The Buzzer: Jets clinch; McDavid hits 99

Players of the Night:
Jordan Weal, Philadelphia Flyers: Weal finished with a goal and two assists in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon. This was the 25-year-old’s first multi-point performance of 2017-18.
Justin Schultz, Pittsburgh Penguins: Schultz registered three assists, including two of the primary variety. The Pens blue liner had no points in his previous seven games before the clash against the Flyers.
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: “Sid the Kid” gave his team a 4-3 lead in the third period before picking up the primary assist on Bryan Rust‘s game-winner in OT. Crosby has 83 points in 76 games this season.
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets: Connor’s three-point effort (one goal, two assists) helped the Jets clinch a playoff spot on Sunday night. He’s racked up nine points in his last six contests.
Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators: Not only did Ellis accumulated a goal and an assist, he also played almost 27 minutes in his team’s shootout loss to the Jets. He’s been a huge piece of Nashville’s defense since returning from injury.
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins: Mr. Clutch has now scored five of Boston’s six overtime goals this season. The 29-year-old has 33 goals and 80 points in 60 games.
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Just another day at the office for McDavid, who had a goal and two assists against the Ducks. The things he’s able to do at top speed with a hockey puck just aren’t fair. The Oilers captain has 39 goals and 99 points.
Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique’s two third-period goals helped the Ducks overcome a two-goal deficit before Hampus Lindholm netted the game-winner.
Highlights of the Night:
Another sweet goal from Crosby:
Kari Lehtonen is gonna want this one back:
It’s Tuukka Time:
Who says the Canucks have nothing to play for?
Now you see it, now you don’t. Connor McDavid is special:
Factoids of the Night:
This seems good:
The Jets clinched a spot in the postseason (as if it was ever in doubt):
Daniel is in elite company:
Scores:
Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
Canucks 4, Stars 1
Jets 5, Predators 4 (SO)
Bruins 2, Wild 1 (OT)
Ducks 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.