PHT Morning Skate: NHL wants players, coaches to stop complaining

• Still steaming about the goaltender interference issue? Don’t expect any changes before the playoffs (National Post)
• Quit your bellyaching: The NHL wants players and coaches to stop whining about goaltender interference and other non-calls (Sportsnet)
• NHL attacks link between hockey, CTE in bid to exclude concussion expert from trial (TSN)
• Not one coach has lost his job this season so far. Here’s a look at those who are primed to become the first (USA Today)
• Why the Hockey Hall of Fame blew it by adding Pierre McGuire to its selection committee (Toronto Star)
• Washington Capitals Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan signed to multi-year extension (Washington Post)
• Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway in discussions with potential investors (Arizona Sports)
• The bottom has fallen out for the Calgary Flames (FanRag)
• Senators’ thin front office a contrast to others in NHL (Ottawa Citizen)
• Can the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup? (The Hockey News)
• Red Wings’ Frans Nielsen relieved to be back on the ice (Detroit News)
• After cardiac arrest, former NHL winger Craig Cunningham finds a calling as an advocate, scout (ESPN)
• DeBoer should still tweak while Sharks seek best forward lines (NBC Bay Area)
• The Sedins are not the problem in Vancouver (Faceoff Circle)
• U.S. defeats Czechs, 10-0, in second game at 2018 Paralympics (USA Hockey)
• Theo Fleury talks about how depression ended his NHL career (Grandstand Central)
