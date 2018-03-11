Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks

By Sean LeahyMar 11, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Sunday as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandRiley NashDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciRick Nash
Danton HeinenTommy Wingels – Brian Gionta
Tim SchallerSean KuralyNoel Acciari

Zdeno CharaBrandon Carlo
Torey KrugNick Holden
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

WATCH LIVE – 12:30 p.m. ET

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatNick Schmaltz – John Hayden
Tomas JurcoArtem Anisimov – Matt Highmore
Patrick SharpDavid Kampf – TBD

Duncan KeithConnor Murphy
Erik GustafssonBrent Seabrook
Jordan OesterleJan Rutta

Starting goalie: Anton Forsberg

Daly: 2022 China Games possible for NHL, but long way off

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says participation in the 2022 Olympics in China is possible but not essential to the league’s efforts to grow the sport in the world’s largest country.

The NHL was criticized by the International Olympic Committee and fans for not allowing NHL players to compete in the recent Olympics in South Korea.

After letting them play in the previous five Olympics, the NHL said it didn’t want to disrupt the midseason schedule or risk players to serious injury this year.

The China games, however, could be different as the NHL eyes an untapped market of 1.4 billion people.

”I’m not making any news today, I will say certainly it’s a possibility,” Daly said while speaking at the annual SXSW Interactive conference on a panel about the NHL’s efforts to grow hockey in China. ”We have (a couple) of years to kind of make that decision … I don’t think it’s a critical element to our being able to grow the sport in China … I don’t think it’s an essential.”

Daily said the NHL owners thought long and hard before deciding not to allow NHL players to compete in the Olympics in South Korea.

”In South Korea, we felt ultimately there were a lot more negatives than positives than going,” Daley said. ”I expect we’ll go through the exact same process (before 2022) … There may be more positives to participating in Beijing.”

The NHL clearly has a business eye on China.

The league and teams have held regular youth and coaching clinics in Shanghai, Beijing and other Chinese cities. Last September, the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks played the league’s first exhibition game in China. The NHL also has an agreement with Bloomage International Group, a Chinese-based company with a focus on developing sports in the country.

”There’s a lot of potential NHL fans there, a lot of potential NHL players there,” Daly said.

There’s also competition. The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, has already established a professional team in China, the Kunlun Red Star, before the 2016-2017 season.

”Right now China is one of, if not the, hottest markets in the world. Everyone wants to get in there,” said David Proper, executive vice president of media and international strategy for the NHL.

Yet hockey still barely registers in China. According to the International Ice Hockey Federation, China has less than 12,000 registered junior players and less than 500 rinks around the country.

”China is a hip market, but there is zero infrastructure,” said Jessica Guo, deputy general manager for Bloomage.

As host for the next Winter Games, the Chinese government is making a push to increase participation in all winter sports. The NHL has approached the government about introducing hockey-based games into middle school physical education programs, Proper said.

The NHL’s goal in China is to ”build a permanent presence, building a hockey infrastructure, a hockey culture,” Daly said. ”That’s not just rinks. It’s equipment and coaching. Unlike other countries we’ve played games in, this is a new market for hockey. We realize our obligation is to build the base.”

The best of the 2018 Minnesota All-Hockey Hair Team (Video)

By Sean LeahyMar 11, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
It’s March, which means it’s time for the madness that is the Minnesota State High School hockey tournament. That also means it’s time for a tradition like no other — the unveiling of the annual All-Hockey Hair Team.

A little background for any newbies reading.

Minneapolis native John King has put together this montage of the best Minnesota high school hockey hair for years now. The annual videos go viral and became so popular that ESPN did a feature on him in 2016 that featured Barry Melrose, a guy who knows a thing or two about hair.

There is more goodness that comes out of these videos. King also raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which helps grow disabled hockey in Minnesota. A win-win situation for everybody.

Now, on to the best hockey hair in Minne-flowta.

A few favorites of ours:

“The Bed Head” by Peter Colby – We’ve all had those mornings where we’re either running late or just not in the mood to make ourselves look super presentable to the world. We roll out of bed, ignore our brushes and combs and enter the world as is. This head of hair cannot be tamed.

“The Jolly Ginger Giant” – Aside from having a soft spot with me as a fellow ginger, this look needs plenty of TLC and some attention to detail. Business in the front, party in the back.

“The Railroad Baron” a.k.a. Ian Mageau – Throw one of those lazer backgrounds behind Mr. Mageau here and you’ve got my second grade photo.

All of these kids share the same hopes and dreams, with those hopes and dreams being that someday they make the NHL and have as good of a head of hair that Burnsville, Minnesota native Brock Boeser a.k.a. Brock BestHair possesses.

Majestic.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Panthers keep rolling, Devils end Preds’ win streak

By Adam GretzMar 11, 2018, 12:50 AM EDT
Player(s) of the Night

Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues: Entering play on Saturday the St. Louis Blues had won just one of their past 10 games and managed to score just 14 goals during that stretch. That included three shutouts and two other games where they scored just a single goal. They put all of that behind them on Saturday afternoon by absolutely crushing the Los Angeles Kings, 7-2, to help keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a big game for Schwartz as he finished with a goal and two assists.

Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto extended its home winning streak to a franchise record 10 games on Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves in the win while Nazem Kadri helped drive the offense with a pair of goals.

