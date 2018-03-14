The Buzzer: Pastrnak leads Bruins comeback, Smith blanks McDavid, Oilers

We already knew Shea Weber was done for the season and that he was scheduled to have surgery to repair a tendon injury in his left foot.

What we didn’t know was how long he’d be sidelined after the final puck was dropped this year.

Now we know.

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Weber had the surgery to repair injured tendons in his left foot in Green Bay on Tuesday. The defenseman expected to miss six months as he recovers from the procedure, which would see him return to some sort of activity near the middle of September, or right around the time training camp begins — and that’s if all goes to plan.

Weber has been out since Dec. 16 with the foot injury. He resumed light skating at the beginning of February but the Canadiens shut him down for the rest of the season on Feb. 22. He has six goals and 16 points this season.

˝Following the diagnosis of Shea Weber’s injury, it was our belief that after a comprehensive rehabilitation protocol under the guidance of our medical team, Shea would be able to return to play this season,” the Canadiens’ orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Martineau said at the time.

“Unfortunately, after extensive efforts to heal Shea’s injury, progress has not been made as expected. After further exams, and a consultation on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and with Shea’s approval, it has been determined that he should undergo surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Our medical group will work with Shea to ensure he is pursuing the best course of treatment moving forward, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp next season. The length of his recovery will be determined following surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Anderson,”

The Canadiens said Tuesday that Weber will meet with the media at a later date.

