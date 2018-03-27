Getty

NHL Playoff Push: Last gasps; incentive to tank?

By James O'BrienMar 27, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

With the 2017-18 regular season winding down, the highs and lows will feel extremely dramatic for the teams fighting for their playoff lives.

There also might be some quibbling regarding teams who aren’t mathematically eliminated, but realistically speaking, have little-to-no chance at making it. We’re seeing a similar phenomenon with certain seeding battles. For instance: the Capitals haven’t clinched the Metro title, but last night’s win makes it difficult to imagine anyone passing them by.

It’s possible that the Stars and especially the Hurricanes are already doomed, but Tuesday could really drive the point home for both teams if they lose.

East

The Hurricanes face the one East team they have a somewhat reasonable chance of passing: the Devils, who currently reside in the second wild card spot. Of course, the Panthers are the most legitimate threat to New Jersey, and might have better odds of grabbing that spot overall. Florida is idle after winning last night:

Speaking of remote chances, the Penguins are the one team with a far-flung chance of surpassing the Capitals for the Metro crown. Beating the Red Wings tonight would improve those slim odds. As you’ll see later in this post, Detroit would benefit from that happening, even if they’re unlikely to roll over against a team they faced in consecutive championship rounds in 2008 and 2009.

The Bruins actually have a very real chance of edging the Lightning for the Atlantic title after Tampa Bay was upset by Arizona last night. Boston faces a Jets team with little chance of winning the Central, though maybe Winnipeg feels differently.

The Blue Jackets and Flyers continue to vie for positioning, and most importantly, to solidify a playoff spot. Each team is at 89 standings points, with Columbus standing at third in the Metro with more wins. The Blue Jackets face the Oilers, who are ranked lowly but are an upset threat in part because of Connor McDavid‘s Hart/Art Ross push, while the Flyers take on the Stars. More on that …

West

With eight consecutive losses, the Stars don’t enjoy much better chances than the Hurricanes. Sports Club Stats gives them a .5 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Blues, on the other hand, have to like their chances. In fact, that same site gives them better odds to land a spot than Colorado, who slipped to the second wild-card spot after losing to Vegas last night. The bad news for St. Louis is that they face a red-hot Sharks team that’s won eight in a row. The good news is that they have a rest advantage, as the Sharks needed a shootout to beat the Blackhawks on Monday.

Speaking of slippage, if the Ducks lose to the lowly Canucks, the Kings would overtake them for the third seed in the Pacific. From a big picture standpoint, Anaheim beating Vancouver is best for each side’s future, much like with the Penguins besting the Red Wings.

While the Predators are positioned to cruise to a Central title, the Wild have some incentive to pad their lead for third in the division. They have a healthy edge over the Blues and Avalanche, yet a losing streak could make things far more snug.

Tank wars

It seems like there’s more incentive to suffer a steep drop, even beyond the lure of winning the Rasmus Dahlin sweepstakes. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the 31st-ranking team will have an 18.5-percent chance to win the draft lottery, up from 17.9 last year (Buffalo currently sits last). The second-worst team’s odds will be 13.5 compared to 12.1 in 2017 (Arizona is second right now). For more, click here.

The Canadiens are sixth from last with 68 points and five games remaining. They don’t have any real chance to slip to last, but they might dip a bit. Moving on, the bottom five:

Red Wings: 65 points, 76 games played, 22 ROW
Senators: 63 points, 75 GP, 24 ROW
Canucks: 63 points, 76 GP, 27 ROW
Coyotes: 63 points, 76 GP, 24 ROW
Sabres: 60 points, 76 GP, 23 ROW

The Red Wings face a hungry opponent in the Penguins tonight, while the Senators take on the up-and-down Islanders. The Canucks face what’s likely to be a desperate Ducks team.

If the playoffs started today

Tampa Bay Lightning – New Jersey Devils
Boston Bruins – Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals – Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins – Columbus Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators – Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights – Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Sharks – Anaheim Ducks

Biggest games

Hurricanes at Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Penguins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sharks at Blues, 8 p.m. ET
Bruins at Jets, 8 p.m. ET
Flyers at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — A change to the NHL’s protocol for goaltender interference reviews is happening quicker than expected.

