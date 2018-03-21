PHT Morning Skate: Senators support Karlssons; Donato misses practice for class

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda are going through a really difficult time right now after losing their son, but they’ll have plenty of support from the Ottawa Senators. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Not only has Marc-Andre Fleury been an important figure on the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights, he’s also emerged as a key leader on an expansion team that has exceeded expectations. (Associated Press)

• After scoring a goal and two assists in his NHL debut, Boston Bruins froward Ryan Donato skipped practice to attend class at Harvard. (WEEI)

• Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is a huge Los Angeles Kings fan. He’s also been able to forge a relationship with a few of the team’s players. (NHL.com/Kings)

• The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will be looking for a new head coach for the first time in a long time, as Don Lucia called it quits after 19 years on the job. (Pioneer Press)

• New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero went out and got Patrick Maroon from Edmonton on deadline day. The trade has worked out relatively well for him team. Even though he isn’t as fast as some of the other players on the roster, Maroon has been a useful asset. (All About the Jersey)

• The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be making the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had players step up in 2017-18. Here are their top five MVPs from this season. (Cardiac Cane)

• St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo isn’t the most vocal guy. He does most of his talking and leading on the ice, and the team likes it that way. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Rickard Rakell has filled the net quite a bit over the last two years for the Anaheim Ducks, but he wants to make sure that people also see him as a complete hockey player. (OC Register)

• If the Panthers sneak into the playoffs, Roberto Luongo will have a lot to do with it. He’s been outstanding since returning to Florida’s lineup in February. (Rat Trick)

• Alexandar Georgiev has been a pleasant surprise between the pipes for the New York Rangers. Has he earned himself a spot on the team next season? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Former Minnesota Wild prospect Brett Bulmer is finding his game in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades. (The Sin Bin)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Red Wings. Petr Mrazek‘s return to Detroit didn’t exactly go as planned.

