The Buzzer: Isles end eight-game losing skid; Bruins win streak stops at six

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
Players of the Night: 

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks: Toews assisted on all three of Chicago’s goals. Two of his helpers were came on the power play and of the primary variety. Captain serious has picked up nine points in his last six contests.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: He scored the game-winning goal Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Bruins. He also assisted teammate Brent Seabrook‘s late tally. The 29-year-old has 25 goals and 66 points in 70 games this season. The ‘Hawks put an end to Boston’s six-game winning streak.

Johnny Boychuk, New York Islanders: The Isles blue liner finished Sunday’s game against the Flames with a great stat line. He had one goal, two assists and a plus-5 rating in 21:05 of ice time. They also managed to put an end to their eight-game losing streak.

Christopher Gibson, New York Islanders: Another day, another 50-shot performance against the Islanders. Gibson turned aside 50 of the 52 shots the Flames sent his way.

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes: It wasn’t exactly must-see TV, but the Coyotes netminder managed to stop all 26 shots he faced in a win over the Canucks. This was his first shutout as a member of the ‘Yotes.

Highlights of the Night:

Alexander Radulov doing Alexander Radulov things:

Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal late:

Another mention for young Gibson:

Factoids of the Night: 

Another goal and an assist for Evgeni Malkin on Sunday. He’s rolling:

Christopher Gibson saw a lot of rubber tonight:

Patrick Kane is moving on up:

The Pens are rolling:

Scores: 

Blackhawks 3, Bruins 1

Islanders 5, Flames 2

Penguins 3, Stars 1

Coyotes 1, Canucks 0

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pens jump back into first place in Metro with win over Stars

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
After dropping a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins got back to their winning ways on Sunday, as they took down the Dallas Stars, 3-1.

Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 12:57 mark of the first period. This goal was his 20th of the season. This is the eighth time in his career that he hits the 20-goal mark and the fourth time in four years he does it with Pittsburgh.

Jamie Oleksiak extended the Pens’ lead to 2-0 with this snipe late in the opening frame:

The Stars managed to slice their deficit in half after Alexander Radulov converted on a 5-on-3 power play. The Russian winger scored from a tough angle.

The Penguins thought they jumped ahead 3-1, but Hornqvist’s second tally of the game was called back because Evgeni Malkin was called offside after the Stars challenged the play. Malkin ended up adding an empty-netter to put the game to bed in the third period.

The victory allowed the Penguins to jump back into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals, who are now in second place, still own two games in hand on the Penguins, but Pittsburgh has three more wins in regulation/overtime.

As for the Stars, this was their first game of a six-game road trip that will take them through Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Washington.

They’re currently sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the West.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Mike Smith’s return isn’t going well (Update)

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
After missing 13 games with a groin injury, Flames goalie Mike Smith made his return to the lineup on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Smith, his first period back hasn’t gone very well.

The Flames found themselves down 3-1 heading into the first intermission and 4-1 early in the second frame.

The Islanders opened the game by scoring twice in the first 2:32 of the game. The goals were scored just 18 seconds apart.

The veteran allowed the Islanders to find the back of the net four times on just 12 shots. Yeah, that’s rough:

This is a huge game for the Calgary, as they’re currently two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

*Update:

The Flames ended up losing the game. Smith stopped 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Dallas stars at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Stars

Mattias JanmarkTyler SeguinAlexander Radulov

Jamie BennRadek FaksaTyler Pitlick

Antoine RousselJason SpezzaBrett Ritchie

Remie Ellie — Jason DickinsonDevin Shore

Esa LindellJohn Klingberg

Dan HamhuisGreg Pateryn

Marc MethotStephen Johns

Starting goalie: Kari Lehtonen

Penguins

Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyConor Sheary

Carl HagelinEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Riley SheahanDerick BrassardPhil Kessel

Tom KuhnhacklJosh JoorisCarter Rowney

Brian DumoulinKris Letang

Jamie OleksiakJustin Schultz

Olli Maatta — Chad Rudwedel

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

Kane scores late winner as Blackhawks down Bruins 3-1

By Scott BilleckMar 11, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
For the Chicago Blackhawks to avoid a three-game losing skid, they’d have to beat a team that had just won six straight at home.

Luckily for the Blackhawks, the schedule lured the Boston Bruins away from the comfortable confines of TD Garden on Sunday and killed two birds with one stone, simultaneously ending both streaks in a 3-1 triumph at United Center in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks regrouped quickly, going 50-plus minutes without allowing a goal on Sunday, a day after allowing seven goals to the same Bruins team, including four unanswered en route to a 7-4 loss.

Chicago led from the 7:26 mark of the first period as Artem Anisimov deflected a point shot past Bruins netminder Anton Khudobin for a 1-0 lead.

Perhaps a little fatigue caught up with the Bruins and maybe the well ran a little dry.

Boston has had to make due without Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy, both nursing injuries, and David Backes, who is out due to suspension.

On Sunday, Brad Marchand‘s name was added to the list the walking wounded, after he was made a late scratch with an upper-body injury prior to the game.

It was a tad suspect after Marchand clotheslined Anthony Duclair on Saturday if the first game of the home-and-home, leading to an injury for the latter that’s ruled him out for 1-2 weeks. Perhaps the Bruins didn’t want to risk any retribution.

But even a Bruins team hampered by injury is still a good Bruins team as witnessed in Saturday’s win.

Despite all the scoring missing from the lineup, an old friend stepped up just after the mid-way mark of the third period.

Zdeno Chara let a wrist shot go that finally solved Anton Forsberg, who stopped 31-of-32 in the game.

Chara’s impact was felt again minutes later after an ill-advised high-sticking penalty gave the Blackhawks a four-minute power play.

Patrick Kane wasted no time snatching back the lead, firing a snapshot bar down past Khudobin for the go-ahead marker that would eventually be the game-winner.

Brent Seabrook would add the insurance marker with 1:05 left, putting the third goal past Khudobin, who negotiation 36-of-39 shots sent his way.

The Bruins trailed the Tampa Bay Lightning by six points heading into Sunday’s game, but owned three games in-hand. So chalk this one up as a missed opportunity to gain some ground against a team that won’t be playing in the playoffs this season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.