Blues
San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings

Wednesday’s games

Panthers at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET
Rangers at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET
Flyers at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET

Jets’ Morrissey avoids suspension for hit on Bruins’ Grzelcyk

By James O'BrienMar 28, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reports that Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey will avoid supplemental discipline for a hit on Matt Grzelcyk of the Boston Bruins.

Morrissey received a five-minute boarding major for the hit, but he wasn’t ejected from an eventual 5-4 shootout win for Winnipeg. The check happened shortly after Brad Marchand landed a hit on Mark Scheifele. You can see the hit for yourself in the video above this post’s headline.

Bruins fans haven’t been happy with the Department of Player Safety lately, as you can see from Stanley Cup of Chowder’s sarcastic headline “Brad Marchand suspended 10 games for Josh Morrissey’s hit on Matt Grzelcyk.”

The Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont is referencing this hit on David Krejci by Brayden Schenn:

The Bruins announced last night that Grzelcyk has an “upper-body injury” and is being evaluated in Boston. The hits seem to keep coming for Boston, with the 24-year-old blueliner joining Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy as other defensemen who are dealing with injuries.

On the bright side, the Bruins announced a one-year extension for Chara earlier today and the team still has some time to heal up by the time the playoffs begin.

Boston’s next game comes against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. The Bruins only trail the Lightning by one point and Boston holds a game in hand on the Bolts, so tomorrow’s contest is a big one in the race for the Atlantic Division title. The Bruins might need to go a little shorthanded in that game, but if nothing else, they’re likely getting accustomed to fighting through injuries.

Should Ken Holland lead rebuild for Red Wings?

By Sean LeahyMar 28, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
If the Detroit Red Wings are going to turn their fortunes around, it’s going to be Ken Holland remaining at the controls.

Holland, who’s been general manager of the team since 1997, will be back at the helm according to three Detroit outlets. MLive.com, the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News are all citing sources saying that ownership will not make a change after this season. Head coach Jeff Blashill, who has one more year left on his deal, is also expected to be back.

The Red Wings wrap up their season on April 7, so it should become official some time before the team breaks for the summer.

Holland entered the 2017-18 season without an extension, something that was routine business in year’s past. When that didn’t happen, and the Red Wings began to struggle again, he was firmly placed on the hot seat. After two decades in the GMs chair and three Stanley Cups, it’s been a good run, but with Christopher Illitch taking the ownership lead following his father’s death, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see a new face replacing Holland.

Since 2011, the Red Wings have only one playoff series victory and have now missed the postseason two straight years after a 25-year streak of getting into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the likes of Julien BriseBois, Kyle Dubas, Paul Fenton, Tom Fitzgerald, Mike Futa, and Laurence Gilman among the names floating out there as possible future NHL GMs, you have to wonder why ownership has faith that Holland is the one to lead them out of their current mess when he’s the one who helped direct them down that way.

Their salary cap picture is not a good one, and while the ceiling is expected to rise for 2018-19, the Red Wings have some important young pieces — Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha — who are due raises as restricted free agents this summer. But while that extra room should help with re-signings, there are still the contracts of Frans Nielsen, Justin Abdelkader, Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson, Danny DeKeyser, Darren Helm and Henrik Zetterberg — all Holland signings — that are long and eating a lot of space.

Holland’s rebuild efforts got off to a great start last month when he flipped Tomas Tatar and Petr Mrazek for draft picks. According to Cap Friendly, the Red Wings could have up to eight selections in the opening four rounds of this June’s entry draft and five in the first three rounds of the 2019 draft. That’s great for restocking the prospect cupboard or packaging in trades for young roster players who can aid in this rebuild.

But the hard part, identifying and securing talent, comes next.

“We’re not good enough quite right now,” Holland said last month. “For me, it’s about trying to acquire pieces that I think can have an impact on this team three, four years down the road in order to build a team that’s a playoff team, that’s got a young foundation. That’s the goal. Those are the decisions that I’m making.”

NBC Sports to air special on Golden Knights’ incredible inaugural season

By Joey AlfieriMar 28, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights have been the biggest surprise the NHL has seen in quite some time. Many people still don’t understand how a team that was put together just a few months ago turned into one of the top squads in the league right away.

A lot of credit should go to general manager George McPhee and his staff for the work they did. Sure, the expansion rules were more favorable in 2017 than they had been in previous years, but they still had to make a team with what should have been the eighth best player on every roster.

William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Erik Haula and others have all exceeded expectations during their first year in Vegas.

On top of all the challenges normal expansion teams face, the Golden Knights and the Vegas community also had to deal with a major tragedy very early on, when a gunman fired shots into a large crowd on the Las Vegas strip. That tragic event brought the team and the community closer together.

NBC Sports will take a deeper look at the journey the Golden Knights have been on all season with a television special called “Knight Fever”. This special will premiere on April 3 following the game between the Bruins and Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“This is an inspirational story of a franchise that continues to defy the longest of odds, whose unimaginable success helped lift a grieving community in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy,” said Mark Levy, Senior Vice President, Original Productions and Creative, NBC Sports Group. “Now on the cusp of history, the Golden Knights have undoubtedly become one of the greatest sports stories in recent memory, and this special captures their remarkable journey.”

You can check out the preview by clicking the video at the top of the page.

