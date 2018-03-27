Getty

Lightning looking to get ‘swagger back’ after tough few weeks

By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the premiere teams in the NHL for most of the season, but there’s no denying that they haven’t been as dominant of late.

Last night, the Bolts dropped a 4-1 decision, at home, to the Arizona Coyotes. The ‘Yotes have been playing some good hockey of late, but that’s still a tough result on home ice.

“We’re looking for our swagger back,” last night’s starter Louis Domingue said, per the Tampa Times. “We were making little plays. We were making a difference out there on the ice. That’s why won 51 games. I think we’re looking for us to get that back and, obviously, we’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks, but I’m not worried about anything. I think we’re going to find our way back soon.”

Yes, they were without Steven Stamkos (lower body) and Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the night off. Still, falling flat at Amalie Arena against one of the worst teams in the league has to make you a little concerned if you’re a fan of the Lightning (even if Domingue isn’t worried).

Let’s look back at their last few games, where they’ve gone 3-4-0 in their last seven. On Mar. 13, the Lightning dropped a 7-4 home decision to Ottawa. They followed that up by losing to Boston on home ice (3-0), but they beat the Oilers in Tampa (3-1). The Bolts managed to overcome a 3-0 deficit to beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 and despite beating the Islanders by just one goal (7-6), they held a 7-3 lead in the third frame of that contest. They then lost a 2-1 game in New Jersey before suffering that ugly loss to Arizona.

Giving up three goals or more in five of seven games is less than ideal. Even the high-flying Lightning will have a hard time winning games if they continue to give up as many goals as they have been lately. Vasilevskiy, who has a league high 42 victories in 2017-18, has also allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight games and in nine of his last 11.

Obviously, that doesn’t just fall on their starting netminder’s shoulders. The team in front of him can stand to be better, too. Over their last six games, the Lightning have given up between 30 and 41 shots against.

On the offensive side of the puck, players like Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have continued producing at a high level, but members of the supporting cast have struggled. Alex Killorn (one point in eight games), Brayden Point (five points in last nine games, but three came vs. NYI), Tyler Johnson (one point in seven games) and Yanni Gourde (no goals in last nine games, two goals in last 19) have all dried up offensively.

When you clinch a playoff spot, it’s normal to take your foot off the pedal a little bit, so this slump isn’t totally unexpected. But they have to realize that they’re still in the chase for the Atlantic Division crown. Their slide might force them to play an opening-round series against the Maple Leafs instead of the Devils. No disrespect to New Jersey, but they’re probably the better matchup over a seven-game series.

The next few days will be challenging for Tampa, as they’ll play back-to-back road games against the Bruins and Rangers on Thursday and Friday before hosting the Predators and Bruins early next week. They’ll close out the year with games against non-playoff teams in Buffalo and Carolina.

It should be an interesting end to the season for the Lightning.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

‘This is not the end’: Golden Knights’ historic season continues with playoff berth


By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
When the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for their first regular season NHL game on Oct. 6, no one expected them to be playing hockey beyond April 7. Certainly not me.

A first-year expansion franchise thrown together with the castoffs of the other 30 NHL teams? How could they come together so quickly in Year 1 and be one of the top teams in their division and conference?

Well, the unthinkable happened on Monday night when the Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot with six games to play. At 103 points, they’re also still in the running for the Presidents’ Trophy.

The belief was that when the February trade deadline arrived, general manager George McPhee would be trading away players like James Neal, David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault, who were pending unrestricted free agents. But a funny thing happened: Vegas started winning. They were 8-3-0 in October and 7-5-1 in November when injuries forced them to rely on Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban and Dylan Ferguson as Marc-Andre Fleury missed time due to a concussion.

By the start of 2018, the Golden Knights had the second-most points in the NHL with 54 (26-9-2). The “Vegas Flu” intensified as the trip to T-Mobile Arena pretty much turned in an automatic dropped two points for most teams.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley’s plan — playoffs in three years, Stanley Cup in six — had changed drastically. This expansion team was experiencing something special, and as more and more fans in Vegas got on board, it was clear they would no longer be sellers at the trade deadline. Marchessault was extended and Tomas Tatar and Ryan Reaves were acquired. A playoff berth had become an inevitability and McPhee was going to strengthen his team.



They were a team of players that the other 30 clubs didn’t want. That’s how the bonds quickly formed and the chemistry from off the ice began to translate on to it.

