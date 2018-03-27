Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Allen coming up clutch; Who plays with McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins?

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Sabres top prospect Casey Mittelstadt looked back at his college experience at the University of Minnesota after he signed his entry-level contract with Buffalo this week. (The Gopher Hockey Blog)

Jake Allen has had his share of ups and downs this season, but he’s really come through for his team during this crucial stretch. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo wrote a great letter about how hockey is an escape for all the tragedies he’s experienced in his life. (The Players’ Tribune)

• Former NHL defenseman Andrew Ference believes it’s time for hockey to be more inclusive, which means that players can’t just stay in their own little bubble. They have to participate in different programs that show off their personality so that they might develop a connection with new fans. (ESPN)

• Cristobal Huet and Christian Ehrhoff both decided to call it quits over the last couple of days. Both had plenty of success in the NHL. (IIHF)

• Now that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is playing on Connor McDavid‘s left wing, Oilers Nation examines which player could be the best fit on the right side of that trio. (Oilers Nation)

• How useful is Roman Polak in the playoffs? Faceoffcircle.ca takes a deeper look at the numbers. (Faceoffcircle.ca)

Shea Weber won’t return this season, but the foot injury that was expected to sideline him for six months will only take four months to heal. (Sportsnet)

Nico Hischier still has plenty of things to work on, but his rookie season has been a success in New Jersey. (All About the Jersey)

• The Preds have lost three games in a row, but that’s no reason for their fans to be concerned. After all, they’re still right at the top of the league standings. (On the Forecheck)

• Ottawa and Carolina went head-to-head last night, so TSN’s Travis Yost looked at a problem they both had in common this season. (TSN.ca)

The Buzzer: Golden Knights clinch, Sharks sizzle

By James O'BrienMar 27, 2018, 1:18 AM EDT
Key playoff happenings

  • The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche, collecting the point (and one more) needed to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season. They also regained their six-point lead over the Sharks for the Pacific Division crown.
  • The Sharks were once buffer fodder, so just about locking down at least one round of home-ice advantage as the Pacific’s second seed isn’t a bad consolation prize. San Jose managed to grind out a shootout win against Chicago, giving the Sharks eight consecutive wins.

  • The Florida Panthers made no mistake about it against the Islanders, beating them 3-0 on Monday. Florida now has 85 points, one behind the Devils (86) for the final wild card spot. The Panthers have a game in hand on the Devils, too, so this was a big win.
  • Los Angeles provided the latest enormous blow to Calgary’s playoff hopes. In doing so, the Kings climbed back into the West’s wild-card rankings. They also kept pressure on the idle Anaheim Ducks for third in the Pacific. Los Angeles is now the first wild card holder.
  • By falling to Vegas in regulation, Colorado now sits behind the Kings as the second wild-card team. The Blues fall outside the playoff ranks as the ninth-ranked team in the West.
  • While the Capitals look like strong favorites to win the Metro after their win, the Lightning were upset by the Sabres. The idle Bruins only trail the Lightning for the Atlantic lead by two points, and Boston holds two games in hand over Tampa Bay.

Players of the Night

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault led the charge for the Golden Knights. Each player collected one goal and two assists. With an empty-netter, Karlsson hit the 40-goal mark, while Marchessault generated his 25th of 2017-18. It’s fitting that those two forwards were instrumental in this clinching victory.

First goals

Lias Andersson couldn’t trigger a Rangers rally, but he did score a goal in his NHL debut:

Warren Foegele collected his first goal and his first career assist as the Hurricanes cruised against the Senators. Here’s the tally, which includes some fun locker room footage as well:

Finally, Trevor Murphy scored his first NHL goal as the Coyotes upset the Lightning:

Factoids

There are likely dozens of ways to contextualize the Golden Knights’ latest incredible achievement. Here’s one.

Here is another:

Scores

Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 2
Panthers 3, Islanders 0
Hurricanes 4, Senators 1
Capitals 4, Rangers 2
Canadiens 4, Red Wings 2
Coyotes 4, Lightning 1
Sharks 4, Blackhawks 3 (SO)
Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 1
Kings 3, Flames 0

Metro title likely for Capitals after handling Rangers

By James O'BrienMar 26, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals haven’t clinched the Metropolitan Division title, but that might be a mere formality after Monday night.

