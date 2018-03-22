PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for ‘Hawks and Quenneville to split?

By Joey AlfieriMar 22, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, issued a statement on Wednesday after they lost their unborn child earlier in the week. “At this extremely difficult time, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we do know one day we’ll get there.” (Ottawa Citizen)

• It’s been a tough year for the Blackhawks, so is it time for the team and Joel Quenneville to part ways? (Chicago Sun-Times)

• The Golden Knights have battled goalie injuries earlier this season and they’ll have to do that again because Marc-Andre Fleury is hurt again. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• Do we put too much emphasis on a potential Hart Trophy winner being on a team that makes the playoffs? Faceoffcircle.ca argues that Connor McDavid deserves to be in the MVP race. (Faceoff Circle)

• Speaking of the Hart Trophy, Nathan MacKinnon is one of the favorites to win the award, but Mikko Rantanen might hurt his chances of taking it home. (Mile High Hockey)

• A Journal of Neurotrauma study showed that 64 percent of the 309 players that went through the NHL’s concussion protocol between 2008-09 and 2016-17 didn’t play in the league three full seasons later. (TSN.ca)

• Since the Ian Cole trade happened, the Penguins penalty kill has been in trouble. (Pensburgh.com)

• Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes is crazy about the Tampa Bay Lightning. Believe it or not, former Bolt Ryan Malone is the reason he became such a huge fan. (Tampa Times)

• The Washington Capitals need to make sure Evgeny Kuznetsov is healthy for the start of the playoffs. Without him, their depth at center takes a significant hit. (Fan Rag Sports)

• The Markham Thunder and Kunlun Red Star will meet in the Clarkson Cup final. The Victory Press has a full preview of the series. (The Victory Press)

• Team USA’s Monique Lamoureux-Morando has been hired to be an analyst on NHL Network. (Grand Forks Herald)

Steven Stamkos was fined $5,000 for tripping Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly on Tuesday night. (NHL.com)

• The South Korean hockey team admits that they miss playing on the same team as North Koreans. The South Koreans are currently playing in a tournament and they have a few injuries to deal with. (NBC Olympics)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. By the way, Ryan Donato scored again.

NHL on NBCSN Doubleheader: Capitals at Red Wings; Golden Knights at Sharks

By Joey AlfieriMar 22, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Detroit Red Wings host the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Capitals have an opportunity to put a little distance between themselves and the second place Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Washington is two points ahead of the Pens with a game in a hand, so a win tonight would put them four points clear of second.

The Caps got some good news, as Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) made the trip to Detroit. Kuznetsov suffered an upper-body injury against the Isles last week. Even though he’s traveling, it’s unclear if he’ll actually suit up tonight.

Since losing back-to-back games in Anaheim and Los Angeles, the Capitals have rattled off five victories in their last six contests. That includes a win in San Jose, a win over the Jets, a pair of wins over the Islanders and a victory over Dallas.

As for the Red Wings, they’ll look to play spoiler again. They’re 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Tuesday night allowed to snap their 10-game losing skid. Before Tuesday’s game, you had to go all the way back to Feb. 25 to find Detroit’s last victory. Yeah, it took them long enough.

Even though they aren’t in the playoff picture, there’s no denying the win felt good for the struggling Wings.

“We talked about it as a team after the last game, certainly frustration was starting to boil over,” coach Jeff Blashill said after the win over Philly, per the Detroit News. “Our guys came out and played great. The third period wasn’t good enough, but we played great for two periods (and) to finish was critical.

“You don’t want to come in here and talk about another loss. It was critical (to win).”

Blashill’s team currently find themselves in 26th place with 65 points. A few more losses down the stretch and they’ll be able to improve their NHL Entry Draft lottery odds.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Golden Knights are still at least eight points clear of any other team in the Pacific Division, but there’s no denying that their play has dipped. Of course, that was to be expected. Not because they’re an expansion team, but because every team in the league takes a dip at a certain point over an 82-game season.

In fairness to Vegas, they have won back-to-back games over Calgary and Vancouver, but injuries have been problematic for them of late. Now, it looks like they’ll have to deal with another injury, as Marc-Andre Fleury. As you’ll probably remember, they faced a pretty tough test earlier in the season when Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk were all hurt.

Head coach Gerard Gallant was pretty on Wednesday when he was asked about Fleury’s status.

“I’m not getting into specifics about what he’s doing, but he’s not going to come today,” Gallant said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He could join us tomorrow or in the very near future.

“He’s not coming on our plane today. He could be there tomorrow. He could be there the next day. I’m not sure.”

Since then, they recalled Dansk from the minors. So don’t expect to see Fleury in San Jose.

The Sharks are eight points behind Vegas for that top seed in the division. Both teams have played 73 games, so it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to catch the expansion side with only nine games remaining. Winning tonight would obviously make that a little more possible.

Since dropping a 2-0 home decision to the Caps, the Sharks have rattled off five straight wins.

“You always find out what the group’s made of when they’re pushed up against the wall,” head coach Pete DeBoer said, per the San Jose Mercury News. “We were in a group, a couple weeks ago, of five or six teams that were all pretty much in the same spot and we’ve found a way to separate ourselves.”

San Jose has certainly separated themselves from the pack, as they’re three points ahead of Anaheim (third place) with a game a hand.

It’ll be interesting to see how they handle themselves against the number two team in the conference.

The Buzzer: Schwartz the hero, Gibson blanks Flames, Bruins clinch

By Scott BilleckMar 22, 2018, 12:17 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues: The Blues needed a win on Wednesday. They’ll need a few more still if they’re to push for the playoffs, but Schwartz scored a third-period equalizer and then the overtime winner 30 seconds into the extra frame to keep pace with the Anaheim Ducks (who won) for the second and final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks: Gibson posted his third shutout in his past seven starts — and fourth of the season — saving all 29 shots that came his way in a 4-0 triumph of the Calgary Flames.

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin continued his pursuit of the Hart Trophy, netting a goal and adding an assist for his 41st goal (three back of Alex Ovechkin) and 91st point (three back of Nikita Kucherov).

Highlights of the Night:

Sidney Crosby did a thing – a very nice thing:

Jaden Schwartz, end-to-end to end the game:

Shortie:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Penguins 5, Canadiens 3

Coyotes 4, Buffalo 1

Blues 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

Ducks 4, Flames 0

Blues move closer to playoffs with OT win; Bruins clinch

By Scott BilleckMar 21, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Maybe the St. Louis Blues aren’t dead in the water after all.

In fact, despite selling off Paul Stastny at the trade deadline following two brutal loses that were part of a larger free fall at the time, the Blues have found another gear with just weeks left in the NHL season.

The Blues pulled themselves to within one point of the second and final wildcard spot in the Western Conference with a 2-1 overtime win against the depleted Boston Bruins on Wednesday Night Rivalry on the NHL on NBCSN.

The Bruins held the lead for two periods and change before Jaden Schwartz scored mid-way through the third period to tie the game and then 30 seconds into overtime to seal the win and move one-point behind the Anaheim Ducks (who were still in action against the Calgary Flames.)

That’s three straight OT wins for the Blues, who were without Vladimir Tarasenko due to injury.

The point for the Bruins was important, despite the loss, as they have now clinched a playoff spot, moving four points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division lead.

The Bruins were still missing Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Rick Nash on Wednesday, yet still figured out a way to obtain something despite a stacked infirmary.

And part of that help is coming from a surprising place.

Last week at this time, Ryan Donato was a Harvard student, fresh off a five-goal performance at the Olympics for Team USA.

By Sunday, he was still a Harvard student but had signed an entry-level NHL contract with the Boston Bruins. On Monday, still a Havard student and now an NHLer for 24 hours, Donato scored his first NHL goal and added two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On Tuesday, Donato was back in class — you guessed it — as a Harvard student, an NHL player who had been excused from practice by the team that signed him two days earlier and scored his first NHL goal a night before.

On Wednesday, Donato scored again.

Meanwhile, the NHL could take a deeper look at a second-period hit to the head Brayden Schenn by on David Krejci.

Schenn was handed a two-minute charging penalty on the play, and Krejci stayed in the game, but judging by the above video, there was definite contact to the head and it appears Krejci was fortunate to be able to get up and skate away.

NBCSN’s Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones talked about if Schenn deserves to be suspended for the hit.

Sidney Crosby scores incredible goal, again (video)

By Scott BilleckMar 21, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
Oh, Sidney.

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything from Crosby, he has this uncanny knack and making sure you haven’t forgotten who he is and makes sure, once again, that you never will.

Crosby did Crosby things one again on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. I can save you the explanation of the second-period goal, since it’s pretty incredible and, as a consequence, tough to explain in words.

Let’s roll some of the footage here, shall we?

And another angle:

Carey Price didn’t have a chance.

Crosby has grown pretty good at batting pucks out of mid-air. Poor Antti Niemi:

Remember this from John Tavares?

It was pretty special too and done in similar fashion:

