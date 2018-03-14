Zibanejad forces overtime, notches game winner in Rangers comeback against Penguins

By Scott BilleckMar 14, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins had this one right where they wanted it.

A 2-0 lead heading into the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, 20 minutes away from taking sole possession of first place in the volatile Metropolitan Division.

But the Rangers, who could only hope to play the role of spoiler on during Wednesday Night Rivalry on NBCSN, did exactly that after two third-period comebacks in a 4-3 overtime win.

For the Penguins, the point was enough to move them into a tie with the Washington Capitals for first place, with Alex Ovechkin and Co. holding a game in-hand over their Metro rivals. But the Penguins won’t be looking at the silver linings after giving up 2-0 and 3-2 leads respectively in the final frame.

Pittsburgh was even gifted a glorious opportunity to break a 3-3 with 10 seconds left.

The Rangers started Alexandar Georgiev in goal, and the veteran of five NHL games nudged the net off its moorings with Pittsburgh pressing and time running down in the third. Given that it was in the final two minutes of the game, the Penguins were awarded a penalty shot.

Step up Evgeni Malkin, who was looking for No. 40 for the third time in his career. Georgiev, with an opportunity to make amends for his transgression, stuck with Malkin as he dangled in close, ultimately turning aside the attempt to force overtime.

Bryan Rust, who missed the past two games with a concussion, returned in style to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first period. Riley Sheahan doubled the lead under a minute later.

Casey DeSmith wasn’t tested much during the first two periods but turned aside all 17 shots he faced through 40 minutes.

The Rangers looked like a different team in the third period. Sustained pressure forced DeSmith to make some timely saves, but the walls eventually gave way.

Chris Kreider notched his 13th followed by Jesper Fast‘s 11th to tie the game with just over five minutes to go.

Former Ranger Carl Hagelin scored just over a minute later to restore the lead for the Penguins, but the Rangers got a late power play opportunity and cashed in, with Kreider making a slick cross-ice feed to Mika Zibanejad.

And it would be Zibanejad who would have the final say in the contest, scoring at the 2:53 mark in overtime to cap off quite the comeback for the Rangers.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Young fan brought to tears after getting a stick from Pavel Buchnevich (video)

By Scott BilleckMar 14, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
Grab that Kleenex box, folks.

This young New York Rangers fan was brought to tears after forward Pavel Buchnevich slid his stick over the top of the glass and into his outstretched hands prior to the Blueshirts game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

The two high-fived each other before the young fan, sporting Buchnevich’s jersey. was overcome with emotion.

Hockey is great.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Penguins at Rangers – Wednesday Night Rivalry

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
PROJECTED LINES

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel/Sidney Crosby/Conor Sheary

Carl Hagelin/Evgeni Malkin/Patric Hornqvist

Bryan Rust/Derick Brassard/Phil Kessel

Tom Kuhnhackl/Riley Sheahan/Carter Rowney

Brian Dumoulin/Kris Letang

Jamie Oleksiak/Justin Schultz

Olli Maatta/Chad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

[PHT’s preview for Penguins – Rangers.]

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider/Mika Zibanejad/Jesper Fast

Ryan Spooner/Kevin Hayes/Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey/Vladislav Namestnikov/Pavel Buchnevich

Cody McLeod/David Desharnais/Paul Carey

Marc Staal/Neal Pionk

Brady Skjei/Ryan Sproul

John Gilmour/Rob O'Gara

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Wild lose key defenseman Spurgeon for playoff push

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
If defenseman Jared Spurgeon plays for the Minnesota Wild again before next season, it probably won’t happen until the playoffs.

The team announced that the important player is expected to miss “a minimum” of four weeks after suffering a partial tear to his right hamstring. The Wild close out their regular season schedule at San Jose on April 7, so if he returns, it would be thanks to an accelerated recovery.

(Pauses for everyone to remember that hockey players beat their recovery windows with regularity.)

Spurgeon, 28, has quickly become one of the team’s most important defensemen. He saw a significant boost in ice time since Bruce Boudreau took over as head coach, as he went from averaging about 22-and-a-half minutes per night to more than 24 minutes per game under Boudreau. This season saw a slight boost to 24:33 per contest, in fact.

(Ryan Suter is the only Wild skater averaging more ice time per game at 26:46.)

Spurgeon looked like he was primed to smash career-bests of 11 goals in 2015-16 and 38 points from 2016-17, as he had nine goals and 37 points in 61 games. Sadly, it’s difficult to imagine him getting a shot at upping those totals now.

Less than a week ago, Boudreau glowed about Spurgeon, stating that he’s liked “absolutely everything” he’s seen from him in 2017-18, as Kayleigh Jackson of the Wild website reported.

