The Buzzer: Isles end eight-game losing skid; Bruins win streak stops at six

Players of the Night:
• Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks: Toews assisted on all three of Chicago’s goals. Two of his helpers were came on the power play and of the primary variety. Captain serious has picked up nine points in his last six contests.
• Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: He scored the game-winning goal Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Bruins. He also assisted teammate Brent Seabrook‘s late tally. The 29-year-old has 25 goals and 66 points in 70 games this season. The ‘Hawks put an end to Boston’s six-game winning streak.
• Johnny Boychuk, New York Islanders: The Isles blue liner finished Sunday’s game against the Flames with a great stat line. He had one goal, two assists and a plus-5 rating in 21:05 of ice time. They also managed to put an end to their eight-game losing streak.
• Christopher Gibson, New York Islanders: Another day, another 50-shot performance against the Islanders. Gibson turned aside 50 of the 52 shots the Flames sent his way.
• Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes: It wasn’t exactly must-see TV, but the Coyotes netminder managed to stop all 26 shots he faced in a win over the Canucks. This was his first shutout as a member of the ‘Yotes.
Highlights of the Night:
Alexander Radulov doing Alexander Radulov things:
Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal late:
Another mention for young Gibson:
Factoids of the Night:
Another goal and an assist for Evgeni Malkin on Sunday. He’s rolling:
Christopher Gibson saw a lot of rubber tonight:
Patrick Kane is moving on up:
The Pens are rolling:
Scores:
Blackhawks 3, Bruins 1
Islanders 5, Flames 2
Penguins 3, Stars 1
Coyotes 1, Canucks 0
—