After opening up a 4-0 lead, the Capitals cruised to a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers. By taking care of business at MSG, the Capitals lead everyone else by at least five points for the top spot:

Teams that still have a mathematical shot at the Metro crown:

1. Capitals: 97 points in 76 games, 42 ROW
2. Penguins: 92 points in 76 GP, 41 ROW
3. Blue Jackets: 89 points in 76 GP, 36 ROW
4. Flyers: 89 points in 76 GP, 36 ROW
5. Devils: 86 points in 75 GP, 34 ROW

Yes, that looks very promising for the Caps, as only the far-off Devils hold a game in hand on them.

Washington is in a strong position to just about close things out by the end of March. They play the Rangers again this week (Wednesday Night Rivalry on NBCSN), then host the Hurricanes on Friday. There’s always the chance for an upset, but on paper, those are solid chances at wins against non-playoff teams.

If that’s not enough, they face the Penguins in Pittsburgh on April 1. Realistically, that would probably be the biggest threat to Washington’s division title hopes if they falter down the stretch.

Some key players chasing individual aims could also be helpful in Washington’s push as well. Alex Ovechkin likely seeks another 50-goal season, not to mention the Maurice Richard Trophy. He collected his 45th goal of 2017-18 on Monday.

Washington should have motivated goalies in net most nights. Philipp Grubauer, who won and looked sharp tonight, is hoping to pad his stats as a pending RFA. Braden Holtby will also aim to get sharp for the playoffs, assuming he can hold off Grubauer. The situation lowers the odds of their netminders sleepwalking into losses, if nothing else.

Finally, John Carlson has a lot of money to gain with a strong contract year.

While the Caps took their feet off the accelerator down the stretch, there were times that they looked downright dominant in chasing Alexandar Georgiev.

That 4-0 first period was rough for the Rangers, yet it behooves them to lose at this point, and seeing some young players show promise is a boost. As this post notes, Lias Andersson scored in his NHL debut while Filip Chytil collected his first NHL assist.

The Capitals didn’t need to settle for such moral victories, and if this pace continues, their biggest questions won’t be about whether they can win another division title. Instead, it will be about resting key players versus giving them opportunities to chase individual awards.

Not a bad problem to have, especially for a team that was supposed to slide more dramatically this season.

Ducks sign U.S. Olympian Troy Terry to rookie deal

Getty
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 9:51 PM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Right wing Troy Terry has agreed to a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced the entry-level deal on Monday for Terry, who played on the U.S. Olympic team.

Terry had 48 points in 39 games this year for the University of Denver, which ended its season Sunday with a loss in the NCAA Tournament. He had 115 points in 115 games over three seasons with his hometown school.

The high-scoring forward could play Tuesday in Vancouver for the Ducks, who are on the edge of the Western Conference playoff hunt.

Terry was a fifth-round pick by Anaheim in 2015, but grew into a promising NHL prospect. He also had five assists in five games in Pyeongchang.

Lias Andersson scores in NHL debut; Kuznetsov’s near-lacrosse goal

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 26, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals are dominating, chasing individual trophies, and the Atlantic Division title. The New York Rangers enter the second intermission down 4-1, are playing out the stretch after waiving a white flag on the season, and often look like a mess in their own end.

So, tonight’s game hasn’t exactly been hockey’s answer to “three yards and a cloud of dust.” It’s been more like an arcade-style video game.

But, hey, those video games can be cartoonish fun.

The coolest moment came as Lias Andersson scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game for the Rangers. You can watch it in the video above this post’s headline. Shots of his family celebrating that milestone goal really make it fun to watch.

Speaking of fun to watch, Evgeny Kuznetsov really embraced the video game mentality, nearly scoring a glorious lacrosse-style goal against Ondrej Pavelec. Sadly, he came up just short:

Retired forward Patrick O’Sullivan explains why such goals are so rare. Heck, attempts are very rare at the NHL level, period:

Personally, lacrosse goals invading hockey always goes back to Mike Legg scoring a memorable one for Michigan many moons ago:

Is that Legg goal burned into anyone else’s memory?

Update: Filip Chytil also scored his first career point for the Rangers, though this isn’t his NHL debut. Still, getting an assist in your third career game isn’t too shabby.