David Krejci, Boston Bruins: No Patrice Bergeron? No Charlie McAvoy? No big deal for the Boston Bruins. They won their sixth game in a row on Saturday afternoon and continued to put up huge offensive numbers without two of their best players. Krejci had a huge game for the Bruins on Saturday with two goals in the 7-4 win.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: Thanks to their 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings losing to the St. Louis Blues, the Colorado Avalanche were able to move back into a playoff position for the time being in the Western Conference. As usual, MacKinnon played a big part in the win by assisting on a pair of goals, giving him 49 assists and 81 total points on the season. He has only played in 60 games. That moves into fourth in the NHL in scoring. His 1.35 points per game average is tops in the NHL and would be a 110-point pace over 82 games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers are not going anywhere this season but they still have a chance to get Connor McDavid the scoring title. He added three more points on Saturday night (two goals, an assist) in the Oilers’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. That gives the Oilers three consecutive wins, while McDavid has pretty much single handedly delivered each of the past two. After scoring the lone goal in regulation earlier in the week and then getting the game-winning goal in the shootout against the New York Islanders, he had a hand in three of the four goals on Saturday night including scoring the first two. He is now third in the NHL scoring race with 84 points, four behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Panthers win again

The Florida Panthers’ late season surge continued on Saturday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers. Vincent Trocheck scored the winner in the shootout to help lift Florida to its 15th win in the past 19 games. The Panthers are also now on an eight-game point streak to help pull them to within two points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with still three games in hand on the second Wild Card team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It also helped them keep pace with the New Jersey Devils.

Speaking of which…

Devils put an end to Predators’ winning streak

The Devils are entering a brutal stretch of games here and it started on Saturday night with a trip to Nashville to take on a Predators team that entered the night having won 10 games in a row.

After allowing a late game-tying goal to Ryan Johansen to send the game to overtime, the Devils were able to come away with two huge points in the standings and put an end to the Predators’ winning streak. Brian Boyle scored the game-winning goal in the shootout after an exciting overtime period that saw Jusse Saros and Keith Kinkaid put on a goaltending clinic. Along with the shootout winner Boyle also scored a goal during regulation.

The most bizarre part of the overtime period though was probably when the Predators were given a power play with a minute to play in the extra period and came out with a power play unit that consisted of three defenseman (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis) and one forward (Ryan Johansen).

The Predators did not score on the man advantage, sending the game to the shootout where the Devils were able to come away with the win.

Highlight of the Night

Nicklas Backstrom does not score a lot of goals with his slap shot but he scored a big one for the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon when he absolutely wired this shot by San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones. What a shot.

That would be the only goal the Capitals would need in a 2-0 win to move back into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Factoid of the Night

Another milestone for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights thanks to their 2-1 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. What a season. What a story.

Scores

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Buffalo Sabres 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Winnipeg Jets 1

Colorado Avalanche 5, Arizona Coyotes 2

St. Louis Blues 7, Los Angeles Kings 2

Washington Capitals 2, San Jose Sharks 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Florida Panthers 4, New York Rangers 3

New Jersey Devils 3, Nashville Predators 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Here is the latest goalie interference call that has everyone angry (Video)

By Adam GretzMar 11, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
In what seems to be almost a nightly occurrence, there was another goaltender interference call on Saturday night that left almost everyone that watched it completely confused.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 in the second period, defenseman Brian Dumoulin appeared to get the Penguins on the board after making a power move to the front of the net and beating Frederik Andersen for what appeared to be a rather pretty goal.

The only problem for Dumoulin and the Penguins is that not only was the goal immediately disallowed on a goalie interference call, Dumoulin was actually given a two-minute minor penalty for goalie interference.

You can see the play in the video above.

Dumoulin does make contact with Andersen as he drives to the net, but a lot of it seems to be the result of him being pushed from behind by Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey.

Because there was a penalty called on the play the Penguins were not able to challenge the play.

Toronto went on to immediately score on the ensuing power play to take what could have been a 3-1 game and turn it into a 4-0 game. That two-goal swing would prove to be a big deal later in the game when the Penguins scored a pair of late third period goals to cut the deficit to 4-2 before giving up an empty net goal.

Based on the reactions there was plenty of disagreement with the call.

After the game Penguins coach Mike Sullivan echoed what a lot of other people around the NHL have said throughout this entire goalie interference ordeal by making the nobody knows what it is argument.

“It’s obviously a huge issue in the league,” said Sullivan. “It’s been discussed all year long. It seems every week there is something that this issue gets raised. It’s a challenge that the league has to try to iron out. I know it is being discussed, and everybody is going to try to do their best to clarify the language, clarify the criteria, whatever it may be because right now I don’t think anyone really knows what is goalie interference and what isn’t.”

Earlier this week the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the other end of a controversial goaltending interference ruling that resulted in coach Mike Babcock sounding off on the rule and demanding that the issue get fixed before the playoffs.

That came after Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot went on a profanity laced tirade over the situation following a loss one month ago.

Saturday’s incident came on the same day that Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported that Colin Campbell, the man in charge of the NHL’s hockey operations department, is going to deliver the message to teams that the type of criticism the rule is facing is not okay.

As long as there seems to be this much confusion it does not seem that the criticism is going to go away.

Especially if it starts to impact playoff games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.