NHL jumps into esports market with international tournament

By Sean LeahyMar 9, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
The National Hockey League is finally entering the esports market and teaming up with EA Sports to deliver the 2018 NHL Gaming World Championship, a bracket-style 1-on-1 tournament that will begin on Saturday, March 24 for players in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Players can register at FaceIt.com with the single-elimination tournament being held over four weekends.

From the NHL:

All games will be played in standard competitive ‘Online Versus 1-vs-1 Mode’ within NHL® 18. For each region, two Qualifiers will be played on Xbox® One and two Qualifiers will be played on PlayStation®4. Each Qualifier will produce a winner and runner-up who will each advance to the applicable Regional Final. The PS4 console will be the platform for the Regional Finals and World Final.

At the conclusion of all of the Qualifiers, eight players from each region will travel to a Regional Final, comprised of a double-elimination, in-person tournament. The European Finalists will compete at Viasat studios in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, May 6. Canadian Regional Finalists will compete in Toronto, Ont., on Friday, May 11. U.S. Regional Finalists will compete at NBC Studios in Stamford, Conn., on Sunday, May 20.

The winners and runners-up from each regional final will move on to the 2018 NHL Gaming Final in Las Vegas, which will be held on June 19. They will participate in a round-robin style tournament with two winners advancing to the best-of-three championship, with the winner being awarded a share of the $100,000 prize pool and presented a trophy during the NHL Awards show on June 20.

NHL

For those who have played the EA Sports Hockey League in the NHL series, you’re probably wondering why the NHL decided to go with a 1-on-1 format as opposed to the usual 6-on-6 that gamers are used to.

“What we wanted to do, and this is a little bit different than everyone else, is to be as inclusive as possible,” Keith Wachtel, the NHL’s chief revenue officer and executive vice president of global partnerships told ESPN.com. “This is a participatory vehicle for us. We’re making it extremely simple. It’s a test-and-learn phase for us.”

If this runs smoothly for the league, maybe next year’s competition goes to the team-based format that gamers have come to love with the EASHL. Then, maybe someday, we’ll get an NHL ’94 international tournament where the “Brass Bonanza” theme song will run wild.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL fines Brad Marchand, Nick Cousins for diving

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 9, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
Brad Marchand is once again being forced to hand over a portion of his paycheck to the NHL.

The league announced on Friday afternoon that the Bruins forward has been fined $2,000 for diving and embellishment, meaning it is the second time this season that he has been flagged for such an incident.

The one that resulted in him getting the fine took place in the Bruins’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta was penalized for tripping on the play while Marchand was giving a matching minor for embellishment.

He was warned for a diving incident back in November against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Marchand has been fined or suspended eight times since the start of the 2011-12 season for actions taken against opponents, more than any other player in the NHL during that time. Those fines and suspensions have resulted in him forfeiting more than $714,000 in salary.

This is the first time he has ever been fined for embellishment.

Here is a look at that play that resulted in the fine.

Marchand has blossomed into one of the best offensive players in the league over the past three seasons and is in the middle of a career year for the Bruins. He has 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games for the Bruins this season and has continued to tally points over the past few games in the absence of center Patrice Bergeron. Along with Bergeron and David Pastrnak they have been one of the best lines in the NHL this season.

Along with Marchand, the NHL also announced on Friday that Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins has also been fined for diving.

Cousins was fined for an incident that took place on Mar 1. against the Minnesota Wild.

Earlier this season he was warned for diving in a game against the Nashville Predators back in January.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Cory Schneider continues to struggle after return from injury

Getty Images
By Joey AlfieriMar 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Most people in the hockey world were caught up in Taylor Hall‘s incredible 26-game point streak, which came to an end on Thursday night. But there’s another long streak that might make Devils fans a little nervous going forward.

Between mediocre play and injuries, it’s been a tough year for netminder Cory Schneider. The 31-year-old missed 16 games because of a groin injury between Jan. 25 and Feb. 27. He’s dropped all three decisions since returning, including a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday night.

Schneider hasn’t come away with a victory since Dec. 27. He’s also dropped 10 consecutive decisions (8-0-2) since then.

“They deserve better from me. It’s not fair to my teammates to have other goalies come in here and outplay me on a regular basis lately,” Schneider told NJ.com after the loss to Winnipeg. “So it’s just not good enough by me by any means.

“They did about everything you could ask and deserved better. At least a point. It’s on me to dig deep and find a way to execute better and just be better all around for them. It’s not a fun feeling, but it’s not something you can wallow in or feel bad for yourself. There’s no time or energy for that. It’s about me putting my head down, working hard and just executing better. It’s as simple as that.”

Backup Keith Kinkaid has filled in admirably while Schneider’s been injured, but the Devils need their No. 1 goalie to play like he can if they want to make the playoffs. New Jersey is currently sitting in the first wild card slot, but Columbus, who is in the final playoff spot, is just one point behind them and the Panthers, who are on the outside looking in, are three points back with three games in hand.

Sure, injuries could be a reason for his sluggish play, but this is his second underwhelming season in a row. Schneider posted a 20-27-11 record with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 2016-17. Even though the Devils were bad, they still expected more from their franchise goaltender.

This is a young hockey team that needs their goalie to find his game in a hurry. As positive as this season has been for them, narrowly missing out on the playoffs would be a huge disappointment after the year they’ve had.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Henrik Zetterberg calls out Red Wings for playing ‘poke-and-hope’ hockey

Getty Images
By Joey AlfieriMar 9, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
The Detroit Red Wings enjoyed 25 years of playoff hockey, but that streak came to a crashing halt last season and it looks like it’ll continue into this year. When veterans that are used to having on-ice success have to endure losing seasons, it becomes tough for them to digest. Henrik Zetterberg is one of those guys.

The Wings captain has won it all, but the frustrations of this season seem to be mounting for him. After Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Zetterberg let it be known that he wasn’t impressed with the way some of the young players on his team were playing.

“There’s too much poke-and-hope on a lot of players,” Zetterberg said, per the Detroit Free Press. “If you want to be a solid good player in this league, and if you want to win something, you have to learn to play the right way.

“You have to play defense first. We have guys in here who have enough skill to create chances and get enough chances. You can’t force and gamble all the time. You have to do it right and eventually you will get chances. It’s not often you get chances when you cheat. Sometimes you will get rewarded but not in the long run.”

The 37-year-old Zetterberg didn’t name names, but it was clear that two of his potential targets were Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou.

Exhibit A:

For those of you wondering what “poke-and-hope” hockey is, head coach Jeff Blashill defines it pretty well:

“Poke-and-hope hockey is called 50-50 hockey,” Blashill told the Free Press. “It’s a way to lose tons of games. To me it’s a young mistake and we had enough young guys do it for sure. You basically poke and you hope that you get it and if you don’t get it they’re going to get a chance. Well, that’s not the way you win. You want to create chances without giving up chances. When you play poke-and-hope hockey you’re done.”

Poke-and-hope might be fun for fans, but it definitely doesn’t get teammates and coaches excited.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Hilary Knight signs in CWHL; John Carlson can break the bank

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 9, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.