PHT Morning Skate: CWHL, NHWL champions crowned; Frozen Four set

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Metropolitan Riveters sweat out 1-0 win to take their first National Women’s Hockey League title in dramatic fashion. (The Hockey News)
• In the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, meanwhile, the Markham Thunder lifted their first Clarkson Cup championship. (The Ice Garden)
• Could the unification of women’s hockey’s top two leagues be on the horizon? (Sportsnet)
• An early look at the 2018 men’s Frozen Four, which includes Notre Dame, Minnesota Duluth, Michigan and Ohio State. (USCHO)
• Sharks slowly sneaking onto the list of off-brand teams that could make a deep run. (NBC Bay Area)
• The Detroit Red Wings have a choice to make: Should long-time GM Ken Holland lead their rebuild? (Michigan Live)
• Despite another loss to Penguins, Flyers confident if they face Pittsburgh in playoffs (Philly.com)
• How Hockey Night in Canada comes together, controlled chaos and all. (Toronto Star)
• Shorter goalies find niche in what has become big man’s position – Bernier, Raanta, Dell among those bucking trend toward taller peers. (NHL.com)
• Once again, the Avalanche has options in net with Varlamov and Bernier. (Denver Post)
• With no room for error to reach the playoffs, here’s why Stars would rather ignore the big picture right now. (SportsDay)
• Hornqvist and Rust form Penguins effective one-two punch as top two right wings. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
• College star Dylan Sikura signs with the Blackhawks after knockout in the NCAA tournament. (Second City Hockey)
• What constitutes a head shot? (Bruins Daily)
• Five NHL teams that will benefit from a big salary-cap hike. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Coyotes’ Chayka is confident in future of the team’s core. (Arizona Sports)
• Last but not least, this is pretty incredible:
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck