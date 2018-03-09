Getty Images

The Buzzer: Luongo, Fleury, Jones notch shutouts, Predators win 10th straight

By Scott BilleckMar 9, 2018, 1:10 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers: The Cats need a few things to go right to make the playoffs. The man called Lu (or Strombone) posting 31-save shutouts will certainly help their cause though. Luongo was stellar in the win, his 75th career shutout, and the Panthers are two points out of a playoff spot. Fancy that.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights: Fleury turned aside all 28 shots he faced against a porous Detroit Red Wings team in a 4-0 win. Vegas matched the record for most road wins (19) by a team in its inaugural season because of course they did. Honorable mention to Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin, who split the spoils with a pair of goals each.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: 16 saves don’t seem like many to get a shutout, but it’s hard as a goalie to keep your wits about you when you’re facing next to no shots. Jones faced 16 shots in a 2-0 shutout, with only two of those coming in the third period. St. Louis was very bad on Thursday, with Jake Allen standing in the way of a complete blowout. Allen stopped 34 of 35.

The whole team, Nashville Predators: Yes, every single one of them. Because winning is hard in the NHL and yet the Predators recorded their 10th straight win on Thursday in a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Highlights of the Night:

Hischier pass warning:

Nolan Patrick with the no-looker:

Poor Jake Allen:

Defeated:

Quick robbery:

News of the Night: 

Factoids of the Night:

Some Jets stuff, because they have players named Laine and goalies named Hellebuyck:

Uh oh. The Lightning have another player who can produce at will:

Scores:

Panthers 5, Canadiens 0

Lightning 5, Rangers 3

Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 0

Sabres 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Blue Jackets 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

Jets 3, Devils 2

Bruins 3, Flyers 2

Predators 4, Ducks 2

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2

Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Sharks 2, Blues 0

Kings 3, Capitals 1

Johansen, Kesler renew rivalry with a short scrap (video)

Fox Sports
By Scott BilleckMar 9, 2018, 12:02 AM EST
You had a feeling this was going to happen.

Ryan Johansen on one side. Ryan Kesler on the other. On the heels of the Nashville Predators taking a 3-0 lead on a shorthanded goal by Austin Watson, and with two men with a firey history dating back to last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, the gloves finally came off near the end of the second period on Thursday night.

The dislike for one another dates back to last year’s Western Conference Final. Johansen took exception to Kesler’s trademark agitating style, calling him out in a post-game interview following Game 2 by questioning how he could play like he does in front of his family and friends.

Via Sportsnet during last year’s playoffs:

“He just blows my mind. I don’t know what’s going through his head out there,” Johansen said. “His family and friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you have to pull a stick out of your groin after every shift.”

“He’s not my friend, he’s not going to be my friend, so he can say whatever he wants,” Kesler said in response. “Obviously, I know he doesn’t like it now and I’m not gonna let up just because he said something.”

Given Kesler’s track record as a No. 2 disturber, likely took it as a compliment at the time. If getting under Johansen’s skin was the objective, Kesler had accomplished the mission.

Johansen was able to swing one right hand in (it missed) before Kesler took over and Johansen turtled, to which Kesler made sure everyone in the arena knew what just transpired.

The scrap seemed to give the Ducks the jolt they needed. Rickard Rakell pulled the Ducks to 3-2 in the third period, but that’s as close as they came. Nashville sent the Ducks packing (quacking?) en route to their 10th straight win.

Kesler got a spot of revenge and a nice meme, but Johansen got the last laugh. Again.

Taylor Hall’s remarkable point streak ends at 26 games

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
As the old saying goes, Hall good things must come to an end.

(I’ll see myself out).

Taylor Hall‘s very long point streak was stopped at 26 games in the New Jersey Devils 3-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Hall had 18 goals and 38 points during the run, which began on Jan. 2. There wasn’t a game he played in so far in 2018 that he didn’t factor on the scoresheet.

Hall missed three games late in that month with a hand injury, but it despite the hiccup, the former Edmonton Oilers star never seemed to be deterred.

Hall recorded 11 multi-point games during the streak and put up some historic numbers along the way.

According to NHL.com’s Rob Vollman, Hall’s streak was approaching the same stratosphere as Wayne Gretzky:

Gretzky had at least one point in the Edmonton Oilers’ first 51 games of the 1983-84 season. And though Hall’s personal streak is a little more than halfway to Gretzky’s streak, once scoring levels are factored in, it’s nearly as impressive.

Hall has been just as large a part of New Jersey’s offense during his streak as Gretzky was for Edmonton during his. Hall has either scored or assisted on 50.7 percent (38 of 75) of New Jersey’s goals during his streak, 0.5 percent less than Gretzky’s 51.2 percent (153 of 299).

