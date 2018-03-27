Vegas has an interesting plan to keep out opposing fans in the playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights officially qualified for the playoffs on Monday night, continuing what has been an improbable season for the first-year franchise.
Officially clinching a playoff spot also means it is time to start selling playoff tickets, and on Tuesday the Golden Knights revealed what seems to be a pretty interesting plan to help keep opposing fans out of their building and ensure a home-ice advantage.
It’s called the Knights Vow, and it basically gives full season ticket holders a reduced price for playoff tickets if they forfeit their ability to sell their tickets on the secondary market.
From the Golden Knights’ postseason ticket announcement:
1. VGK Full Season Ticket Members will be automatically enrolled in the “Knights Vow,” which provides the most significant price savings off the single game ticket price.
As part of the Knights Vow program, members will receive tickets electronically via FlashSeats shortly after dates/times of the first-round home playoff games are set
Resale through StubHub – the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner – will not be available under this option.
2. VGK Full Season Ticket Members may elect to opt out of the Knights Vow in order to have the opportunity to sell their tickets through the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner, StubHub. However, their savings off the single game ticket price under this option will not be as significant as those who are enrolled in the Knights Vow program (Option 1 above).
That is quite a change from the approach a lot of other teams take when it comes to ensuring a home-ice advantage, which usually involves restricting sales to the local area or not selling to people from the opponents zip code.
[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]
With six games remaining in the regular season the Golden Knights own a six-point lead over the San Jose Sharks for the top spot in the Pacific Division. They are also four points behind the Nashville Predators for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference.
Assuming they stay in that position their first-round opponent could be anyone from the Los Angeles Kings, to the Anaheim Ducks, to the Colorado Avalanche, to the St. Louis Blues.
A first-round matchup against Los Angeles or Anaheim would present a fairly easy trip for opposing fans.
Related: Golden Knights’ historic season continues with playoff berth
————
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.