Why aren’t more people talking about Evgeni Malkin?

By Joey AlfieriMar 8, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has put up some crazy numbers throughout his 12-year NHL career, but it’s been a while since he’s had a season like this one. Despite his incredible campaign, he appears to be flying under the radar for a superstar.

The early portion of the season was all about Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, everyone is focused on Taylor Hall‘s 26-game point streak (rightfully so), but at no point has Malkin been at the center of the MVP conversation. That’s strange considering he has 38 goals and 84 points 64 games, which puts him just two points behind Kucherov for the Art Ross Trophy and just two goals behind Alex Ovechkin for the Rocket Richard Award. By the way, Malkin has played one game less than Kucherov and two games less than Ovechkin.

Of course, this isn’t the first time he’s been snubbed. As you recall, he was somehow omitted from last year’s 100 Greatest Players in NHL History list, which is as ridiculous now as it was then. There’s no doubt that playing with Sidney Crosby has helped him win championships, but it has clearly hindered him from getting the respect he deserves for the career that he’s put together.

Don’t get it twisted, Malkin is seen as an elite franchise player. It just seems like the story has gotten old and everyone is ready to move on to the next great thing. That’s understandable, it’s almost human nature to look for the next great story. After all, the Penguins have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, which is almost unheard of in professional sports. The same thing has happened in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. The national attention seems to have dwindled because there’s a “been there, done that” feel to these teams that have had prolonged success. Well, we may need to put that theory on hold for a second.

Let’s compare Hall’s stats over his 26-game point streak to Malkin’s numbers during that same period of time. The Devils forward, who has been phenomenal during this stretch, has 38 points in 26 games. By today’s standards, those are remarkable offensive stats. He definitely needs to be in the running for the Hart Trophy with performances like that. But by comparison, Malkin, who has picked up at least one point in 21 of his last 26 games, has amassed 46 points during that span. The Pens forward also has seven multi-point efforts in his last 11 contests.

PHT Morning Skate: Goalie interference to be discussed at GM meetings; How’s Ovechkin’s sheep?

By Joey AlfieriMar 8, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Penguins. (Top)

• Some good news here, as goalie interference will be brought up at this month’s GM meetings in Florida. The league has to get this figured out ASAP. (Toronto Star)

Marcus Johansson jumped on the ice for the first time since suffering a concussion in January. (NJ.com)

• Former Pens head coach Dan Bylsma doesn’t believe Sidney Crosby isn’t the most skilled player in the world, but also mentioned that there’s no player smarter than Sid. (ESPN)

• Since the start of last season, no player has found the back of the net more often than Jets forward Patrik Laine. What’s his secret? (Sporting News)

Mathew Barzal‘s path to the Calder Trophy got a lot easier now that Brock Boeser is out, but that doesn’t make the Islanders forward’s season any less historic or impressive. (Gotham SN)

• The sheep Alex Ovechkin got for his 30th birthday is alive and well. She even has a family now. (Washington Post)

• It’s time for NHL players to stop opening the door to the benches during the run of play. Obviously, that would have prevented Boeser from suffering a serious injury. (Hockey Wilderness)

• Like the New England Patriots, the Bruins have been forced to operate with a “next man up” mentality of late. Testing the depth of their squad probably isn’t a bad thing. (Bruins Daily)

• The Dallas Stars could benefit from being a Wild Card team instead of finishing in the top three in the Central Division. (Dallas Morning News)

• As you’d imagine, the Edmonton Oilers are much worse when Connor McDavid isn’t on the ice. They have to get better when their captain is on the bench. (Oilers Nation)

Mike Smith‘s unexpected appearance at Flames practice gave his teammates an emotional boost. (Calgary Herald)

• Most people think of Tom Wilson as nothing more than a goon, but he’s been a key piece for the Capitals this season. (Japers’ Rink)

• Agent Kevin Epp often feels like he holds the keys to the Coyotes’ kingdom because he represents Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• How should fans of teams that won’t make the playoffs cope with the rest of the season? (Spector’s Hockey)

• Does Phil Kessel really love hot dogs? His sister, Amanda, sets the record straight:

The Buzzer: Sheary leads Penguins to Metro summit; Monahan notches 30th

By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 12:37 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Conor Sheary, Pittsburgh Penguins: Sheary scored twice to help Penguins come from a 2-1 deficit to win 5-2 and move atop the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have won three straight, Evgeni Malkin moved into a tie for second in goal scoring with his 38th, and Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,100th NHL point.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames: Boring Sean scored his 30th goal of the season (which you will see below), the second time in his career that he’s hit the mark. Monahan is now four points shy of matching his career-best 63 points. Barring injury or a massive slump, it looks like Monahan will set a new career high in goals and points.

Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes: Each had a goal and an assist in the game. Stepan scored with 58 seconds left in regulation to secure a 2-1 win for the Coyotes, who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. The Coyotes are tied with the Buffalo Sabres in the race for the worst record in the NHL this season.

Highlights of the Night:

Tic, tac, goal:

Crosby’s 1,100th point came off an awkward, and impressive, one-timer from Sheary:

Johnny Hockey to Boring Sean:

Factoids of the Night:

Make it 49 games:

News of the Night:

The Carolina Hurricanes removed GM Ron Francis from his job, promoted him to the president of hockey operations, and then said that the new GM would bypass Francis and report directly to owner Tom Dundon.

Mike Babcock and Toronto Maple Leafs fans may think it needs to change now, but NHL insider Darren Dreger says the goaltender interference rule is likely not going anywhere before the playoffs, no matter how loud Babcock whines:

Scores:

Flames 5, Buffalo 1

Penguins 5, Flyers 2

Coyotes 2, Canucks 1

Penguins take over first place in tight Metropolitan race

By Scott BilleckMar 7, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in first place in the Metropolitan Division again.

Tomorrow that could change, but for tonight, they’re safe and sound atop the summit.

The Penguins, now winners of three straight after a three-game losing streak, produced a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night on NBCSN, leapfrogging the Washington Capitals to lead the division by a single point.

While the Tampa Bay Lightning have a firm grasp on the Atlantic Division, and the Nashville Predators have a nice hold on the Central, and with the Vegas Golden Knights owning a stranglehold in the Pacific, there is no division race at the moment quite like the one going on in the Metropolitan.

There was a scenario, coming into Wednesday’s game between the second and third place teams in the division, where a three-way tie for atop of the division was possible at the end of the night. Philly would have had to win in overtime or a shootout for that to be the case, but it outlines just how close the race for first place has become.

Alas, that wasn’t the case.

Phil Kessel, skating in his 900th NHL game, scored his 28th of the season to open the scoring.

The Flyers would respond, scoring the next two goals — on from Jakub Voracek, the other from Travis Konecny — to take a 2-1 lead in the second period.

And that would be it for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth straight after a six-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh rattled off three in a row starting at the midway point of the second period, including two markers from Conor Sheary in under five minutes.

Evgeni Malkin scored the Penguins’ fourth unanswered into an empty net near the end of the game. The goal from Malkin, his 38th of the season, moved him into a tie for second in NHL goal scoring with Winnipeg Jets sniper, Patrik Laine. Both players are two behind Alex Ovechkin in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, registered his 1,100th NHL point after grabbing a pair of assists in the game.

Washington will have a chance to reclaim the throne on Thursday away to the Los Angeles Kings. The Capitals have two games in hand on the Penguins.

Ron Francis out as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes

By Scott BilleckMar 7, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
In the thick of the playoff race, the Carolina Hurricanes have removed general manager Ron Francis from his post.

Francis, according to The News & Observer, will become the team’s president of hockey operations.

The Hurricanes were four points adrift of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference as of Wednesday.

“Since I took control of the team, I’ve had a good chance to be around and assess the operations,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a release on Wednesday. “There are a lot of good people working in the organization, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.

“Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role.”

The Hurricanes said whatever new GM they hire will report directly to Dundon, bypassing the team’s new president of hockey ops — Francis.

Francis, 55, was handed the role as GM, replacing Jim Rutherford. Rutherford has gone on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

France played 1,731 NHL games over his 25-year career, including 1,186 games with the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes organization.

It’s been an up and down season for the Hurricanes, but they’re still in the running for a playoff berth. The Hurricanes own the distinction of having the longest playoff drought among the 31 NHL teams. Carolina hasn’t played a playoff game since 2009.

Francis’ trade history is, well, very light.

Francis went out and signed former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling in the offseason, giving him a four-year deal worth north of $16 million. It was a risky move at the time, given the question marks surrounding Darling’s ability to take on the role of a starting goalie.

And it hasn’t worked out.

Darling owns the worst save percentage in the NHL among starters with a .889.