“Not one of us were protected [in expansion draft] so it was kind of a feeling like ‘Alright, we’re in this together. Let’s make sure we show everybody else that they made a mistake,’” forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare told PHT in October.

The results? Historic and memorable. There’s William Karlsson, who has 40 goals after scoring six for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. Marchessault and Reilly Smith were deemed expendable by the Florida Panthers and have combined for 47 goals this season. Marc-Andre Fleury left the only organization he’d ever known in the Pittsburgh Penguins to become the face of this Vegas franchise. He’s shown through 43 starts he has plenty left to give and his .935 even strength save percentage is second among all NHL goaltenders with at least 40 starts.

Via the NHL, here are some historical notes regarding Vegas making the playoffs:

• Third expansion team since 1968-69 – and first to start from scratch – to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 1979-80, the Hartford Whalers and Edmonton Oilers each reached the postseason after joining the NHL from the World Hockey Association.

• In addition to the Golden Knights, Oilers and Whalers, only four other expansion clubs from any of the four North American professional sports leagues qualified for the playoffs.

• The four other expansion clubs to reach the playoffs – all from the NBA – are the 1966-67 Chicago Bulls, 1976-77 Denver Nuggets, 1976-77 San Antonio Spurs and 2002-03 New Orleans Hornets. The Nuggets and Spurs joined from the defunct American Basketball Association, while the newly-formed Bulls were part of an eight-team playoff bracket in a 10-team league. The Hornets, meanwhile, relocated from Charlotte but are considered an expansion franchise by the NBA.

• Among clubs to join the NHL in the past 27 years, three clinched their first postseason berth in their third season: Sharks in 1993-94, Panthers in 1995-96 and Wild in 2002-03. All three won their first series, with Minnesota reaching the Conference Finals and Florida advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

(This all really makes the Vadim Shipachyov saga feel like it was ages ago.)

To use a term heard regularly in Vegas, the Golden Knights are playing with ‘house money.’ No one expected this, so why not take a run at the Stanley Cup in their inaugural year? If they come up short, there’s still a lot to be proud of, and the excitement surrounding the team and how the community has embraced the franchise — especially in light of the tragic shooting in early October — will go a long way in cementing a foundation for years to come.

The plan has been altered, but in a good way.

“It’s been an amazing season so far,” Foley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday night. “But this is not the end. And this is not the beginning of the end. But it is the end of the beginning.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Allen coming up clutch; Who plays with McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins?


By Joey AlfieriMar 27, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Sabres top prospect Casey Mittelstadt looked back at his college experience at the University of Minnesota after he signed his entry-level contract with Buffalo this week. (The Gopher Hockey Blog)

Jake Allen has had his share of ups and downs this season, but he’s really come through for his team during this crucial stretch. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo wrote a great letter about how hockey is an escape for all the tragedies he’s experienced in his life. (The Players’ Tribune)

• Former NHL defenseman Andrew Ference believes it’s time for hockey to be more inclusive, which means that players can’t just stay in their own little bubble. They have to participate in different programs that show off their personality so that they might develop a connection with new fans. (ESPN)

• Cristobal Huet and Christian Ehrhoff both decided to call it quits over the last couple of days. Both had plenty of success in the NHL. (IIHF)

• Now that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is playing on Connor McDavid‘s left wing, Oilers Nation examines which player could be the best fit on the right side of that trio. (Oilers Nation)

• How useful is Roman Polak in the playoffs? Faceoffcircle.ca takes a deeper look at the numbers. (Faceoffcircle.ca)

Shea Weber won’t return this season, but the foot injury that was expected to sideline him for six months will only take four months to heal. (Sportsnet)

Nico Hischier still has plenty of things to work on, but his rookie season has been a success in New Jersey. (All About the Jersey)

• The Preds have lost three games in a row, but that’s no reason for their fans to be concerned. After all, they’re still right at the top of the league standings. (On the Forecheck)

• Ottawa and Carolina went head-to-head last night, so TSN’s Travis Yost looked at a problem they both had in common this season. (TSN.ca)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Golden Knights clinch, Sharks sizzle


By James O'BrienMar 27, 2018, 1:18 AM EDT
Key playoff happenings

  • The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche, collecting the point (and one more) needed to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season. They also regained their six-point lead over the Sharks for the Pacific Division crown.
  • The Sharks were once buffer fodder, so just about locking down at least one round of home-ice advantage as the Pacific’s second seed isn’t a bad consolation prize. San Jose managed to grind out a shootout win against Chicago, giving the Sharks eight consecutive wins.

