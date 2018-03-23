The Buzzer: Kopitar scores four, McDavid’s four-point night and Olczyk cancer-free

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings: Two words: career night. Kopitar scored four goals, becoming the first Kings player in 25 years to do so, and thus, setting his own career-high in the process. The Kings decimated the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 in the process.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets: Bobrovsky made 33 saves en route to a shutout victory, the Blue Jackets’ 10th in a row in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers, who have been red-hot themselves.

Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals: Grubauer has been solid in relief of Braden Holtby down the stretch as the Capitals’ No. 1 gets some rest before a playoff push. He won his fourth start out of his past five since March 10, stopping all 39 shots that came his way in the shutout.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: He’s not playing for a playoff spot, and he shouldn’t get too many votes for the Hart Trophy. But McDavid still has his eyes set on Mr. Art Ross. McDavid had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win for the Oilers over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. McDavid’s 94 points (36 goals, 58 assists) are now just one shy of Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead.

Highlights of the Night:

Above all else, this:

Eddie O is cancer free! Hear the full update from Edzo, himself: pic.twitter.com/toYZCEHi0f — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) March 23, 2018

Hard work pays off:

Voracek scores a 4v4 goal, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/uDiFsU6Rd1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 23, 2018

Kopitar’s fourth:

That fourth goal of the night by Anze Kopitar tho… pic.twitter.com/5QumMFnO4P — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 23, 2018

Not everything is pretty when it comes to the Canucks. This is though:

Factoids of the Night:

The @BlueJacketsNHL are the third team in NHL history to post a win streak of 10+ games in consecutive seasons, joining Philadelphia (1984-85, 1985-86) and Pittsburgh (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13). #NHLStats #FLAvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/UZ4rXnSzEL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2018

Mathew Barzal of the @NYIslanders posted his 56th assist of 2017-18, the most in a season by a rookie since Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 (63). #NHLStats #TBLvsNYI pic.twitter.com/Ee78MXbHjS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2018

Nathan MacKinnon of the @Avalanche collected an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high 14 games (13-14—27), the longest active run in the NHL. #NHLStats #LAKvsCOL pic.twitter.com/Ixif5W5qky — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2018

Things you don’t see very often:

Poor Cam Ward:

I mean, Are You Serious, Bro?!?! pic.twitter.com/QC6qayOUBq — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) March 22, 2018

Scores:

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 0

Hurricanes 6, Coyotes 5

Flyers 4, Rangers 3

Lightning 7, Islanders 6

Capitals 1, Red Wings 0

Maple Leafs 5, Predators 2

Oilers 6, Senators 2

Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2

Kings 7, Avalanche 1

Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1 (OT)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck