NHL Playoff Race: Huge night ahead for Panthers, Blues

By Adam GretzMar 15, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Thursday night and four of them have some pretty significant playoff implications in the race for the remaining playoff spots that are still up for grabs.

Let’s take a look what is on the line on Thursday night.

This could be a huge night for the Panthers

When we last checked in with the Panthers they were on the wrong end of a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, missing a huge opportunity to continue gaining ground in the wild card race. That loss leaves them four points out of a wild card spot behind the Columbus Blue Jackets.

If you’re an optimistic Panthers fan you will probably look at the fact they still have three games in hand on the Blue Jackets, but with the season winding down the margin for error gets slimmer and slimmer.

Even with that games in hand in advantage the Panthers are still on pace for the least number of points among the three teams in the wild card race.

Given their current spots entering play on Thursday the Devils are on a 93-point pace, the Blue Jackets are on a 92-point pace, and the Panthers are on a 91-point pace.

It’s close for sure, but just having three additional games doesn’t mean the Panthers — for as hot as they have been — are going to win all three of them.

On Thursday, they have to play a Boston Bruins team that has won seven of its past eight games despite dealing with some significant injuries at the moment. Even without Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy they are still running over teams offensively. This is not going to be an easy night for Florida, even with the latest news that Jake DeBrusk and Zdeno Chara will miss their next two games.

Meanwhile, Columbus will be in Philadelphia to take on a Flyers team that has lost seven of its past eight games.

A Panthers win, no matter what happens in Philadelphia, will at least keep them on pace to keep things competitive and close the rest of the way. But a Panthers loss, combined with a Blue Jackets win, would leave them five points out of a playoff spot with only 14 games to play. That would not be a strong spot to be in.

The fact the Panthers still have this sort of an uphill battle in front of them despite going on a 15-4-2 run in recent weeks just goes to show how difficult it is to make up ground in the standings this late in the season.

Make or break night for Blues

It is pretty remarkable that the Blues are still in the playoff race given everything that has happened in recent weeks. They traded one of their top players, went through a 10-game stretch where they could not score, lost a couple of more players to injury, but are still three points back with a chance to really gain some ground on Thursday when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

They won just one game on the aforementioned 10-game stretch (scoring just 14 goals) and then came back with back-to-back wins against Los Angeles and Anaheim, two of the teams they are chasing in the standings, where they scored 11 total goals.

They get another game on Thursday against one of the teams ahead of them and another chance to close the gap.

It is the classic four-point game in the standings as a win in regulation pulls the Blues to within a single point of a playoff spot while a loss … well … a loss might be a devastating blow to what is left of their chances.

Kings need to start stacking some wins

The Kings are one of the many teams in that cluster of bubble teams in the Western Conference and while they are clinging to the third spot in the Pacific Division, they are still tied with Anaheim in total points … and Anaheim is currently on the outside of the playoff picture. That is how close the race is, and the Kings really have not done anything to distance themselves from the pack in recent weeks, winning just five of their past 10 games. They let one point slip away on Tuesday by losing in a shootout to the Arizona Coyotes.

They get another bottom team on Thursday night when they host a Detroit Red Wings team that has lost seven in a row and 11 of its past 14.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Penguins vs. Canadiens; Red Wings vs. Kings

By Sean LeahyMar 15, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
6 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here. 

The Penguins head to Montreal a day after blowing a 2-0 third period lead to the New York Rangers. “Cocky” was the word defenseman Kris Letang used to describe Pittsburgh’s play in the third period. Sloppy play and a sense that the game was already over cost them in the final 20 minutes, which saw their opponents force overtime before Mika Zibanejad ended things.

“There’s a fine line between losing and winning in this league,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. “You can’t play 40 minutes and think you are going to win.”

After Thursday’s game, the Penguins will have four days off before heading to Brooklyn to face the New York Islanders. This three-game road trip is an opportunity to pick up points against non-playoff teams as they stay in the hunt for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, but games like the one against the Rangers will cost them.