Vollman gives a great historical look at Hall’s streak and is well worth the read.

Vollman also pointed out that Hall’s streak was the longest in the NHL since Patrick Kane achieved a streak spanning the same number of games during the 2015-16 season.

The carnage is over, for now. But the streak has put Hall’s name in the running for the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, and deservedly so.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to ponder what Peter Chiarelli is thinking right now.

There’s probably a feeling of relief. The constant reminder of Hall’s brilliance over the past two months must be excruciating.

And there’s probably still that excruciating pain given how dismal the Oilers have been this season.

Either way, Hall is well for Taylor Hall.

(OK, OK. I’m done.)

Golden Knights sign Zach Whitecloud, one of college hockey’s best free agents

Bemidji State University
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights have won the race to sign one of college hockey’s most highly-sought after free agents.

The NHL’s newest team — and its most surprising given their first-place ranking in the Pacific Division — signed undrafted defenseman Zach Whitecloud, from Bemidji State, to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday, beating the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings.

“He’s a very well-rounded player, a highly sought-after defenseman by a lot of clubs and we are delighted to acquire him as our first college signing,” Golden Knights general manager said on Thursday. “It should be a very good fit for the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll join us in the next couple of days as soon as we can get him on a plane.”

Whitecloud, 22, just finished his sophomore season in college hockey, recording four goals and 18 points in 36 games with the Beavers. He’s expected to link up with the Golden Knights on Friday, but is not expected to play.

“He could (play for us this season),” McPhee said of the Brandon, Manitoba product. “The benefit of having him here is he can really learn a lot being around our team and our coaches.

“He’s a mobile defenseman. He moves the puck real well and he’s a safe player right now. We think he plays conservatively and we believe he can give us a lot more offensively. He has lots of room for growth. He’s good and safe and conservative. He’ll build the offensive end of his game.”

This move has assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon’s name all over it. McCrimmon owned the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings before joining the Golden Knights and would have had extensive knowledge of Whitecloud.

Whitecloud, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, was in the running to play for Team Canada at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

“Our scouts identified him. Kelly McCrimmon knew him from his time in Manitoba. We’ve looked at him for a few years,” McPhee said. “He’s really developed well and he wants to be a pro now. We’re really delighted to have him.”

Whitecloud joins a defensive prospect pool that includes Erik Brannstrom, Jake Bischoff and Nicolas Hague.

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon content with hands-on approach

Raleigh News
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 7:39 PM EST
Tom Dundon was quite clear when he bought the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’m not patient. It’s not going to work for me to be patient,” Dundon told reporters upon the announcement that he has acquired the team.

And while he also said he wasn’t just going to come in and expect to know more than then-general manager Ron Francis, his lack of patience got the better of him on Wednesday when he removed Francis from his post. 

Dundon ‘promoted’ Francis to the president of hockey operations, while saying that whatever new GM was hired would report directly to Dundon himself, bypassing Francis in his new role.

Dundon has his hands in all of the cookie jars at the moment, something he seems to be quite happy with.

“I think it’s appropriate right now that I challenge and question everything we do, so we can get a process that everyone buys into and we’re comfortable with,” Dundon told NHL.com’s Tom Gulliti on Thursday. “Once we do, I would be less likely to be involved with things that I think are working properly.”

On Thursday, Dundon entertained several calls from the media, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Friedman said that during his conversation with Dundon, it became apparent that while Dundon and Francis both agreed the team needed to improve, the route in which that improvement was to go was a matter of differing opinions.

“I want to use Ron’s experience and knowledge with a different style and structure,” Dundon told Friedman on Thursday. “He is a valuable resource. But our styles couldn’t be any different. It is no more complicated than that.”

Despite his very hands-on approach thus far for the Hurricanes, Dundon told Friedman that he wants doesn’t want to make the decisions from a GM standpoint.

“I think what I’m looking for, is we have to be comfortable with each other,” Dundon said. “That’s the most important thing. I actually like to disagree and argue. I don’t want someone to come in and just do what I say, and I don’t want to make decisions. Someone to create a structure of how something is a good idea, and now we are going to get it done.”

Friedman had a thought on one line in particular in that quote:

One thing stands out from that answer: “I don’t want to make decisions.” In the aftermath of Francis’s redistribution, the sense was 100 percent opposite, that Dundon did want final say.

Who Carolina’s new GM will be is up in the air, but Dundon told Gulitti that it likely won’t be an analytics-first guy.

“Because I don’t think that works,” Dundon said. “I think you need a hockey guy that can work with the analytics people to challenge their thoughts. ‘Hey, I think this. Can you show me something that proves or disproves or makes me or less comfortable with what I’ve done?’”

And what of head coach Bill Peters?