Beginning with games on Wednesday, all coach’s challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the league’s situation room in Toronto instead of on-ice officials getting the final say. The NHL board of governors approved the change Tuesday that was recommended by general managers and approved by the competition committee.

The original intent was to change the policy beginning for the playoffs. Instead, the final two-plus weeks of the regular season will include reviews being decided by a group that includes a former official.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the intent was to maintain consistency across the board on goalie interference. GMs, coaches, goalies and skaters had all voiced some displeasure about the system and the wide range of calls made on the ice and by referees after taking a look at the replay.

Christian Ehrhoff retires from hockey, but Sabres will keep paying him

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 27, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

With a booming, erratic slapper and 789 regular-season games of NHL experience, Christian Ehrhoff left an impact on the game from a literal and metaphorical standpoint.

The German defenseman recently announced his retirement via his Instagram account, and did so in the best of ways, by sharing a photo from his hockey-playing youth. Before we get nerdy about the Sabres/NHL teams spending a ton of money on inactive players, let’s take a moment to celebrate what was ultimately an impressive hockey career:

So hat alles angefangen und heute endet meine professionelle Karriere! 19 Jahre Profi sind eine lange Zeit. Danke an meine Teams, Mitspieler, Coaches, Betreuer, Physios, Ärzte und natürlich den Fans für die Unterstützung und unzählige wunderschöne Momente und Erinnerungen. Ein besonderes Dankeschön an meine Frau Farina, meine Kinder, meine Eltern und meine Schwester, ohne eure Unterstützung, eure Aufopferung und euren Rückhalt wäre es für mich nicht möglich gewesen Leistung auf höchsten Niveau zu bringen! #itwasagreatride #CE10 After 19 years of pro hockey I‘ve decided to call it a career. Thanks to all my teams, teammates, coaches, staff members and fans for your support and countless amazing memories.

A post shared by Christian Ehrhoff (@cehrhoff) on

The 35-year-old’s most lasting impact might be on the Buffalo Sabres’ payroll, though, as the Buffalo News’ John Vogl notes.

Indeed, that $857K toll will run through 2027-28.

Fork in the road

It’s interesting to remember that the Islanders gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire Ehrhoff’s rights back in 2011.

The Isles are already stuck paying off Rick DiPietro’s buyout for a whopping 16 years. If Ehrhoff accepted rather than nixing the Islanders’ advances, would the Islanders be stuck paying both? Would Ehrhoff’s career have ended up being more successful?

(After being bought out by Buffalo before the 2014-15 season, Ehrhoff played for the Penguins in 2014-15, the Kings in 2015-16, and then eight games for Chicago in 2015-16 before closing out his career in Germany.)

It’s quite the “What if?” scenario that might just make Islanders feel a little better during a tough time.

Buffalo’s bumbles

Ehrhoff is far from the only player the Sabres are paying to, well, not play. It’s a disquieting subsection of the Sabres’ salary structure (see their Cap Friendly page), as if Buffalo fans need more reasons to grumble about management mistakes from the past.

Via Cap Friendly, the total value of Ehrhoff’s buyout is $12 million. June 2014 ended up being an expensive run of compliance buyouts for the Sabres, as they also got rid of Ville Leino’s disastrous deal. Leino is scheduled to receive $1.22M from Buffalo through 2019-20, with the six-year buyout carrying a total value of $7.33M. None of those two buyouts affect the cap since, again, they were compliance buyouts.

About a year later in late June 2015, the Sabres also bought out Cody Hodgson’s deal, with an eight-year value of $6.33M. Since this was a more traditional buyout, the cap impact varies.

The Sabres are also “burying” the Matt Moulson deal in the AHL at the moment. His near-$4M cap hit won’t expire until after 2018-19, so there’s a jarring sum of dead money on Buffalo’s payroll. You might even say it sort of makes the debate about paying Jack Eichel $10M per year feel a little moot?

The Bobby Bonilla Bunch

Ehrhoff belongs in a select group that feels a lot like the Bobby Bonillas of hockey.

Allow an explanation: as ESPN’s Darren Rovell noted a couple years ago, the New York Mets are slated to pay Bonilla a bit more than $1M every year through 2035.

