Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens

By Sean LeahyMar 15, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE – 7:30 p.m. ET

PROJECTED LINES

Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Conor Sheary
Carl Hagelin – Evgeni Malkin – Patric Hornqvist
Bryan Rust – Derick Brassard – Phil Kessel
Tom Kuhnhackl – Riley Sheahan – Carter Rowney

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Jamie OleksiakJustin Schultz
Olli Maatta – Chad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

[PHT’s preview]

Montreal Canadiens
Paul ByronJonathan DrouinBrendan Gallagher
Alex GalchenyukJacob De La RoseArtturi Lehkonen
Charles HudonLogan Shaw – Nikita Scherbak
Nicolas DeslauriersByron Froese/Michael McCarron – Daniel Carr

Mike ReillyJeff Petry
Karl AlznerNoah Juulsen
Jordie Benn – Brett Lernout

Starting goalie: Antti Niemi

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Need for one pro league the new focus for women’s hockey

AP Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

By Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow (AP Sports)

Liz Knox didn’t get a chance to rest.

A day after making 24 saves to backstop her team to a road win and then flying home from Boston, the goaltender for the Markham Thunder worked her day job as a carpenter from 6 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon, took a 10-minute nap, went for a four-mile run and squeezed in a workout before dinner.

”If we were making a living wage, it’s not a big deal because I can sleep in today and go to the gym when I’m ready and have the facilities there to train,” Knox said. ”If it’s your full-time job, then that’s your full-time job and you can pay for your rent and everything else on top of that.”

For now, playing women’s hockey professionally in North America isn’t lucrative enough to be a full-time job, save for the U.S. and Canadian Olympians who earn money from their national federations. In the aftermath of the U.S. winning gold at the Winter Games, several players have used their platform on a whirlwind victory tour to make the case for one professional league where there are currently two competitors: the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and National Women’s Hockey League.

”I don’t play in the CWHL or the NWHL so I have no personal preference,” U.S. shootout hero Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. ”For women’s hockey to continue its traction is to have one league, whether that’s a merger or an entirely new league that supports both the U.S. and Canada in one league, I think is going to be really important in the next season to somehow make that happen.”

Current and former players have taken to social media to promote the concept of (hash)OneLeague that could pay long-term dividends for the sport. It’s a complicated issue muddled in the uncertainty between the CWHL, NHWL and NHL with, so far, no obvious path forward.

The compelling journey of the U.S. team from its fight for a better contract from USA Hockey to its thrilling victory against Canada at the Olympics brought positive attention to women’s hockey that is now in danger of being cut short.

”After the Olympics, all the conversation was: ‘Why can’t I watch this on a day-to-day basis? Why can’t I watch this every weekend?’ Well, you can’t because the talent is split right now between two leagues,” said Knox, one of the co-chairs of the CWHL Players Association. ”Merging is probably never going to work. There’s just too many differences between the two leagues and that’s been evident from the very beginning.”

The CWHL , now in its 11th season, has seven teams split between the U.S., Canada and China. The NWHL began in 2015 and has four U.S.-based teams.

What also divides the two are salary and bonus structures.

The NWHL has paid its players a salary from its inception: Between $10,000 and $26,000 in its first season to between $5,000 and $7,000 now. The CWHL previously focused on paying staff and player travel costs before committing to paying players starting this past year – anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000, with a team salary cap of $100,000.

”Our framework has allowed for us to maintain sustainability and measured growth, and that trend will continue,” said Brenda Andress, commissioner of the nonprofit CWHL, which has partnered with NHL teams in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. Partnerships can include financial assistance, marketing and promotions, ice time and office space.

The NHWL is on better financial footing than it was last season, when the league was forced to cut player salaries in half to avoid the risk of folding. It now has an affiliation with the New Jersey Devils for financial and other support, and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Buffalo Beauts to make them the first team not owned and managed by the league.

”Team USA’s thrilling victory over Canada for the gold medal captivated the nation and showed a glimpse of the potential for women’s hockey in our country,” a Pegula Sports & Entertainment spokesman said. ”We believe that women’s hockey has an extremely bright future and are heavily committed to doing our part to continue its advancement.”

Neither league would address any notion of specific merger talks.

”One of the founding principles of the NWHL is to advance women’s hockey,” NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan said. ”If anyone has a formal plan or ever wants to discuss how we can take the business of professional women’s hockey to the next level, the NWHL will always engage with them and do what’s best for the game, the players, our supporters and fans.”

Knox and others would love for the NHL to step in and run a league like the NBA has with the WNBA.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s stance on women’s pro hockey hasn’t changed since the NWHL was established. It’s a position he recently reiterated on Calgary’s 960-Radio by saying the two leagues must first sort out their situations.

”Having two leagues makes it more difficult for us to get involved,” Bettman said. ”If there were no leagues, we’d probably start one under the NHL umbrella, and I’ve told both leagues that. But I have no interest in competing with the existing leagues. I think that would be counterproductive.”

Andress said the CWHL has always believed in the need for one league called it ”where the future of the women’s professional game has always been heading.”

