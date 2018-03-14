USA hockey executive Jim Johannson died of heart disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Heart disease caused a longtime USA Hockey executive’s death less than three weeks before the Pyeongchang Games.
An autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner says that 53-year-old Jim Johannson’s death was natural and caused by heart disease.
According to USA Hockey, Johannson died in his sleep on Jan. 21 at his home in Colorado Springs.
Johannson worked for USA Hockey for decades and at the time of his death he was general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. USA Hockey officials have said Johannson relished the chance to put together the men’s team that competed in South Korea.
NHL on NBCSN: Penguins, Rangers meet on Wednesday Night Rivalry
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the New York Rangers play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.
Despite a brief surge following their trade deadline sell-off, the Rangers can now focus on the future.
A western Canada swing that saw them take six points from three games inched them back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But a trio of losses last week shoved them backward as they now sit nine points behind the final wild card spot. That means more rest for Henrik Lundqvist, who’s still committed to staying with the only NHL franchise he’s known, and more ice time for backup Alexandar Georgiev.
“For me, the rest of the year is about wanting to be able to feel good about myself and about us,” Lundqvist told The New York Post this week. “I don’t want to look at the big picture and break everything down. I’m not looking ahead to next year. I’m not thinking about whether to play in the World Championships. I just want to take it day by day and play my best for this team. That’s the challenge. When it’s over, there will be time to reflect about what happened and look ahead. But not so much now.”
With Georgiev getting a chance, when will we see Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil get their feet wet at the NHL level?
With 12 games to go in their season, the Penguins are battling with the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers for Metropolitan Division supremacy. The Caps have a game in-hand on their two division rivals
The Penguins have been keeping pace without the services of starting goalie Matt Murray, who hasn’t played since Feb. 24 and is recovering from another concussion. He’s been skating recently and head coach Mike Sullivan said he would be making the trip as they play the Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders all on the road before returning to PPG Paints Arena next Wednesday.
Also close to a return is Bryan Rust, who suffered a concussion last week against the Flyers. He shed a no-contact jersey towards the end of Tuesday’s practice and could also be back at some point in the next week.
“It’s a big relief,” Sullivan said via the Post-Gazette. “These guys are important players for us. The fact that they’re tracking the right way is really encouraging. We take each day as it comes with the nature of those injuries, but certainly we’re excited about the way they’re both tracking.”
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• LA Kings assistant GM Mike Futa has taken himself out of the running for the Carolina Hurricanes’ open position. [LA Times]
• Auston Matthews continues to work back from a shoulder injury that’s sidelined him since Feb. 22. He’s expected to miss the next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the timetable for a return remains up in the air. [Toronto Sun]
• Tod Leiweke is leaving his role as COO of the NFL and is expected to join his brother Tim with the Oak View Group, who are hoping to bring an NHL team to Seattle. [Seattle Times]
• Andrew Ference has joined the NHL front office as Director of Social Impact, Growth & Fan Development. He’ll be responsible for “helping to advance the League’s social impact, community based grassroots and fan development growth efforts.” [NHL.com]
• A former teammate of Marc-Andre Fleury describes him well: “Marc-Andre is like chocolate, you just can’t not like him.” [NHL.com]
• Since coming over from the Nashville Predators, Patric Hornqvist has been nothing but consistent for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: The Bruins trailed 4-1 in the third period. They then proceeded to score five in a row, including a hat trick by Pastrnak, who now has 27 goals on the season. The Bruins simply won’t die when they’re down.
J.T. Miller, Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning got shelled by the Ottawa Senators, of all teams. Still, Miller, who was traded at the deadline to the playoff-bound lightning notched Tampa’s first three goals in the loss.
Mike Smith, Calgary Flames: He didn’t have much run support, but you only need one when you turn aside each and every shot you face. Smith did just that, stopping 28 shots and Johnny Gaudreau provided the game’s only goal to put the Flames within a point of third place in the Pacific Division in a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
Adin Hill, Arizona Coyotes: He allowed three goals on the night — with two in the third period to allow the Kings to erase a 3-1 deficit. But Hill also stopped Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar in the shootout and he did all of this to record his first NHL win. Kudos to the kid.
A head-to-head collision between Andrew Shaw and Greg Pateryn resulted in the former having to be helped off ice in Montreal on Tuesday night.
Shaw initiated the contact, appearing to try and catch Pateryn with his head down. Shaw managed to lay the big hit, but replays showed Shaw’s head bouncing off Pateryn’s, forcing the Montreal Canadiens forward out of the game.
“He was knocked out as soon as he hit me,” Pateryn told The Atheltic’s Arpon Basu after the game. “He knocked himself out when he hit me. I didn’t realize he was knocked out until he was on the ice and his eyes were in the back of his head. I mean, you play like that, that’s what happens sometimes.
Pateryn continued: “I’m fine, but that speaks for itself, the way he plays. That’s why he has four or five concussions a year.”
Here’s another angle of the hit, which shows the clashing of skulls:
Per Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Shaw hadn’t been transported to hospital, but the team’s training staff were keeping a close eye on him. Julien said he wasn’t sure if Shaw was concussed on the play.