A man who last played 5,381 days ago owns this day. Not just this July 1, but every July 1 through 2035. It’s the day when the New York Mets pay him $1,193,248.20.

Let’s take a look at a handful of buyouts that are eye-popping in cost and duration, even if they’re not Bonilla-bombastic. Cap Friendly has a handy tool for this, so if you want to entertain yourself, sort the different categories.

PLAYER TEAM DATE VALUE LENGTH LAST YEAR
Vincent Lecavalier TBL Jun 27, 2013 $32,666,667 14 2026-27
Rick DiPietro NYI Jun 3, 2013 $24,000,000 16 2028-29
Ilya Bryzgalov PHI Jun 25, 2013 $23,000,000 14 2026-27
Brad Richards NYR Jun 20, 2014 $20,666,667 12 2025-26
Alexei Yashin NYI Jun 6, 2007 $17,632,000 8 2014-15
Mikhail Grabovski TOR Jul 4, 2013 $14,333,333 8 2020-21
Alexander Semin CAR Jun 30, 2015 $14,000,000 6 2020-21
Ehrhoff BUF Jun 29, 2014 $12,000,000 14 2027-28
Mike Ribeiro ARI Jun 27, 2014 $11,666,667 6 2019-20
Stephen Weiss DET Jun 30, 2015 $10,000,000 6 2020-21

Interesting stuff, eh?

Here’s hoping Ehrhoff enjoys himself after hanging up his skates. If nothing else, that buyout should provide him with some … walking around money.

‘This is not the end’: Golden Knights’ historic season continues with playoff berth

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

When the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for their first regular season NHL game on Oct. 6, no one expected them to be playing hockey beyond April 7. Certainly not me.

A first-year expansion franchise thrown together with the castoffs of the other 30 NHL teams? How could they come together so quickly in Year 1 and be one of the top teams in their division and conference?

Well, the unthinkable happened on Monday night when the Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot with six games to play. At 103 points, they’re also still in the running for the Presidents’ Trophy.

The belief was that when the February trade deadline arrived, general manager George McPhee would be trading away players like James Neal, David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault, who were pending unrestricted free agents. But a funny thing happened: Vegas started winning. They were 8-3-0 in October and 7-5-1 in November when injuries forced them to rely on Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban and Dylan Ferguson as Marc-Andre Fleury missed time due to a concussion.

By the start of 2018, the Golden Knights had the second-most points in the NHL with 54 (26-9-2). The “Vegas Flu” intensified as the trip to T-Mobile Arena pretty much turned in an automatic dropped two points for most teams.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley’s plan — playoffs in three years, Stanley Cup in six — had changed drastically. This expansion team was experiencing something special, and as more and more fans in Vegas got on board, it was clear they would no longer be sellers at the trade deadline. Marchessault was extended and Tomas Tatar and Ryan Reaves were acquired. A playoff berth had become an inevitability and McPhee was going to strengthen his team.

They were a team of players that the other 30 clubs didn’t want. That’s how the bonds quickly formed and the chemistry from off the ice began to translate on to it.

“Not one of us were protected [in expansion draft] so it was kind of a feeling like ‘Alright, we’re in this together. Let’s make sure we show everybody else that they made a mistake,’” forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare told PHT in October.

The results? Historic and memorable. There’s William Karlsson, who has 40 goals after scoring six for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. Marchessault and Reilly Smith were deemed expendable by the Florida Panthers and have combined for 47 goals this season. Marc-Andre Fleury left the only organization he’d ever known in the Pittsburgh Penguins to become the face of this Vegas franchise. He’s shown through 43 starts he has plenty left to give and his .935 even strength save percentage is second among all NHL goaltenders with at least 40 starts.

Via the NHL, here are some historical notes regarding Vegas making the playoffs:

• Third expansion team since 1968-69 – and first to start from scratch – to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 1979-80, the Hartford Whalers and Edmonton Oilers each reached the postseason after joining the NHL from the World Hockey Association.

• In addition to the Golden Knights, Oilers and Whalers, only four other expansion clubs from any of the four North American professional sports leagues qualified for the playoffs.