No one’s quite sure what that would look like.

”Your guess is as good as mine,” said U.S. captain Meghan Duggan, who has played in the CWHL and NWHL. ”It would be awesome if we could work together and if they could work together and figure out a way to get everyone playing under the same umbrella.”

U.S. forward Hilary Knight, who is back in the CWHL playing for Les Canadiennes in Montreal after two seasons with the NWHL’s Boston Pride, said whatever it looks like, it’s vital for the growth of the game to have a single league that pays a living wage.

”If I have a child and I’m going to sign them up, if they were to take this seriously, what’s the career path? If they fall in love with the game, what career path are they going to have?” said Knight, who signed with Montreal last week. ”Is there going to be a place for them to play after college if they’re not going to be in the national team program or whatnot?”

Right now, those are unanswered questions. Even though Knox is Canadian, she can’t help but be happy that the Olympic championship won by the Americans has put the one-league conundrum in the spotlight.

”That’s the biggest voice that we have right now in North America,” Knox said. ”The stuff that they’re doing right now and helping to promote the idea that we could all play in one league is really, really important for the growth of women’s hockey here in North America.”

It’s an effort borne out of frustration for players who want nothing more than to play with and against each other in the same league instead of being forced to choose. They know fans also have to split their attention, which isn’t necessarily a sustainable way to build the popularity of women’s hockey.

”A lot of people only discover women’s hockey every four years at the Olympics,” Knight said. ”We’re here every single year, every single day training and there’s places that you can come see us, but we just don’t have those marketing dollars, those resources behind us to really bridge the gap between a product and the consumer. Hopefully combining efforts would help take care of that and we can get some big names on board to help fix that problem.”

Lightning, Predators should take advantage of opportunity to rest players

Getty Images
By Adam GretzMar 15, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
9 Comments

The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Calle Jarnkrok will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to an upper-body injury.

Given that Jarnkork has 16 goals and 35 total points in 68 games this season it is not an insignificant injury for the Predators. But as long as he is back for the start of the playoffs it really is not going to be all that damaging of a blow because of their current place in the standings.

As of Thursday they are in first place in the Central Division (eight points ahead of the second-place Jets)  and five points ahead of Vegas for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Barring a major collapse down the stretch they should be in a pretty good position to wrap up both spots.

All of that brings us to something teams like the Predators — who have been doing this already — and Tampa Bay Lightning should consider down the stretch run of the regular season: Giving some of their key players an occasional night off.

This is taking a page out of the NBA playbook, but NHL teams that are pretty secure in their playoff spot should do it a lot more often. The NHL season (including regular season and playoffs) is an intense physical and mental grind, and lot of times the playoffs don’t just come down to the best team, they come down to the healthiest team.

Nashville is a team that has already played a ton of hockey the past two seasons given its run to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago and it doesn’t exactly have a light schedule coming up down the stretch.

Eight of their remaining 13 games are on the road.

They have two sets of back-to-back remaining.

Along with that, they have a couple of stretches where they play four games in six nights.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

That is a lot of hockey down where they don’t really have a ton to gain. What would it hurt to sit a different key player or two each game during those stretches? Just to keep their legs fresh, maybe reduce even a little bit of the wear and tear that goes along with the grind of playing in the NHL. It is a given that starting goalie Pekka Rinne will sit on those back-to-back nights and probably a few more games here and there.

But it does not have to stop there. Pick one night, give P.K. Subban the night off. Do the same for Filip Forsberg on the next night. Will it make a huge difference in the end? Probably not, but it can’t hurt, either, especially when there is very little to gain in the standings.

Meanwhile, in Tampa Bay, there’s already been talk about fatigue setting in for starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, going through his first full season as a No. 1 goalie and the Lightning have tried to schedule some spots where he can get some additional rest. As good as the rest of the Lightning roster is it is going to need a healthy and productive Vasilevskiy in the playoffs if it is going to go on a deep postseason run.

Tampa Bay’s schedule isn’t quite as grueling as Nashville’s down the stretch in terms of travel, but it still has a four-game-in-seven-night stretch at the end of the month and three more sets of back-to-backs. There is no reason that a player like Victor Hedman, for example, should be playing 26 minutes a night in all of those back-to-backs.

When it comes to the subject of rest there is always a bit of controversy that goes with it because fans pay a ton of money for tickets and expect to see star players in action. If you buy a ticket to a Lightning game you want to see Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Vasilevskiy on the ice playing at their best. But the team’s biggest obligation to the fan base is to put itself in the best possible position to win a championship. Hockey is probably the last sport this sort of strategy would be widely implemented (“resting” players seems to run counter to the grind it out, we’re tougher than you mindset the sport likes to sell), but it’s probably the sport where it would make the most sense given the length of the season and the physical nature of the games.

If giving a couple of star players an occasional night off down the stretch for a regular season game that probably does not have a ton of importance in the standings helps improve those chances even a little bit, it is something that is worth considering.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Playoff Race: Huge night ahead for Panthers, Blues

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 15, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
7 Comments

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Thursday night and four of them have some pretty significant playoff implications in the race for the remaining playoff spots that are still up for grabs.