  • The Florida Panthers made no mistake about it against the Islanders, beating them 3-0 on Monday. Florida now has 85 points, one behind the Devils (86) for the final wild card spot. The Panthers have a game in hand on the Devils, too, so this was a big win.
  • Los Angeles provided the latest enormous blow to Calgary’s playoff hopes. In doing so, the Kings climbed back into the West’s wild-card rankings. They also kept pressure on the idle Anaheim Ducks for third in the Pacific. Los Angeles is now the first wild card holder.
  • By falling to Vegas in regulation, Colorado now sits behind the Kings as the second wild-card team. The Blues fall outside the playoff ranks as the ninth-ranked team in the West.
  • While the Capitals look like strong favorites to win the Metro after their win, the Lightning were upset by the Sabres. The idle Bruins only trail the Lightning for the Atlantic lead by two points, and Boston holds two games in hand over Tampa Bay.

Players of the Night

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault led the charge for the Golden Knights. Each player collected one goal and two assists. With an empty-netter, Karlsson hit the 40-goal mark, while Marchessault generated his 25th of 2017-18. It’s fitting that those two forwards were instrumental in this clinching victory.



First goals

Lias Andersson couldn’t trigger a Rangers rally, but he did score a goal in his NHL debut:

Warren Foegele collected his first goal and his first career assist as the Hurricanes cruised against the Senators. Here’s the tally, which includes some fun locker room footage as well:

Finally, Trevor Murphy scored his first NHL goal as the Coyotes upset the Lightning:

Factoids

There are likely dozens of ways to contextualize the Golden Knights’ latest incredible achievement. Here’s one.

Here is another:

Scores

Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 2
Panthers 3, Islanders 0
Hurricanes 4, Senators 1
Capitals 4, Rangers 2
Canadiens 4, Red Wings 2
Coyotes 4, Lightning 1
Sharks 4, Blackhawks 3 (SO)
Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 1
Kings 3, Flames 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Metro title likely for Capitals after handling Rangers

By James O'BrienMar 26, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals haven’t clinched the Metropolitan Division title, but that might be a mere formality after Monday night.

After opening up a 4-0 lead, the Capitals cruised to a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers. By taking care of business at MSG, the Capitals lead everyone else by at least five points for the top spot:

Teams that still have a mathematical shot at the Metro crown:

1. Capitals: 97 points in 76 games, 42 ROW
2. Penguins: 92 points in 76 GP, 41 ROW
3. Blue Jackets: 89 points in 76 GP, 36 ROW
4. Flyers: 89 points in 76 GP, 36 ROW
5. Devils: 86 points in 75 GP, 34 ROW

Yes, that looks very promising for the Caps, as only the far-off Devils hold a game in hand on them.



Washington is in a strong position to just about close things out by the end of March. They play the Rangers again this week (Wednesday Night Rivalry on NBCSN), then host the Hurricanes on Friday. There’s always the chance for an upset, but on paper, those are solid chances at wins against non-playoff teams.

If that’s not enough, they face the Penguins in Pittsburgh on April 1. Realistically, that would probably be the biggest threat to Washington’s division title hopes if they falter down the stretch.

Some key players chasing individual aims could also be helpful in Washington’s push as well. Alex Ovechkin likely seeks another 50-goal season, not to mention the Maurice Richard Trophy. He collected his 45th goal of 2017-18 on Monday.

Washington should have motivated goalies in net most nights. Philipp Grubauer, who won and looked sharp tonight, is hoping to pad his stats as a pending RFA. Braden Holtby will also aim to get sharp for the playoffs, assuming he can hold off Grubauer. The situation lowers the odds of their netminders sleepwalking into losses, if nothing else.

Finally, John Carlson has a lot of money to gain with a strong contract year.

While the Caps took their feet off the accelerator down the stretch, there were times that they looked downright dominant in chasing Alexandar Georgiev.

That 4-0 first period was rough for the Rangers, yet it behooves them to lose at this point, and seeing some young players show promise is a boost. As this post notes, Lias Andersson scored in his NHL debut while Filip Chytil collected his first NHL assist.

The Capitals didn’t need to settle for such moral victories, and if this pace continues, their biggest questions won’t be about whether they can win another division title. Instead, it will be about resting key players versus giving them opportunities to chase individual awards.

Not a bad problem to have, especially for a team that was supposed to slide more dramatically this season.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.