“He’s another one of those national treasures that nobody hears about, but you wonder why your team does good and he’s one of the big reasons why,” Boudreau said.

Unfortunately, the team’s already experienced a stretch without Spurgeon:

Luckily, the Wild have a buffer as far as protecting a playoff spot goes, as they’re currently ranked third in the Central Division with 85 points in 70 games. It’s not an enormous margin of error – the Stars and Avalanche are both at 82 points in the Central alone, and Colorado holds a game in hand – so Spurgeon’s injury ups the degree of difficulty considerably.

If Spurgeon heals up by playoff time and the Wild maintain their hold on a West spot, one must also wonder how close he’ll be at full-strength, as hamstring issues can serve as nagging injuries. Even a hampered Spurgeon would probably be worth suiting up, though.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Why Predators are so hot right now

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Last night, the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1, reaching 100 standings points in just 69 games.

(Yes, there were a lot of “nice” responses on Twitter.)

The reigning Western Conference finalists aren’t just having a strong season, they’re also playing their best hockey of 2017-18 right now. Yes, the Jets were tired and banged up last night, yet it was another instance of the Predators sending a message that they’re for real. A 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils on Saturday ended a 10-game winning streak, but at 11-0-1, they’ve now collected points in 12 consecutive games. They have a very real chance to win the Presidents’ Trophy, as the Tampa Bay Lightning are at 100 points but have played in one more game.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

So, which players are really driving this success? Let’s start with the obvious.

Pekka Rinne, Vezina frontrunner?

A week ago, it was noted on PHT that Rinne and other goalies were gaining on Andrei Vasilevskiy in the race for the 2018 Vezina. It’s possible that Rinne has emerged as the new leader as of today, and not solely because of Vasilevskiy seemingly hitting a wall of fatigue.

As of this writing, Pekka Rinne sports an absurd record (38-9-4) with a fabulous .929 save percentage. His backup Juuse Saros is no slouch, either, making it quite likely that Nashville’s goalies will collect the William Jennings Trophy this season, too.

Rinne’s frequently received criticism from the fancy stats community, but this season? He’s been unassailable so far:

The season’s far from over, so Vasilevskiy could regain his lead in this race. Either way, Rinne is the top reason why the Predators are running away with the Central Division crown, the first spot in the West, and possibly the Presidents’ Trophy as well.

The return

Before his 2017-18 debut on Jan. 2, a popular refrain was “Imagine how good the Predators will be when Ryan Ellis is back?”

It felt like a dangerous assumption, however, to believe that Ellis would just bounce back from knee surgery. Plenty of athletes require a year or more to recover from certain procedures, and some are never the same.

As it turns out, the Predators have indeed taken off since the underrated defenseman returned to the lineup, as Ellis has been outstanding. The 27-year-old has generated 23 points in 31 games, and he’s been especially impressive lately. Since Feb. 14, Ellis scored 15 points in 14 games, tying Taylor Hall, Matt Duchene, Anze Kopitar, Artemi Panarin, and Mark Stone during that span

Plenty of options

Ellis is a rising part of such a deep attack that Peter Laviolette is already resting players for the upcoming playoff run.

The 2017-18 season is proving that Viktor Arvidsson is a legitimate top-line forward, as he’s justified the rave reviews the Predators received for locking him down to a long-term, bargain contract that carries just a $4.25 million cap hit. Arvidsson has 16 points during the same month span that Ellis has been on fire for, and he’s on track for another 30+ goal season with 26 goals (not to mention 26 assists).

P.K. Subban is the Predators’ strongest Norris candidate with a brilliant all-around campaign that includes 15 goals and 50 points, but Roman Josi has been as explosive as ever, contributing 46 points in just 62 games.

[Earlier this season, P.K. was an even stronger Norris candidate]

Kyle Turris‘ numbers have dipped a bit since a hot start after being traded to Nashville, yet he’s been a catalyst for two Predators wingers for much of his time there, helping Kevin Fiala (22 goals) and Craig Smith (21) join Arvidsson as 20-goal scorers. Filip Forsberg‘s experienced an up-and-down season, yet he’s not that far behind them with 18 goals.

That’s the thing. The Predators boast the depth that allows for the team to navigate hurdles more comfortably than much of the league. At this current robust level, they’re simply overwhelming opponents.

***

This is all the masterwork of David Poile, who now boasts the most regular-season wins of any GM. In a way, this renaissance truly stretches back to the hiring of underrated head coach Peter Laviolette, who owns the distinction of bringing three different NHL teams to the Stanley Cup Final after last year’s memorable run.

It remains to be seen if Laviolette can help Poile win his first Stanley Cup, but if that happens, there’s a solid chance that they’ll get it done by one heck of a “committee.”

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.