Let’s take a look what is on the line on Thursday night.

This could be a huge night for the Panthers

When we last checked in with the Panthers they were on the wrong end of a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, missing a huge opportunity to continue gaining ground in the wild card race. That loss leaves them four points out of a wild card spot behind the Columbus Blue Jackets.

If you’re an optimistic Panthers fan you will probably look at the fact they still have three games in hand on the Blue Jackets, but with the season winding down the margin for error gets slimmer and slimmer.

Even with that games in hand in advantage the Panthers are still on pace for the least number of points among the three teams in the wild card race.

Given their current spots entering play on Thursday the Devils are on a 93-point pace, the Blue Jackets are on a 92-point pace, and the Panthers are on a 91-point pace.

It’s close for sure, but just having three additional games doesn’t mean the Panthers — for as hot as they have been — are going to win all three of them.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

On Thursday, they have to play a Boston Bruins team that has won seven of its past eight games despite dealing with some significant injuries at the moment. Even without Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy they are still running over teams offensively. This is not going to be an easy night for Florida, even with the latest news that Jake DeBrusk and Zdeno Chara will miss their next two games.

Meanwhile, Columbus will be in Philadelphia to take on a Flyers team that has lost seven of its past eight games.

A Panthers win, no matter what happens in Philadelphia, will at least keep them on pace to keep things competitive and close the rest of the way. But a Panthers loss, combined with a Blue Jackets win, would leave them five points out of a playoff spot with only 14 games to play. That would not be a strong spot to be in.

The fact the Panthers still have this sort of an uphill battle in front of them despite going on a 15-4-2 run in recent weeks just goes to show how difficult it is to make up ground in the standings this late in the season.

Make or break night for Blues

It is pretty remarkable that the Blues are still in the playoff race given everything that has happened in recent weeks. They traded one of their top players, went through a 10-game stretch where they could not score, lost a couple of more players to injury, but are still three points back with a chance to really gain some ground on Thursday when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

They won just one game on the aforementioned 10-game stretch (scoring just 14 goals) and then came back with back-to-back wins against Los Angeles and Anaheim, two of the teams they are chasing in the standings, where they scored 11 total goals.

They get another game on Thursday against one of the teams ahead of them and another chance to close the gap.

It is the classic four-point game in the standings as a win in regulation pulls the Blues to within a single point of a playoff spot while a loss … well … a loss might be a devastating blow to what is left of their chances.

Kings need to start stacking some wins

The Kings are one of the many teams in that cluster of bubble teams in the Western Conference and while they are clinging to the third spot in the Pacific Division, they are still tied with Anaheim in total points … and Anaheim is currently on the outside of the playoff picture. That is how close the race is, and the Kings really have not done anything to distance themselves from the pack in recent weeks, winning just five of their past 10 games. They let one point slip away on Tuesday by losing in a shootout to the Arizona Coyotes.

They get another bottom team on Thursday night when they host a Detroit Red Wings team that has lost seven in a row and 11 of its past 14.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Penguins vs. Canadiens; Red Wings vs. Kings

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 15, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
8 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here. 

The Penguins head to Montreal a day after blowing a 2-0 third period lead to the New York Rangers. “Cocky” was the word defenseman Kris Letang used to describe Pittsburgh’s play in the third period. Sloppy play and a sense that the game was already over cost them in the final 20 minutes, which saw their opponents force overtime before Mika Zibanejad ended things.

“There’s a fine line between losing and winning in this league,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. “You can’t play 40 minutes and think you are going to win.”

After Thursday’s game, the Penguins will have four days off before heading to Brooklyn to face the New York Islanders. This three-game road trip is an opportunity to pick up points against non-playoff teams as they stay in the hunt for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, but games like the one against the Rangers will cost them.

“We threw away that game in the third,” Letang said. “It was like we were not even interested. We have to learn from that. In this league there’s no bad team. There are teams that are outside the playoffs, but there are still tons of good players on those teams. They’ll make you pay if you don’t respect them.”

In the late game, the Detroit Red Wings head out west to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

Like the Penguins, the Kings are currently in a playoff spot, but with not as good of a cushion with several teams chasing them in the Pacific Division.  LA plays tonight and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils before heading out on a big four-game road trip against the Wild, Jets, Avalance and Oilers.

While the Kings added Tobias Rieder, Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26, their biggest acquisition was the return of Jeff Carter, who missed four months after suffering a lacerated ankle tendon. The forward has six goals in nine games since coming back into the lineup as they’ve kept pace in the Western Conference playoff picture.

“I think it’s tough for guys that have been injured for a long time trying to get back, and the schedule is what it is,” said Kings head coach John Stevens. “If you look around the league, there are some really good hockey teams that on certain nights, they really lack energy, so for an injured guy coming back in his situation, it’s hard. But Jeff’s a pro. He knows how to dig deep within himself to make a difference, and he has.”

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.