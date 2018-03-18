WATCH LIVE: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks

Entering play on Sunday there are six teams in the Western Conference that fighting for three playoff spots (the third spot in the Pacific Division, both Wild Cards). Those teams are all separated by just four points.

Five of those teams are in action on Sunday.

First, here is a look at how the standings look entering the day.

The Kings lost on Saturday to New Jersey and failed to gain any ground on the rest of the pack, while the Blues were able to get a huge win against the New York Rangers and set up another big game for them on Sunday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. You can catch that game on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Sunday the Avalanche are hosting a Detroit team that is just circling the drain down the stretch and have a great opportunity to pick up two more huge points. The other Wild Card team at the moment, Dallas, is trending in the wrong direction down the stretch having won just five of their past 16 games. They are in Winnipeg on Sunday to play a Jets team that has one of the most powerful offenses in the league.

The Ducks, meanwhile, who can climb into the third spot in the Pacific Division with a point on Sunday, are hosing the Devils team that knocked off the Kings on Saturday.

The other team in that mix is Calgary. The Flames are the team that probably have the longest odds in this group, sitting four points back with all of the aforementioned teams sitting ahead of them. They are in Vegas to take on one of the best home teams in the league this season. The Flames, for what it is worth, have been one of the absolute best road teams. Given the standings and deficit they are facing the Flames have almost no margin for error the rest of the way.

In the East, New Jersey has a chance to to move up a couple of spots in the standings with a win and some help.

A Devils win in Anaheim, combined with a Flyers loss to the Washington Capitals, would put the Devils into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Even if the Flyers win and maintain their hold on the No. 3 spot in the Metro the Devils could still leapfrog the Blue Jackets for the first Wild Card spot.

The other game in the Eastern Conference on Sunday with playoff implications is Tampa Bay hosting the Edmonton Oilers.

The Lightning have seen its lead in the Atlantic Division dwindle down to just two points after losing to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night while the Bruins still have a game in hand. The Lightning could reclaim that four point lead with a win. The Oilers have been playing a bit better as of late, thanks almost entirely to Connor McDavid making a late season push for the scoring title.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Sunday’s Key Games

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m. ET

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 4 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. ET

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m ET

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, 9 p.m. ET