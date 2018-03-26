Getty Images

NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin continues pursuit of 50 as Capitals visit Rangers

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Monday night with the Washington Capitals visiting the New York Rangers. You can catch all of the action at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN or on our Live Stream.

The Washington Capitals have an opportunity to tighten their hold on the top spot in the Metropolitan Division on Monday night.

The Caps, winners of three straight, sit three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will use up their game in hand over the Penguins, who are idle on Monday.

The focus of this one could shift to Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of the 50-goal plateau. Ovi comes into the game sitting on 44 goals, six back of the milestone. With seven games remaining, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

The Great 8 hasn’t scored in this past two games, and he’s one goal ahead of Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine in the Rocket Richard race.

“Everything is in my hands,” Ovechkin told the Washington Post on Sunday about the race to 50. “Of course as you get closer and closer, you want to get it done.”

If Ovi can do it, he’d become just the third player in NHL history with eight seasons of 50 goals or more, joining Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky.

For Ovi to go on a late-season run, as the Post’sIsabelle Khurshudyan pointed out, would also go a long way to helping the Caps keep up their winning ways in the final two weeks of the season.

The Rangers aren’t making the playoffs, so the rest of the season is a chance to give their future some NHL looks.

To that end, New York called up first-round picks Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, with the New York Post reporting that the duo will play out the rest of the regular season in the Rangers lineup.

“I think I’ve improved my game,” Chytil told NYRangers.com. “Everything is different here than in Europe. I’ve had to adjust my style for the U.S. It didn’t take so long, so I’m glad. All season has been very good for me. I’m learning in every game, so that’s most important.”

Andersson joined Hartford after playing with Frolunda of the Swedish Elite League this season but an injury brought him to New York to rehab. Once healed, he didn’t return to his native Sweden, opting to head to the AHL.

“I’m more confident now than I was just a month ago,” Andersson told the team’s website. “It’s getting better and better every day.”

The duo could make some history if both are in the lineup on Monday.

Per the Rangers:

If both Andersson and Chytil play, they’d become the first pair of teenagers to play in the same game with the Rangers since Dec. 19, 1974 (Dave Maloney, who was playing in his second career NHL game, and Ron Greschner).

NHL Playoff Push: Panthers, Avalanche in search of key wins Monday

By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers are in must-win mode and will be for the final two weeks of the season.

They’re the only NHL team with nine games remaining and they still control their own playoff destiny. The Panthers sit three points back of the New Jersey Devils for the second and final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Most importantly, they have two games in hand over the Devils.

But games-in-hand only matter if you win them, and with the Devils idle tonight, beating the New York Islanders is priority No. 1 for Florida, who scored four straight in the third period on Saturday to avoid an unenviable loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Florida has a tough schedule to end the season — they play Boston three times, for instance — so getting points against some of the league’s lesser teams becomes even more paramount.

Other than that, the East is mostly quiet on Monday.

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers on NBCSN, and a win could put some distance between themselves and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who sit three points back of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, have a date with the Coyotes and two points would potentially go a long way toward fending off the Boston Bruins, who are currently two points out of the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

A win on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights would not only put some separation between the first wild-card Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings, it would also move them to within one point of third place in the Central Division.

Colorado squeezed out a 2-1 win over Vegas on Saturday and will look to sweep the home-and-home on Monday. The Avs are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games but have a brutal schedule to end out the season, with meetings against each of the St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks and Kings on the horizon. There’s no room for a night off at this point.

Meanwhile, the Kings have a bit of a Titanic matchup against the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles doesn’t hold the luxury of owning any games in hand and is going to have to handle their own business while hoping a couple other teams — primarily the Blues and the Ducks — don’t handle theirs.

That business begins with the struggling Flames, who have dropped their past five decisions.  It’s a game the Kings and ill-afford to let get away.

In other games that matter in the West, the San Jose Sharks can tighten their grip on second place in the Pacific Division with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. San Jose is sitting pretty with a four-point cushion over the Ducks with a game in hand.

