The Buzzer: van Riemsdyk scores three, Rangers comeback twice

Players of the Night:
James van Riemsdyk, Toronto Maple Leafs: He registered a hat trick and engineered two-third period goals to help the Maple Leafs back into the game, which they ended up winning in a shootout.
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers: Kreider was instrumental in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kreider factored in every goal, scoring once and adding three assists as the Rangers came back twice in the third period.
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers: The Rangers have little to play for other than pride, so beating the Pittsburgh Penguins would constitute as an area where they could gain some of that pride with a win. Zibanejad, committed to the cause, scored twice, once late to force overtime in the third periods and then the game-winner in the extra frame.
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks: Gibson turned aside all 32 shots that came his way to record his third shutout of the season. The win moved the Ducks level with the Colorado Avalanche on 82 points and tied for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
Highlights of the Night:
Quite the way to force overtime:
Hat trick:
Simply incredible:
Nice effort:
Factoids of the Night:
Scores:
Maple Leafs 6, Stars 5 (SO)
Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)
Ducks 3, Canucks 0
Sharks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)
Devils 8, Golden Knights 3
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck