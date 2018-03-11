Here is the latest goalie interference call that has everyone angry (Video)

By Adam GretzMar 11, 2018, 12:34 AM EST
In what seems to be almost a nightly occurrence, there was another goaltender interference call on Saturday night that left almost everyone that watched it completely confused.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 in the second period, defenseman Brian Dumoulin appeared to get the Penguins on the board after making a power move to the front of the net and beating Frederik Andersen for what appeared to be a rather pretty goal.

The only problem for Dumoulin and the Penguins is that not only was the goal immediately disallowed on a goalie interference call, Dumoulin was actually given a two-minute minor penalty for goalie interference.

You can see the play in the video above.

Dumoulin does make contact with Andersen as he drives to the net, but a lot of it seems to be the result of him being pushed from behind by Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey.

Because there was a penalty called on the play the Penguins were not able to challenge the play.

Toronto went on to immediately score on the ensuing power play to take what could have been a 3-1 game and turn it into a 4-0 game. That two-goal swing would prove to be a big deal later in the game when the Penguins scored a pair of late third period goals to cut the deficit to 4-2 before giving up an empty net goal.

Based on the reactions there was plenty of disagreement with the call.

After the game Penguins coach Mike Sullivan echoed what a lot of other people around the NHL have said throughout this entire goalie interference ordeal by making the nobody knows what it is argument.

“It’s obviously a huge issue in the league,” said Sullivan. “It’s been discussed all year long. It seems every week there is something that this issue gets raised. It’s a challenge that the league has to try to iron out. I know it is being discussed, and everybody is going to try to do their best to clarify the language, clarify the criteria, whatever it may be because right now I don’t think anyone really knows what is goalie interference and what isn’t.”

Earlier this week the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the other end of a controversial goaltending interference ruling that resulted in coach Mike Babcock sounding off on the rule and demanding that the issue get fixed before the playoffs.

That came after Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot went on a profanity laced tirade over the situation following a loss one month ago.

Saturday’s incident came on the same day that Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported that Colin Campbell, the man in charge of the NHL’s hockey operations department, is going to deliver the message to teams that the type of criticism the rule is facing is not okay.

As long as there seems to be this much confusion it does not seem that the criticism is going to go away.

Especially if it starts to impact playoff games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Panthers keep rolling, Devils end Preds’ win streak

By Adam GretzMar 11, 2018, 12:50 AM EST
Player(s) of the Night

Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues: Entering play on Saturday the St. Louis Blues had won just one of their past 10 games and managed to score just 14 goals during that stretch. That included three shutouts and two other games where they scored just a single goal. They put all of that behind them on Saturday afternoon by absolutely crushing the Los Angeles Kings, 7-2, to help keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a big game for Schwartz as he finished with a goal and two assists.

Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto extended its home winning streak to a franchise record 10 games on Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves in the win while Nazem Kadri helped drive the offense with a pair of goals.

David Krejci, Boston Bruins: No Patrice Bergeron? No Charlie McAvoy? No big deal for the Boston Bruins. They won their sixth game in a row on Saturday afternoon and continued to put up huge offensive numbers without two of their best players. Krejci had a huge game for the Bruins on Saturday with two goals in the 7-4 win.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: Thanks to their 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings losing to the St. Louis Blues, the Colorado Avalanche were able to move back into a playoff position for the time being in the Western Conference. As usual, MacKinnon played a big part in the win by assisting on a pair of goals, giving him 49 assists and 81 total points on the season. He has only played in 60 games. That moves into fourth in the NHL in scoring. His 1.35 points per game average is tops in the NHL and would be a 110-point pace over 82 games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers are not going anywhere this season but they still have a chance to get Connor McDavid the scoring title. He added three more points on Saturday night (two goals, an assist) in the Oilers’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. That gives the Oilers three consecutive wins, while McDavid has pretty much single handedly delivered each of the past two. After scoring the lone goal in regulation earlier in the week and then getting the game-winning goal in the shootout against the New York Islanders, he had a hand in three of the four goals on Saturday night including scoring the first two. He is now third in the NHL scoring race with 84 points, four behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Panthers win again

The Florida Panthers’ late season surge continued on Saturday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers. Vincent Trocheck scored the winner in the shootout to help lift Florida to its 15th win in the past 19 games. The Panthers are also now on an eight-game point streak to help pull them to within two points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with still three games in hand on the second Wild Card team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It also helped them keep pace with the New Jersey Devils.

Speaking of which…

Devils put an end to Predators’ winning streak

The Devils are entering a brutal stretch of games here and it started on Saturday night with a trip to Nashville to take on a Predators team that entered the night having won 10 games in a row.

After allowing a late game-tying goal to Ryan Johansen to send the game to overtime, the Devils were able to come away with two huge points in the standings and put an end to the Predators’ winning streak. Brian Boyle scored the game-winning goal in the shootout after an exciting overtime period that saw Jusse Saros and Keith Kinkaid put on a goaltending clinic. Along with the shootout winner Boyle also scored a goal during regulation.