• The four other expansion clubs to reach the playoffs – all from the NBA – are the 1966-67 Chicago Bulls, 1976-77 Denver Nuggets, 1976-77 San Antonio Spurs and 2002-03 New Orleans Hornets. The Nuggets and Spurs joined from the defunct American Basketball Association, while the newly-formed Bulls were part of an eight-team playoff bracket in a 10-team league. The Hornets, meanwhile, relocated from Charlotte but are considered an expansion franchise by the NBA.

• Among clubs to join the NHL in the past 27 years, three clinched their first postseason berth in their third season: Sharks in 1993-94, Panthers in 1995-96 and Wild in 2002-03. All three won their first series, with Minnesota reaching the Conference Finals and Florida advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

(This all really makes the Vadim Shipachyov saga feel like it was ages ago.)

To use a term heard regularly in Vegas, the Golden Knights are playing with ‘house money.’ No one expected this, so why not take a run at the Stanley Cup in their inaugural year? If they come up short, there’s still a lot to be proud of, and the excitement surrounding the team and how the community has embraced the franchise — especially in light of the tragic shooting in early October — will go a long way in cementing a foundation for years to come.

The plan has been altered, but in a good way.

“It’s been an amazing season so far,” Foley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday night. “But this is not the end. And this is not the beginning of the end. But it is the end of the beginning.”

————

Lightning looking to get ‘swagger back’ after tough few weeks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the premiere teams in the NHL for most of the season, but there’s no denying that they haven’t been as dominant of late.

Last night, the Bolts dropped a 4-1 decision, at home, to the Arizona Coyotes. The ‘Yotes have been playing some good hockey of late, but that’s still a tough result on home ice.

“We’re looking for our swagger back,” last night’s starter Louis Domingue said, per the Tampa Times. “We were making little plays. We were making a difference out there on the ice. That’s why won 51 games. I think we’re looking for us to get that back and, obviously, we’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks, but I’m not worried about anything. I think we’re going to find our way back soon.”

Yes, they were without Steven Stamkos (lower body) and Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the night off. Still, falling flat at Amalie Arena against one of the worst teams in the league has to make you a little concerned if you’re a fan of the Lightning (even if Domingue isn’t worried).

Let’s look back at their last few games, where they’ve gone 3-4-0 in their last seven. On Mar. 13, the Lightning dropped a 7-4 home decision to Ottawa. They followed that up by losing to Boston on home ice (3-0), but they beat the Oilers in Tampa (3-1). The Bolts managed to overcome a 3-0 deficit to beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 and despite beating the Islanders by just one goal (7-6), they held a 7-3 lead in the third frame of that contest. They then lost a 2-1 game in New Jersey before suffering that ugly loss to Arizona.

Giving up three goals or more in five of seven games is less than ideal. Even the high-flying Lightning will have a hard time winning games if they continue to give up as many goals as they have been lately. Vasilevskiy, who has a league high 42 victories in 2017-18, has also allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight games and in nine of his last 11.

Obviously, that doesn’t just fall on their starting netminder’s shoulders. The team in front of him can stand to be better, too. Over their last six games, the Lightning have given up between 30 and 41 shots against.

On the offensive side of the puck, players like Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have continued producing at a high level, but members of the supporting cast have struggled. Alex Killorn (one point in eight games), Brayden Point (five points in last nine games, but three came vs. NYI), Tyler Johnson (one point in seven games) and Yanni Gourde (no goals in last nine games, two goals in last 19) have all dried up offensively.

When you clinch a playoff spot, it’s normal to take your foot off the pedal a little bit, so this slump isn’t totally unexpected. But they have to realize that they’re still in the chase for the Atlantic Division crown. Their slide might force them to play an opening-round series against the Maple Leafs instead of the Devils. No disrespect to New Jersey, but they’re probably the better matchup over a seven-game series.

The next few days will be challenging for Tampa, as they’ll play back-to-back road games against the Bruins and Rangers on Thursday and Friday before hosting the Predators and Bruins early next week. They’ll close out the year with games against non-playoff teams in Buffalo and Carolina.

It should be an interesting end to the season for the Lightning.

