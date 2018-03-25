WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Key trade deadline acquisition Rick Nash has sat out the past three games due to a
Torey Krug, the team’s top-scoring defenseman and fourth-leading scorer overall, has missed the past two games. He, too, is likely to return on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild.
All the team has continued to do without all of them is just keeping winning games and piling up points, including a huge come-from-behind win against the Dallas Stars on Friday night. In that game the Bruins overcome a 2-0 third period deficit to rally for a regulation win.
Needless to say, it is incredibly deep team and has also received some huge performances from its remaining top players, specifically Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
A win on Sunday night would help them close the gap to within two points of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division while still having a game in hand and two head-to-head meetings ahead of them.
While the Bruins are fighting for a division title, the Wild are fighting just so simply secure a playoff spot.
They enter the game three points clear of the first non-playoff team in the Western Conference and are also holding a two-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche for the third playoff spot in the Central Division.
The Wild enter the game having won three out of their past four games with the only loss during that stretch coming in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings.
Eric Staal is still one goal shy of hitting the 40-goal mark for the third time in his career.
A little over a month ago the Dallas Stars were sitting in a pretty good position in the Western Conference playoff race. They were 34-20-4 on the season, had won six out of seven games, and looking like a team that was going to be one of the eight teams to punch their ticket for the playoffs.
Since then the bottom has completely fallen out on their season.
In the 17 games since they have posted a 4-9-4 record and enter Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks riding a seven-game losing streak. That streak was extended on Friday night when they entered the third period of their game against the Boston Bruins (at home!) with a two-goal lead, only to then give up three consecutive goals.
That loss, combined with the rest of the action around the Western Conference over the weekend, leaves them in 10th place in the playoff race, five points back of the suddenly surging St. Louis Blues. Even worse for the Stars, they don’t even own the tiebreaker over any of the teams they are competing with because they only have 34 regulation/overtime wins.
With only seven games remaining in the season, these are certainly desperate times in Dallas. And they don’t exactly have an easy schedule the rest of the way. After Sunday’s game against Vancouver their remaining games are against Minnesota (two), San Jose, Philadelphia, Anaheim and Los Angeles. Minnesota, Philadelphia and San Jose are all playoff teams, while the Ducks and Kings are two of the teams they are competing with for a playoff spot in the West.
Here is a look at how the standings sit as of Sunday.
The other big games in the West on Sunday…
The Winnipeg Jets can make the Central Division race a little bit more interesting if they can beat the Nashville Predators. A Jets win in regulation would cut the deficit to four points with seven games remaining for both teams after Sunday. A Predators win, however, would make their lead eight points and probably unofficially secure the division crown.
The Wild look to solidify their playoff position with a win over the Boston Bruins. Minnesota is currently two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for the No. 3 playoff spot in the Central Division. If they should happen to fall out of that spot it puts them in that wild card mix with Los Angeles or Anaheim and maybe Dallas.
Speaking of the Ducks, they are on the road on Sunday night to take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers did the Ducks a huge favor on Saturday night by knocking off the Los Angeles Kings thanks to two more goals from McDavid, helping him to move into the NHL scoring lead as he goes for his second consecutive scoring title. The Oilers are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, thanks in large part to McDavid going crazy offensively down the stretch.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference on Sunday…
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hosting the Philadelphia Flyers in the afternoon (that game is on NBC, watch it on our Live Stream or on NBC) in a huge game in the Metropolitan Division race. Those two teams, along with Columbus and New Jersey, are all in a fight for the second and third spots in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round.
The only other big game in the Eastern Conference is when Boston takes on Minnesota. The Bruins can close the gap in the Atlantic Division race with the Tampa Bay Lightning to only two points if they can defeat the Minnesota Wild.
If the Playoffs Started Today
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks
Sunday’s Games That Matter
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12:30 p.m ET
Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. ET
Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET
Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m ET
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET
A new points king, and some concerns for the Kings
With two goals on Saturday, Connor McDavid might just pull off an impressive-yet-depressing feat: winning the Art Ross Trophy and then sitting at home after his team misses the playoffs. He now has 96 points on the season, one more than Nikita Kucherov.
That nice output helped the Edmonton Oilers upset the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in regulation. With this result, the idle Anaheim Ducks hopped into the third spot in the Pacific, while wins for the Avalanche and Blues force Los Angeles out of the wild-card spots, too. More on that here.
Here’s the goal that gave McDavid the lead, at least briefly:
If nothing else, McDavid might generate two 100-point seasons in a row.
Players of the Night
Nicklas Backstrom was dishing out some great passes in Washington’s 6-4 win against Montreal. His four-assist night is quite the accomplishment, though you could argue that it isn’t all that rare for the slick Swede.
Vincent Trocheck generated a clutch performance for the Panthers, collecting two goals and an assist during a third period rally that saw them avoid being spoiled by the Arizona Coyotes. Keith Kinkaid generated back-to-back wins for the Devils, with 35 of 36 saves coming in a tight win against the Lightning. This post has more on what all of that means for the playoff races.
Alexandar Georgiev getting more reps is one of the silver linings of the Rangers roughing it through the end of the regular season. He’s now 4-3-1, yet with a strong .926 save percentage after making 43 out of 44 saves in a win against the Sabres on Saturday.
An ovation for Karlsson
The fans in Ottawa gave Erik Karlsson a heartwarming ovation during his return to the Senators lineup following the death of his infant son. Karlsson collected an assist in Ottawa’s loss.
Brenden Dillon probably gets the W in this jarringly aggressive fight, but give Garnet Hathaway credit for rallying back in the end, and merely for dropping the gloves against a larger competitor. Wow.
With points at a premium for teams in the NHL’s bubble races, sometimes it’s about digging deep … and maybe getting a bounce or two.
All four division leaders either hold huge or at least comfortable edges over their competitors through Saturday, so let’s focus on teams that are in more urgent battles for positioning, if not spots altogether.
Blues > Blue Jackets
After rattling off 10 consecutive wins, the Columbus Blue Jackets fell short against the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 regulation decision. St. Louis is on a nice run of its own, as this gutsy win gives them five in a row.
Earlier on Saturday, the Avalanche beat the Golden Knights 2-1 via a shootout, so the Avalanche and Blues now hold the West’s wild-card spots. Each team could conceivably creep into the Central’s top three, yet they also don’t have a lot of room ahead of the idle Anaheim Ducks. (Update: Minnesota ended up beating Nashville, widening its lead.)
Third in Central: Wild (defeats Nashville) – 92 points, 74 games, 38 ROW First WC: Avs – 90 points, 75 GP, 40 ROW Second WC: Blues – 89 points, 75 GP, 39 ROW
Update – Third in Pacific: Ducks – 89 points, 75 GP, 34 ROW Ninth place: Kings (after loss to Oilers) – 89 points, 76 GP, 39 ROW
[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]
Gutsy wins by Devils and Panthers
For quite some time, it looked like the Arizona Coyotes might play the spoiler against the Florida Panthers.
Florida entered the third period down 2-0, but Vincent Trocheck helped them rally with two goals, pushing him to 30 on the season. Denis Malgin ended up collecting the game-winner in an eventual 4-2 win for the Panthers, who willed their way to a big win.
The New Jersey Devils probably rank as even more impressive. One night after gutting out an overtime win against the defending champion Penguins, the Devils beat the East-leading, more-rested Lightning by a score of 2-1. Taylor Hall assisted on the game-winner by Kyle Palmieri after scoring in OT on Friday, while Nico Hischier had two goals in as many nights.
Keith Kinkaid was even better closing out back-to-back wins, as he stopped 35 out of 36 shots on goal against the dangerous Lightning.
With the Atlantic top three essentially locked in and the Capitals closing in on the Metropolitan Division crown, take a look at the Metro’s other two spots, the two wild-card holders, and where the Panthers rank after a busy Saturday:
East WC1: Flyers – 88 points, 75 GP, 36 ROW East WC2: Devils – 86 points, 75 GP, 34 ROW
Ninth: Panthers – 83 points, 73 GP, 35 ROW
With three games in hand on the Blue Jackets and two on the other relevant Metro teams ahead of them, the Panthers are in a strong position to push their way into the postseason if they can keep things going.
Imagine how Florida felt going into the third. They lost their most recent game to Columbus by a humbling score of 4-0, and were down 2-0 with a four-game road trip looming. Saturday could have delivered a punch to the gut; instead, they kept fighting and demanded a big win.
Losing in regulation keeps Columbus from a) at least briefly grabbing a round of home-ice advantage and b) creating a meaningful cushion ahead of the bubble pack. They remain in third in the Metro even after this loss, but this one stings.