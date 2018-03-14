The Buzzer: Pastrnak leads Bruins comeback, Smith blanks McDavid, Oilers

Players of the Night:
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: The Bruins trailed 4-1 in the third period. They then proceeded to score five in a row, including a hat trick by Pastrnak, who now has 27 goals on the season. The Bruins simply won’t die when they’re down.
J.T. Miller, Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning got shelled by the Ottawa Senators, of all teams. Still, Miller, who was traded at the deadline to the playoff-bound lightning notched Tampa’s first three goals in the loss.
Mike Smith, Calgary Flames: He didn’t have much run support, but you only need one when you turn aside each and every shot you face. Smith did just that, stopping 28 shots and Johnny Gaudreau provided the game’s only goal to put the Flames within a point of third place in the Pacific Division in a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
Adin Hill, Arizona Coyotes: He allowed three goals on the night — with two in the third period to allow the Kings to erase a 3-1 deficit. But Hill also stopped Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar in the shootout and he did all of this to record his first NHL win. Kudos to the kid.
Highlights of the Night:
Factoids of the Night:
Predators are good:
The Bruins, also pretty good:
News of the Night:
- It was a great night for the Montreal Canadiens. First they announced that Shea Weber’s recovery time from foot surgery on Tuesday would be six months. And during their 4-2 win against the Dallas Stars, Andrew Shaw tried to drill Greg Pateryn but got the worst of the collision after having to be helped off the ice.
Scores:
Bruins 6, Hurricanes 4
Senators 7, Lightning 4
Canadiens 4, Stars 2
Predators 3, Jets 1
Avalanche 5, Wild 1
Flames 1, Oilers 0
Coyotes 4, Kings 3 (SO)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck