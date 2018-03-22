PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for ‘Hawks and Quenneville to split?

• Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, issued a statement on Wednesday after they lost their unborn child earlier in the week. “At this extremely difficult time, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we do know one day we’ll get there.” (Ottawa Citizen)
• It’s been a tough year for the Blackhawks, so is it time for the team and Joel Quenneville to part ways? (Chicago Sun-Times)
• The Golden Knights have battled goalie injuries earlier this season and they’ll have to do that again because Marc-Andre Fleury is hurt again. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
• Do we put too much emphasis on a potential Hart Trophy winner being on a team that makes the playoffs? Faceoffcircle.ca argues that Connor McDavid deserves to be in the MVP race. (Faceoff Circle)
• Speaking of the Hart Trophy, Nathan MacKinnon is one of the favorites to win the award, but Mikko Rantanen might hurt his chances of taking it home. (Mile High Hockey)
• A Journal of Neurotrauma study showed that 64 percent of the 309 players that went through the NHL’s concussion protocol between 2008-09 and 2016-17 didn’t play in the league three full seasons later. (TSN.ca)
• Since the Ian Cole trade happened, the Penguins penalty kill has been in trouble. (Pensburgh.com)
• Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes is crazy about the Tampa Bay Lightning. Believe it or not, former Bolt Ryan Malone is the reason he became such a huge fan. (Tampa Times)
• The Washington Capitals need to make sure Evgeny Kuznetsov is healthy for the start of the playoffs. Without him, their depth at center takes a significant hit. (Fan Rag Sports)
• The Markham Thunder and Kunlun Red Star will meet in the Clarkson Cup final. The Victory Press has a full preview of the series. (The Victory Press)
• Team USA’s Monique Lamoureux-Morando has been hired to be an analyst on NHL Network. (Grand Forks Herald)
• Steven Stamkos was fined $5,000 for tripping Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly on Tuesday night. (NHL.com)
• The South Korean hockey team admits that they miss playing on the same team as North Koreans. The South Koreans are currently playing in a tournament and they have a few injuries to deal with. (NBC Olympics)
• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. By the way, Ryan Donato scored again.
