Marchand nets fifth OT goal of season in win over Wild

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
You may or may not be a fan of Bruins forward Brad Marchand, but you can’t deny that the man has been pretty clutch this season.

On Sunday night, Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Boston’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild. This isn’t the first time he’s scored in the extra frame this season. The 29-year-old has now found the back of the net five times in overtime in 2017-18. Remarkable.

Only Steven Stamkos (2011-12), Jonathan Toews (2015-16) and Alex Galchenyuk (2016-17) have scored five overtime winners in a season (h/t Michael Berger).

Here’s the game-winner:

Marchand’s linemate, Patrice Bergeron, also had a positive night in his return to the lineup. He finished the night with two helpers, a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 19:08 of ice time. Not bad for a guy who missed almost a month of action because of a broken foot.

After David Pastrnak opened the scoring in early in the second period, Wild forward Mikko Koivu tied the game at one at the midway point of the third frame.

That allowed Minnesota to collect a valuable point in the standings, as they’re now three points clear of Colorado in the race for third place in the Central Division. The Wild had a pretty nice weekend overall. They beat Nashville on Saturday and took the Bruins to OT tonight.

As for the Bruins, they find themselves two points behind Tampa with a game in hand. They can still come away with the Atlantic crown.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars season all but over after loss to Canucks

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
A season that was once filled with optimism looks like it’s heading toward complete and utter disappointment for the Dallas Stars.

The Stars, who entered the day five points out of a playoff spot, didn’t do themselves any favors, as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the lowly Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

For those of you scoring at home, they’ve now lost games to non-playoff teams like Ottawa (twice), Montreal and Vancouver in March. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Dallas has won just two of 13 games this month (they’re 0-6-2 in their last eight).

Things aren’t going to get any easier for them over the final two weeks of the season. They’ll host Philadelphia on Tuesday before playing a home-and-home series with Minnesota on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, they’ll finish the season with three game road trip through California. Good luck with that, Stars.

It’s incredible to think that a team with firepower like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg can’t make a trip to the postseason. But this team is clearly flawed. The good news, is that they have a solid core group of players in place. The bad news, is that the supporting cast needs a lot of work.

The Ben Bishop experiment failed in year one. The veteran simply couldn’t stay healthy and when he was between the pipes, he didn’t do a good enough job. He’ll have to be a lot better next season, or the Stars may find themselves in the same situation next year. The 31-year-old has five years left on his contract.

Martin Hanzal ended up being another free-agent flop in 2017-18. He has another three years remaining on his current deal and he’s probably not going anywhere this offseason, either.

Jason Spezza, who is the second highest-paid player on the team doesn’t have much left in the tank. He has another year remaining on his contract, so it looks like he’ll be back next season.

Whether it’s Jim Nill or somebody else, the Stars will need an infusion of talent this summer if they hope to get back to playing meaningful games in the spring. But for now, they’re done like dinner.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Deadline acquisitions Kane, Fehr helped spark ‘desperate’ Sharks

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) The San Jose Sharks head back to the Midwest for their final road trip of the season looking like a far different team than the one that stumbled its way through a tour of the Central Division just last month.

They have the midseason additions of Evander Kane and Eric Fehr to thank for that.

With Kane provide a scoring threat and physical play as a top-line wing and Fehr solidifying the fourth line and penalty kill, the Sharks are playing as well as anyone in the NHL down the stretch with a seven-game winning streak that is the team’s longest in five years.

During this streak, they have managed to win wide-open games as well as tight checking ones and have managed to negate the speed of teams such as Vegas as well as deal with more physical play like they had Saturday in a 5-1 win over Calgary.

“I think that’s something we’re trying to pride ourselves on,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “Playoffs you’re going to meet all sorts of teams, speed teams, teams that can play hard down low. I think we’ve got the personnel that we’re able to match up with those. We’re doing things in practice to prepare for them.”

The Sharks are in prime position with just two weeks left in the regular season. They have moved within six points of first-place Vegas in the Pacific Division with seven games remaining, giving them an outside shot at a division title. But perhaps more importantly, they entered Sunday six points ahead of Anaheim and Los Angeles in the race for home-ice advantage in the first round.

It’s a far cry from last March when a six-game losing streak cost San Jose a chance at the division title and the team was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Edmonton. Now they’re playing their best hockey in March.

“We’re a desperate team,” Kane said. “We need all the points we can get. We haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet. The teams that are right behind us keep winning. We have to keep pushing forward and keep picking up points as we close out the season in order to secure a spot. It’s good to get in that playoff mindset right now.”

