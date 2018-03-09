NHL fines Brad Marchand, Nick Cousins for diving

Brad Marchand is once again being forced to hand over a portion of his paycheck to the NHL.

The league announced on Friday afternoon that the Bruins forward has been fined $2,000 for diving and embellishment, meaning it is the second time this season that he has been flagged for such an incident.

The one that resulted in him getting the fine took place in the Bruins’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta was penalized for tripping on the play while Marchand was giving a matching minor for embellishment.

He was warned for a diving incident back in November against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Marchand has been fined or suspended eight times since the start of the 2011-12 season for actions taken against opponents, more than any other player in the NHL during that time. Those fines and suspensions have resulted in him forfeiting more than $714,000 in salary.

This is the first time he has ever been fined for embellishment.

Here is a look at that play that resulted in the fine.

Marchand has blossomed into one of the best offensive players in the league over the past three seasons and is in the middle of a career year for the Bruins. He has 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games for the Bruins this season and has continued to tally points over the past few games in the absence of center Patrice Bergeron. Along with Bergeron and David Pastrnak they have been one of the best lines in the NHL this season.

Along with Marchand, the NHL also announced on Friday that Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins has also been fined for diving.

Cousins was fined for an incident that took place on Mar 1. against the Minnesota Wild.

Earlier this season he was warned for diving in a game against the Nashville Predators back in January.