“We threw away that game in the third,” Letang said. “It was like we were not even interested. We have to learn from that. In this league there’s no bad team. There are teams that are outside the playoffs, but there are still tons of good players on those teams. They’ll make you pay if you don’t respect them.”

In the late game, the Detroit Red Wings head out west to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

Like the Penguins, the Kings are currently in a playoff spot, but with not as good of a cushion with several teams chasing them in the Pacific Division.  LA plays tonight and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils before heading out on a big four-game road trip against the Wild, Jets, Avalance and Oilers.

While the Kings added Tobias Rieder, Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26, their biggest acquisition was the return of Jeff Carter, who missed four months after suffering a lacerated ankle tendon. The forward has six goals in nine games since coming back into the lineup as they’ve kept pace in the Western Conference playoff picture.

“I think it’s tough for guys that have been injured for a long time trying to get back, and the schedule is what it is,” said Kings head coach John Stevens. “If you look around the league, there are some really good hockey teams that on certain nights, they really lack energy, so for an injured guy coming back in his situation, it’s hard. But Jeff’s a pro. He knows how to dig deep within himself to make a difference, and he has.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Center stage: NHL contenders go deep down the middle

Associated PressMar 15, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

A linesman orders Sean Couturier out of the faceoff circle and Claude Giroux shrugs before stepping in and winning the draw.

Two centers on the ice at once is a nice luxury for the Philadelphia Flyers to have.

”He’s one of the best in the league at faceoffs,” Couturier said of Giroux, who ranks third in the NHL. ”When you start with the puck, it’s a huge part of the game.”

Beyond just controlling faceoffs, having depth at center is a growing factor for success in the NHL. Contenders like the Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins all boast depth down the middle and are spreading centers all over the lineup.

The flexibility gives teams potentially game-altering matchups with the playoffs coming up in a month.

”You can never have enough center-ice men on your team for lots of reasons,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

Crucial faceoffs, injuries and defensive-zone coverage are many of the reasons to load up on centers who can almost always shift to wing and not miss a beat. Philadelphia has long followed the model of drafting and acquiring centers and moving them around, and now has nine natural centers on its roster.

The Penguins won the 2009 Stanley Cup going with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jordan Staal and Max Talbot down the middle and captured it the past two years with Crosby, Malkin, Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen. The free agent departures of Bonino and Cullen left a void that Pittsburgh filled by trading for Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to again look like a championship contender.

”To have the depth that we have at this point at the center-ice position is I think an important aspect of our overall game,” Sullivan said. ”We didn’t have that coming into training camp. I think our general manager, Jim (Rutherford), has worked extremely hard at making sure that he gave us what has become now I think a strength of our team.”

It’s also a strength of the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning, who are overflowing with center options beyond Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and trade-deadline pickup J.T. Miller. The Toronto Maple Leafs also roll deep with forwards who play center or have in the past, including Patrick Marleau and recent acquisition Tomas Plekanec.

”I can get a can’t-miss matchup,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. ”You’re not scared of any matchup as time goes on.”

It’s all about the matchups in the arms race that is the absurd Central Division. It wasn’t good enough that the Central-leading Predators had Ryan Johansen, signed Bonino last summer and traded for Kyle Turris in November; they welcomed center Mike Fisher back from retirement and still have Colton Sissons and Craig Smith.

The Jets acquired center Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues to add to an already forward-heavy roster. It paid immediate dividends with Patrik Laine extending his point streak to 13 games and Winnipeg cruising along after Mark Scheifele went down with an injury.

”We’ll be putting two centers out there for D-zone draws and whatnot,” said Andrew Copp, who thinks Winnipeg’s center depth stacks up with the best in the league. ”That’s really important, and then just depth with injuries. … Now we’ve got six, seven, eight guys that we can really lean on.”

It’s an increasingly popular strategy. The Flyers are vying for the league lead in faceoffs, handling the early-season crackdown on faceoff violations and compensating for a young, mostly unproven defense with versatile forwards.

”Being strong up the middle is important,” coach Dave Hakstol said. ”That’s the backbone of every line, so to have guys that are comfortable in that spot I think is important. Playing down low in your zone – there’s so much switching and interchanging that goes on from the wing to that down-low position in coverage, having somebody that’s comfortable being down there I think is a benefit, as well.”

