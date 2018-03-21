The Buzzer: Fleury worries; Blackhawks eliminated

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Injury scares

Let’s hope that Tuesday presents dodged bullets instead of long-lasting injuries.

You can read more about Patrik Laine not returning to the Jets’ eventual overtime win against the Kings here. The early word is that it “isn’t sinister,” whatever that means.

Here is video of the unfortunate moment:

The Vegas Golden Knights must hold their breath again with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. “MAF” took a shot off of his mask and did not return to Vegas’ eventual win against Vancouver. Considering his struggles with concussion issues, this is a big concern.

For what it’s worth, the team provided no official update, yet similarly to the Jets with Laine, the Golden Knights appear optimistic about Fleury avoided something serious. Either way, it puts a damper on this milestone.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the @GoldenKnights earned his 402nd career win to pass Chris Osgood (401) for sole possession of 12th place on the NHL’s all-time list among goaltenders. #NHLStats #VANvsVGK pic.twitter.com/GHjBxkiLZj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2018

Elimination updates

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Chicago Blackhawks won’t participate in the playoffs.

The Blackhawks will miss the #StanleyCup Playoffs for the first time in ten years. pic.twitter.com/UBW3sIvEnK — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 21, 2018

Chicago joins the Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Buffalo Sabres as teams with the dreaded “e-” next to their names. The Red Wings postponed that fate by beating Philly. Edmonton delayed their own, too; they match the Blackhawks’ 69 standings points but hold a game in hand.

So, expect more names to get officially crossed off the list very soon. The Canadiens and Senators also see their days numbered.

Players of the Night

Artemi Panarin is a key figure in the Blue Jackets’ nine-game winning streak (read about how they’ve congested the Metro races in this post). Tuesday served as one of his best nights yet with Columbus, as “The Bread Man” collected a hat trick and also generated an assist. With 68 points on the season, it looks like he’ll hit 70+ points for his third season in a row, meaning he’s done so every year in the NHL. Perhaps he doesn’t need Patrick Kane to produce points, after all?

Leon Draisaitl collected a goal and three assists in the Oilers’ surprisingly bombastic 7-3 win against the Hurricanes, which didn’t really require Connor McDavid to dominate (he finished with one assist). Draisaitl’s quietly been showing that, while his contract is expensive, he’s probably the last of the Oilers’ worries.

#Oilers Leon Draisaitl records his 4th career 4-point game (regular season & playoffs) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 21, 2018

Highlights

Matt Benning was basically enjoying batting practice during that Oilers win:

Tremendous pass from Thomas Vanek, who now has eight points in 11 games with Columbus.

wenny's wicked wrister pic.twitter.com/RwQBJCuTsA — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 20, 2018

Factoids

Learn why Alex Ovechkin‘s 602nd goal is his latest milestone here.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to tear up the NHL, as he’s second in league scoring with 91 points in just 65 games after collecting two assists on Tuesday. It really feels like he’s adding to his Hart Trophy argument every single game.

Nathan MacKinnon of the @Avalanche collected two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games (13-13—26), matching his career high set in 2013-14 as an 18-year-old rookie. #NHLStats #COLvsCHI pic.twitter.com/0Q2A1q5GhP — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2018

Scores

Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 3

Capitals 4, Stars 3

Oilers 7, Hurricanes 3

Panthers 7, Senators 2

Red Wings 5, Flyers 4 (SO)

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3

Jets 2, Kings 1 (OT)

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 1

Golden Knights 4, Canucks 1

Sharks 6, Devils 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.