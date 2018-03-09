PHT Morning Skate: Hilary Knight signs in CWHL; John Carlson can break the bank

“Take care of your sticks because they’ll take care of you.”
That’s the advice that Marc Savard stresses to viewers in his YouTube videos where he recreates how various NHL players tape their hockey sticks.
The long-time NHLer, who announced his retirement in January, is obsessed with the finer details of a tape job and was known to retape the sticks of teammates if he was displeased with how they prepared it for games.
There was plenty of interest, and “Taping Twigs with Savvy” was born.
“It’s amazing. We had no idea how this would ever go,” Savard told Pro Hockey Talk on Thursday. “Me and my wife just went upstairs in our game room one night and shot a video and 40,000 viewers later we decided to do another one. Now people are writing in what they want to see.
“It’s just kind of taken off. We’re having a lot of fun with it. We’re going to keep doing it until it runs out of steam, but right now there’s plenty more tape jobs to do so we’re looking forward to it.”
As of Friday, Savard has over 4,500 subscribers to his channel and has made eight videos featuring the tape jobs of current players like Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak and William Nylander, and ex-NHLers like Mario Lemieux and his former New York Rangers teammate Wayne Gretzky. The sticks used are from his personal collection, which were acquired during his career or through connections he still has in the hockey world. The McDavid, for example, he received from Milan Lucic and there’s an incoming John Tavares stick, thanks to Johnny Boychuk.
The increase in popularity has also earned Savard a sponsor in Howie’s Tape, who hopped onboard with the latest installment.
The videos are simple. Savard takes the viewer through every roll of the tape job, from the knob to the shaft to the blade, and explains in detail the how and why of it all. The obsession dates back to his youth street hockey days when he would play goal. It wasn’t odd to find him in the basement painting his pads to get the right look. He’d focus on every aspect of his equipment, and eventually that attention shifted to his sticks, which continued as his hockey career took him to the NHL.
(He’s so passionate about it that he used to tape the sticks of every kid on his son’s hockey team.)
Savard has two simple rules for a great tape job:
• Keep the tape nice and tight — a phrase you’ll hear him say often — as you go around the stick. Make sure there are no crevices or wrinkles.
• When you find yourself with excess tape around the toe, trim it neatly with sharp scissors. That can make or break a tape job, he stresses.
Some of the tape jobs Savard saw up close and in person, like the Gretzky or Phil Kessel. Others are based off what he sees from watching a game on television. He picks up the finer details and is then able to recreate it as close as possible on the sticks in his collection. “I’m not always bang on but I’m definitely always very close if you ask players,” he says.
It’s not just fans who are watching. Players check out Savard’s videos as well, according to some notes he’s received since his first video hit Jan. 29. The entire process is also a family affair. His wife films each episode while his son runs the YouTube channel.
Which ones drive him crazy? For one, David Pastrnak’s — just look at it:
Then there’s McDavid. “His tape job is not that bad it’s just that he continues to do the same tape job throughout the whole game, which is amazing to me how he doesn’t in-between periods to retape it because it starts peeling up at the bottom. I don’t know how he uses it, but he does it.”
When Savard announced his retirement in January, he also announced his desire to get into coaching, with junior hockey being his preferred starting point. There weren’t many gigs available in the middle of the season, so in the meantime he’s entered the world of broadcasting having appeared on Hockey Central at Noon on Sportsnet, Fan590 radio and he has a weekly spot on SirusXM’s The Power Play every Wednesday.
“I’m kind of going in the broadcast direction right now in hoping that something jumps up for me in the coaching area,” he said.
For now, Savard will continue answering requests and tape sticks in the fashion of current and former NHL stars. Maybe down the line he’ll get into other hockey gear-related topics, but he’s happy to share this passion with others and educate players and fans on the dos and don’ts of a fine tape job.
Brad Marchand is once again being forced to hand over a portion of his paycheck to the NHL.
The league announced on Friday afternoon that the Bruins forward has been fined $2,000 for diving and embellishment, meaning it is the second time this season that he has been flagged for such an incident.
The one that resulted in him getting the fine took place in the Bruins’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta was penalized for tripping on the play while Marchand was giving a matching minor for embellishment.
He was warned for a diving incident back in November against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Marchand has been fined or suspended eight times since the start of the 2011-12 season for actions taken against opponents, more than any other player in the NHL during that time. Those fines and suspensions have resulted in him forfeiting more than $714,000 in salary.
This is the first time he has ever been fined for embellishment.
Here is a look at that play that resulted in the fine.
Marchand has blossomed into one of the best offensive players in the league over the past three seasons and is in the middle of a career year for the Bruins. He has 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games for the Bruins this season and has continued to tally points over the past few games in the absence of center Patrice Bergeron. Along with Bergeron and David Pastrnak they have been one of the best lines in the NHL this season.
Along with Marchand, the NHL also announced on Friday that Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins has also been fined for diving.
Cousins was fined for an incident that took place on Mar 1. against the Minnesota Wild.
Earlier this season he was warned for diving in a game against the Nashville Predators back in January.
Between mediocre play and injuries, it’s been a tough year for netminder Cory Schneider. The 31-year-old missed 16 games because of a groin injury between Jan. 25 and Feb. 27. He’s dropped all three decisions since returning, including a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday night.
Schneider hasn’t come away with a victory since Dec. 27. He’s also dropped 10 consecutive decisions (8-0-2) since then.
“They did about everything you could ask and deserved better. At least a point. It’s on me to dig deep and find a way to execute better and just be better all around for them. It’s not a fun feeling, but it’s not something you can wallow in or feel bad for yourself. There’s no time or energy for that. It’s about me putting my head down, working hard and just executing better. It’s as simple as that.”
Backup Keith Kinkaid has filled in admirably while Schneider’s been injured, but the Devils need their No. 1 goalie to play like he can if they want to make the playoffs. New Jersey is currently sitting in the first wild card slot, but Columbus, who is in the final playoff spot, is just one point behind them and the Panthers, who are on the outside looking in, are three points back with three games in hand.
Sure, injuries could be a reason for his sluggish play, but this is his second underwhelming season in a row. Schneider posted a 20-27-11 record with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 2016-17. Even though the Devils were bad, they still expected more from their franchise goaltender.
This is a young hockey team that needs their goalie to find his game in a hurry. As positive as this season has been for them, narrowly missing out on the playoffs would be a huge disappointment after the year they’ve had.
The Detroit Red Wings enjoyed 25 years of playoff hockey, but that streak came to a crashing halt last season and it looks like it’ll continue into this year. When veterans that are used to having on-ice success have to endure losing seasons, it becomes tough for them to digest. Henrik Zetterberg is one of those guys.
The Wings captain has won it all, but the frustrations of this season seem to be mounting for him. After Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Zetterberg let it be known that he wasn’t impressed with the way some of the young players on his team were playing.
“There’s too much poke-and-hope on a lot of players,” Zetterberg said, per the Detroit Free Press. “If you want to be a solid good player in this league, and if you want to win something, you have to learn to play the right way.
“You have to play defense first. We have guys in here who have enough skill to create chances and get enough chances. You can’t force and gamble all the time. You have to do it right and eventually you will get chances. It’s not often you get chances when you cheat. Sometimes you will get rewarded but not in the long run.”
For those of you wondering what “poke-and-hope” hockey is, head coach Jeff Blashill defines it pretty well:
“Poke-and-hope hockey is called 50-50 hockey,” Blashill told the Free Press. “It’s a way to lose tons of games. To me it’s a young mistake and we had enough young guys do it for sure. You basically poke and you hope that you get it and if you don’t get it they’re going to get a chance. Well, that’s not the way you win. You want to create chances without giving up chances. When you play poke-and-hope hockey you’re done.”
Poke-and-hope might be fun for fans, but it definitely doesn’t get teammates and coaches excited.