Two centers are better than one not just for faceoffs but because the extra responsibilities of the position allow for better awareness in the defensive zone, where wingers typically are only tasked with defending their respective opposing winger in man-to-man schemes. Giroux shifted to wing on the top line with Couturier after spending the past eight-plus years at center and is approaching his career high in points and playing some of the best hockey of his career.

”We get a read off each other,” said Couturier, a leading candidate for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward. ”It’s about chemistry and trying to trust each other out there. Guys can fill in different roles and it’s nice and it helps the team. That’s what you kind of want from having so many centermen is you want to fill in each other’s roles.”

Having extra centers is a substantial benefit – if they can handle the position change. Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler made a rapid adjustment from wing to center amid injuries, but just about everyone agrees it’s much easier to go the other way.

”There’s a real quick adjustment to going from center to the wing: figure out how to work the walls and find your point men,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. ”That’s a very difficult change.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

PHT Morning Skate: Vezina for Rinne; Hobey Baker Award top 10

By Sean LeahyMar 15, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
3 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A puck to beak was worth it for this fan. [Getty]

• Why it’s Pekka Rinne’s Vezina Trophy to lose. [Sportsnet]

• A good read on the uniqueness of Alex Ovechkin’s shot. [SI.com]

• The Dallas Stars are once again playing for their playoff lives. [Dallas Morning News]

James Neal’s been out for the Vegas Golden Knights, but others have stepped up the offense in his absence. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Hart Trophy field is a crowded one. Is there room for Anze Kopitar? [FanRag Sports]

• Steve Yzerman and his staff have done real well at finding talent in the later rounds of the NHL draft. [Raw Charge]

• What’s it like to be on the wrong end of a hockey milestone? Ask the Winnipeg Jets. [NBC Washington]

• It’s a new era in New York for the Rangers. It’s a time of transition for a franchise that’s been to the postseason every spring for the last seven years. [Trentonian]

• It’s fantasy hockey playoff time. Who should you try and snatch from the waiver wire to help bring home the title? [RotoWorld]

Erik Gudbranson’s season is over for the Vancouver Canucks as he will undergo shoulder surgery. [Canucks Army]

• The story behind the wonderful “Bark Madness” tournament held annually by the LA Kings and blogger The Royal Half. [Kings]

• “Cheer as much as you want, just keep ‘er civilized I guess.” A fan brawl in Saskatchewan see no charges handed out because people are keeping quiet. [CTV]

• Henrik Borgstrom, Ryan Donato and Adam Gaudette highlight the 10 finalists for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award. [Hobey Baker]

• Borgstrom’s name is one we’ll be hearing in the NHL, possibly as soon as next season with the Florida Panthers. [The Rat Trick]

• Finally, do you like homer-riffic newscasters? This is a good impression after Boston’s 6-4 comeback win over Carolina Tuesday night:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: van Riemsdyk scores three; Rangers come back vs. Pens

By Scott BilleckMar 15, 2018, 12:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

James van Riemsdyk, Toronto Maple Leafs: He registered a hat trick and engineered two-third period goals to help the Maple Leafs back into the game, which they ended up winning in a shootout.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers: Kreider was instrumental in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kreider factored in every goal, scoring once and adding three assists as the Rangers came back twice in the third period.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers: The Rangers have little to play for other than pride, so beating the Pittsburgh Penguins would constitute as an area where they could gain some of that pride with a win. Zibanejad, committed to the cause, scored twice, once late to force overtime in the third periods and then the game-winner in the extra frame.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks: Gibson turned aside all 32 shots that came his way to record his third shutout of the season. The win moved the Ducks level with the Colorado Avalanche on 82 points and tied for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Highlights of the Night:

Quite the way to force overtime:

Hat trick:

Simply incredible:

Nice effort:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 6, Stars 5 (SO)

Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Ducks 3, Canucks 0

Sharks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Devils 8, Golden Knights 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.