If the Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Monday’s games that matter: 

Panthers at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Capitals at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sharks at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET
Flames at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

PHT Morning Skate: CWHL, NHWL champions crowned; Frozen Four set

Metropolitan Riveters on Twitter
By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Metropolitan Riveters sweat out 1-0 win to take their first National Women’s Hockey League title in dramatic fashion. (The Hockey News)

• In the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, meanwhile, the Markham Thunder lifted their first Clarkson Cup championship. (The Ice Garden)

• Could the unification of women’s hockey’s top two leagues be on the horizon? (Sportsnet)

• An early look at the 2018 men’s Frozen Four, which includes Notre Dame, Minnesota Duluth, Michigan and Ohio State. (USCHO)

• Sharks slowly sneaking onto the list of off-brand teams that could make a deep run. (NBC Bay Area)

• The Detroit Red Wings have a choice to make: Should long-time GM Ken Holland lead their rebuild? (Michigan Live)

• Despite another loss to Penguins, Flyers confident if they face Pittsburgh in playoffs (Philly.com)

• How Hockey Night in Canada comes together, controlled chaos and all. (Toronto Star)

• Shorter goalies find niche in what has become big man’s position – Bernier, Raanta, Dell among those bucking trend toward taller peers. (NHL.com)

• Once again, the Avalanche has options in net with Varlamov and Bernier. (Denver Post)

• With no room for error to reach the playoffs, here’s why Stars would rather ignore the big picture right now. (SportsDay)

• Hornqvist and Rust form Penguins effective one-two punch as top two right wings. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• College star Dylan Sikura signs with the Blackhawks after knockout in the NCAA tournament. (Second City Hockey)

• What constitutes a head shot? (Bruins Daily)

• Five NHL teams that will benefit from a big salary-cap hike. (Spector’s Hockey)

• Coyotes’ Chayka is confident in future of the team’s core. (Arizona Sports)

• Last but not least, this is pretty incredible:

The Buzzer: Jets clinch; McDavid hits 99

By Joey AlfieriMar 26, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

Players of the Night:

Jordan Weal, Philadelphia Flyers: Weal finished with a goal and two assists in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon. This was the 25-year-old’s first multi-point performance of 2017-18.

Justin Schultz, Pittsburgh Penguins: Schultz registered three assists, including two of the primary variety. The Pens blue liner had no points in his previous seven games before the clash against the Flyers.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: “Sid the Kid” gave his team a 4-3 lead in the third period before picking up the primary assist on Bryan Rust‘s game-winner in OT. Crosby has 83 points in 76 games this season.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets: Connor’s three-point effort (one goal, two assists) helped the Jets clinch a playoff spot on Sunday night. He’s racked up nine points in his last six contests.

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators: Not only did Ellis accumulated a goal and an assist, he also played almost 27 minutes in his team’s shootout loss to the Jets. He’s been a huge piece of Nashville’s defense since returning from injury.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins: Mr. Clutch has now scored five of Boston’s six overtime goals this season. The 29-year-old has 33 goals and 80 points in 60 games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Just another day at the office for McDavid, who had a goal and two assists against the Ducks. The things he’s able to do at top speed with a hockey puck just aren’t fair. The Oilers captain has 39 goals and 99 points.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique’s two third-period goals helped the Ducks overcome a two-goal deficit before Hampus Lindholm netted the game-winner.

Highlights of the Night:

Another sweet goal from Crosby:

Kari Lehtonen is gonna want this one back:

It’s Tuukka Time:

Who says the Canucks have nothing to play for?

Now you see it, now you don’t. Connor McDavid is special:

Factoids of the Night:

This seems good:

The Jets clinched a spot in the postseason (as if it was ever in doubt):

Daniel is in elite company:

Scores:

Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
Canucks 4, Stars 1
Jets 5, Predators 4 (SO)
Bruins 2, Wild 1 (OT)
Ducks 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Marchand nets fifth OT goal of season in win over Wild

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
8 Comments

You may or may not be a fan of Bruins forward Brad Marchand, but you can’t deny that the man has been pretty clutch this season.

On Sunday night, Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Boston’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild. This isn’t the first time he’s scored in the extra frame this season. The 29-year-old has now found the back of the net five times in overtime in 2017-18. Remarkable.

Only Steven Stamkos (2011-12), Jonathan Toews (2015-16) and Alex Galchenyuk (2016-17) have scored five overtime winners in a season (h/t Michael Berger).

Marchand’s linemate, Patrice Bergeron, also had a positive night in his return to the lineup. He finished the night with two helpers, a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 19:08 of ice time. Not bad for a guy who missed almost a month of action because of a broken foot.

After David Pastrnak opened the scoring in early in the second period, Wild forward Mikko Koivu tied the game at one at the midway point of the third frame.

That allowed Minnesota to collect a valuable point in the standings, as they’re now three points clear of Colorado in the race for third place in the Central Division. The Wild had a pretty nice weekend overall. They beat Nashville on Saturday and took the Bruins to OT tonight.

“We get 3 out of 4 points against 2 of the best teams in the league; we’ve gone 3-0-2 in the last five,” Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau said, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. “I think we’re holding our own. We’re not getting anywhere fast getting a point here and a point there, but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

As for the Bruins, they find themselves two points behind Tampa with a game in hand. They can still come away with the Atlantic crown.