Kane has provided a major lift since his arrival in a deadline deal with Buffalo on Feb. 26. He has stepped onto the top line with center Joe Pavelski and provided a scoring threat and some needed toughness to help make up for the absence of Joe Thornton, who has missed two months with a knee injury. Thornton has started skating again, but there is no timetable for his return.

Kane has seven goals and five assists while helping the Sharks to a NHL-best 10-2 record since he arrived. The team is scoring 4.2 goals per game with Kane in the lineup after scoring just 2.8 goals per game before he arrived.

“He’s a crucial part to our team,” center Chris Tierney said. “You can see how much he brings, whether it’s the physicality side or the goal scoring. He adds a lot of depth to us and he’s been great for us so far. Just gives us an extra layer of everything.”

While Kane’s play has gotten most of the attention, the addition of Fehr just a week earlier has also had a big impact. Fehr has filled a hole at fourth-line center, allowing coach Peter DeBoer the freedom to roll through his lines without fear of mismatches, and added an accomplished penalty killer to a unit that ranks second best in the NHL.

That line has even provided an offensive boost of late, especially since Jannik Hansen moved back into the lineup alongside Fehr and Barclay Goodrow after Joonas Donskoi went down with a shoulder injury.

All three fourth-liners scored goals in a win last Tuesday against New Jersey and Hansen added another in the homestand finale on Saturday against Calgary after failing to score any goals in his first 39 games this season.

“It always helps when you’re helping out and you’re producing,” said Hansen, who was a healthy scratch for long portions of the season.

“It gets you momentum, it makes you feel good about the game. The puck doesn’t bounce as much, stuff like that. Obviously whenever we can chip in it’s a big part. We want to roll four lines and the fourth line is a part of that.”

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Ryan Donato – David Krejci– Brian Gionta
Danton HeinenRiley NashTommy Wingels
Tim SchallerSean KuralyNoel Acciari

Torey KrugAdam McQuaid
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller
Nick HoldenBrandon Carlo

Starting goaltender: Tuukka Rask

Minnesota Wild

Jason ZuckerEric StaalMikael Granlund
Zach PariseMikko KoivuCharlie Coyle
Zack Mitchell – Matt CullenNino Niederreiter
Daniel Winnik – Joel Eriksson-Ek – Marcus Foligno

Ryan SuterMatt Dumba
Jonas Brodin – Ryan Murphy
Nick SeelerNate Prosser

Starting goaltender: Alex Stalock

Crosby, Schultz lift Penguins to big win over Flyers

By Adam GretzMar 25, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are one of the potential first-round matchups in the Metropolitan Division playoffs, and if it ends up happening Sunday’s game was a nice indication of what sort of chaos could be ahead of us in a couple of weeks.

The Penguins were able to pick up a 5-4 overtime win in a back-and-forth game that featured nine goals, 77 shots on goal, a couple of highlight reel goals, and an incredible pace to help solidify their position in the second spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Bryan Rust scored the game-winning goal in overtime, re-directing a Sidney Crosby pass to help the Penguins complete the regular season sweep of the Flyers.

The Penguins scored exactly five goals in every head-to-head meeting with Philadelphia this season, outscoring them by a 20-11 margin on the season.

Along with setting up the game-winner, Crosby also scored his 26th goal of the the season on an incredible individual effort early in the third period to fight off Selke Trophy contender Sean Couturier and beat Flyers goalie Petr Mrazek.

Couturier would redeem himself later in the third period when he scored with 43 seconds remaining to tie the game at four, sending it overtime and securing an important point for the Flyers in the standings.

With Sunday’s point the Flyers remain in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 89 points, three points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. They are also tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the points column, but the Blue Jackets own the tiebreaker and remain in the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Along with Crosby’s two points (including another highlight reel goal), Justin Schultz also had a huge game for the Penguins by recording three assists in the win.

The Penguins stumbled out of the gate in the first period giving up a pair of early goals but started to turn the tide in their favor early in the second period. Patric Hornqvist scored a power play goal to tie the game at two, and then Evgeni Malkin scored his 42nd goal of the season on a delayed penalty situation, capping off an extended shift in the Flyers’ zone.

With 42 goals and 92 total points Malkin is in the top-four in the league in both categories.

Derick Brassard also scored in the win for the Penguins, extending his current point streak to six games. He now has three goals and five assists since being acquired in a trade.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.