The most bizarre part of the overtime period though was probably when the Predators were given a power play with a minute to play in the extra period and came out with a power play unit that consisted of three defenseman (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis) and one forward (Ryan Johansen).

The Predators did not score on the man advantage, sending the game to the shootout where the Devils were able to come away with the win.

Highlight of the Night

Nicklas Backstrom does not score a lot of goals with his slap shot but he scored a big one for the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon when he absolutely wired this shot by San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones. What a shot.

That would be the only goal the Capitals would need in a 2-0 win to move back into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Factoid of the Night

Another milestone for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights thanks to their 2-1 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. What a season. What a story.

Scores

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Buffalo Sabres 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Winnipeg Jets 1

Colorado Avalanche 5, Arizona Coyotes 2

St. Louis Blues 7, Los Angeles Kings 2

Washington Capitals 2, San Jose Sharks 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Florida Panthers 4, New York Rangers 3

New Jersey Devils 3, Nashville Predators 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

We have a goalie goal in the AHL (Video)

By Adam GretzMar 10, 2018, 10:47 PM EST
Who doesn’t love a goalie goal?

Hockey needs more goalie goals.

Fortunately on Saturday night we were able to get one thanks to Alex Nedeljkovic, goalie for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, when he became the just 13th different goalie in league history to score a goal.

It happened late in the third period of the Checkers’ 7-3 win over the Hartford Wolfpack after the Wolfpack had pulled their goalie.

Have a look!

Nedeljkovic was a second-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014 and has spent most of his professional career playing for the AHL’s Checkers. He has also played a handful of games in the ECHL and made one appearance with the Hurricanes a season ago stopping all 17 shots he faced.

This season he has appeared in 42 games for the Checkers and had a .903 save percentage heading into Saturday’s game.

He stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced on Saturday in the 7-3 win, but it is going to be the one shot that he registered that he will almost certainly always remember.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins crushing teams without two of their best players

By Adam GretzMar 10, 2018, 9:04 PM EST
The Boston Bruins pushed their current winning streak to six games on Saturday afternoon with a 7-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, keeping pace with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy and continuing to show why they should be considered one of the leading favorites to win the Stanley Cup as we head into the stretch run.

What makes this winning streak so impressive is the fact that all six games have come without the services of their best all-around player, do-everything center Patrice Bergeron.

Oh, and just for good measure, they have also been without a top-pairing defenseman in Charlie McAvoy in four of those games.

There are not many teams that could lose two players like that and not only go on a six-game winning streak, but do it in the manner in which the Bruins have done it.

It’s not just that the Bruins are winning without two of their top players — they are still dominating.

Just look at some of the numbers they have put up during this streak.

  • They have scored 30 goals overall and had three games where they have scored at least six.
  • They are averaging 37.8 shots on goal per game.
  • They have 11 different players that have recorded at least four points during the streak, including seven that have had at least six.
  • They have five different players, including trade deadline acquisition Rick Nash, that have at least three goals.
  • Brad Marchand is showing that he is not just a creating of playing on a line with Bergeron and has put the offense on his back with six goals and five assists during the streak.

Granted, the schedule over this winning streak hasn’t exactly been a daunting one as every game has been at home and with only two of them coming against playoff teams (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), but they still won both of them.

One of them (the Pittsburgh game) very convincingly.

The schedule does get a little tougher the rest of the way as 11 of their final 16 games are on the road.

Still, the fact they are doing all of that against any NHL teams without Bergeron and McAvoy should be pretty scary for the rest of the Eastern Conference. This isn’t just a one-line team.

Keep in mind the Bruins started the year winning only six of their first 17 games.

Since then they have gone 37-8-4 and are looking like a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Anthony Duclair injured after high hit from Brad Marchand (Video)

By Scott BilleckMar 10, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Oh, Brad Marchand.

The NHL’s department of player safety is likely going to have to press its big red ‘Brad Marchand’ button on its phone once again after Marchand’s latest indiscretion.

Let’s roll the tape:

Is there anyone more talented yet more frustrating than Marchand?

To be fair to Marchand, he actually appeared to try to get out of the way. Of course, in doing so he drilled Duclair in the head and Duclair subsequently came down very awkwardly on his knee (it folded underneath him).

Marchand was given an interference penalty on the play. Duclair hasn’t returned to the game, understandably.

UPDATE: 

Trying to give Marchand the benefit of the doubt in any situation is exceedingly difficult. And he does a good job of trying to make a bad hit look sort of accidental.

Of course, there’s gotta be a better way to evade a guy then jumping up and clotheslining him.

Marchand was handed a five-game ban for elbowing Marcus Johansson earlier this season.

Alright, PHT readers. How many games is Marchand getting this time?

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.