J.T. Compher scores twice as Avalanche down Wild 5-1

The Colorado Avalanche kept their playoff train chugging along nicely on Tuesday.
Sitting in the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference heading into the game, the Avalanche received some help from the Montreal Canadiens via a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars, and kept up their end of the bargain with a 5-1 win away to the Minnesota Wild to leapfrog the Stars into the first wildcard spot — three points behind the Wild for third place in the Central Division.
The Avs are a healthy 5-0-3 in their past eight games.
While Nathan MacKinnon has been doing much of the heavy lifting to position himself favorably in the Hart Trophy conversation, it was J.T. Compher who took a bit of that load off on Tuesday.
Compher got the ball rolling for the Avalanche, scoring on a nice wrist shot that beat Dubnyk high in the first period.
Colorado’s lead would last well into the second period before Mikko Koivu converted on a odd-man rush to bring the Wild level.
Minnesota — who lost 7-1 the last time these two teams met — came into the game 3-1-0 in their past four, and with the Winnipeg Jets falling 3-1 to the Nashville Predators earlier in the night, the Wild had a chance to close the gap on second place in the division to five points.
But 59 seconds after Koivu notched his 13th, Nikita Zadorov crushed a one-timer from the slot past Dubnyk to restore the 2-1 lead.
Nathan MacKinnon entered the game on an eight-game heater and pushed that number to nine games 11 seconds into the third period to double Colorado’s advantage.
MacKinnon has eight goals and 17 points during his streak and 18 goals and 42 points in his past 25 games.
Compher’s second of the night came in the second half of the third period, a goal that was challenged for goaltender interference but upheld after the review.
We already knew Shea Weber was done for the season and that he was scheduled to have surgery to repair a tendon injury in his left foot.
What we didn’t know was how long he’d be sidelined after the final puck was dropped this year.
Now we know.
The Montreal Canadiens announced that Weber had the surgery to repair injured tendons in his left foot in Green Bay on Tuesday. The defenseman expected to miss six months as he recovers from the procedure, which would see him return to some sort of activity near the middle of September, or right around the time training camp begins — and that’s if all goes to plan.
Weber has been out since Dec. 16 with the foot injury. He resumed light skating at the beginning of February but the Canadiens shut him down for the rest of the season on Feb. 22. He has six goals and 16 points this season.
“Unfortunately, after extensive efforts to heal Shea’s injury, progress has not been made as expected. After further exams, and a consultation on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and with Shea’s approval, it has been determined that he should undergo surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Our medical group will work with Shea to ensure he is pursuing the best course of treatment moving forward, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp next season. The length of his recovery will be determined following surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Anderson,”
The Canadiens said Tuesday that Weber will meet with the media at a later date.
Craig Anderson and the Ottawa Senators provided a great gesture before their eventual 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday, meeting with all 60 members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ hockey team.
Anderson took care of tickets for the entire team, and before the game, Senators players met with them and provided autographs.
“It’s big for our family,” Anderson said. “We live here in Parkland, we’re raising our kids here. We’re living through (the tragedy) just like everyone else in the community.”
The Senators shared some images from that uplifting gesture:
Prior to tonight's game the entire #Sens team had the chance to meet the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team. Their group of 60 will watch tonight's game with tickets courtesy of hometown hero Craig Anderson. pic.twitter.com/LHvYl0TivW
In a way, he feels like the “goal-scoring present,” while he’s being chased by the future (Patrik Laine) for the Maurice Richard and his 600th goal is already inspiring questions about whether he can topple the most prolific snipers of the past, with Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals coming up in plenty of discussions.
Here’s the 600th goal, which came in Washington’s 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg on Monday:
One can debate Ovechkin’s place among the greatest pure snipers of all-time until you’re blue in the face, but either way, Ovechkin will have to grind his way to within Gretzky’s record. It’s truly astounding that Ovechkin hit 600 goals during this era in fewer than 1,000 games (990 to be exact), but he’d face a long road to scoring almost 300 more.
If nothing else, Ovechkin does care about certain stats and numbers, as he said while discussing the Rocket Race against Laine, via NHL.com’s Brian McNally:
“We look at the standings, look at the stats,” Ovechkin said. “If you close to top three or top five, of course you pay attention. I think it’s normal thing. I don’t believe when someone says, ‘I don’t care about the stats,’ and all of this kind of stuff. Of course they want points, they wants goals.”
By that logic, wouldn’t Ovechkin want to score more goals than anyone else, even Gretzky? You’d think so, but let’s consider the biggest and/or most interesting hurdles in his way.
Alex Ovechkin: 600 goals in 990 games on 128 different goaltenders
So far, Alex Ovechkin has largely avoided the pitfalls of the aging curve, which seems to hit snipers especially hard. It’s profound that people were worried about a 33-goal season from Ovechkin in 2016-17, yet that really highlights how reliably he’s filled the net. Consider that, since 2012-13, he’s hovered around his career average of .60 goals per game during every season except 2016-17.
Theoretically, Ovechkin could fall to a goal every other game and still pass Gretzky if he plays in about 600 more games.
That sounds exceedingly plausible when you consider how frequently Ovechkin scores, especially since he’s able to fire in about 20 power-play goals from his “office” each season. Still, it’s one thing to score 40+ goals per season when you’re in your prime, or even at 32.
As they say, though, “Father Time is undefeated.”
(Jaromir Jagr sadly nods his head.)
The contract, Olympics, and KHL
So, Ovechkin’s 13-year contract ($9.538 million cap hit) expires after the 2020-21 season, meaning Ovechkin has 13 regular-season games plus three more seasons to continue piling up goals.
Things get interesting after that, especially if Ovechkin wins that elusive Stanley Cup sometime between now and 2020-21.
[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]
What if the next CBA agreements don’t include an agreement to go to the 2022 Winter Olympics? Ovechkin made it no secret that he was upset with not representing Russia/the Olympic Athletes of Russia at the latest tournament. If there’s the threat of that happening again, and what would be an undoubtedly huge offer in the KHL, there’s at least the chance that Ovechkin could experience a Jagr-style sojourn overseas, prompting plenty of “What if?” scenarios about his NHL numbers.
Style of play
According to Yahoo’s stats, Ovechkin has delivered 1,792 hits and 238 blocked shots since 2009-10. That doesn’t cover his entire career, and it doesn’t cover hits received. Either way, Ovechkin is involved in a ton of collisions, and while he’s been improbably sturdy, sometimes a player can fall apart pretty quickly.
(Again, Jagr sadly nods.)
Ovechkin fires a ton of shots and is involved in a lot of collisions in just about every game. Shooting a ton will help, and he can certainly milk that rocket of a shot from the faceoff dot, but attrition is on Gretzky’s side.
Last night, Ovechkin became the 20th player in NHL history to score 600 goals, and only Jagr’s 766 goals bests his total among active players. All things considered, Ovechkin has a shot at joining Gretzky and Gordie Howe (801 goals) as the only snipers to cross the 800-goal barrier.
Scoring 894 or more to match Gretzky, though? A lot of things would need to go Ovechkin’s way, including having the hunger to sustain such a goal if his rate slows considerably. As you can see from this post, there are a lot of factors that might push him off the path.