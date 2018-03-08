Getty

Risk, reward, and Ron Francis

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
As PHT’s Scott Billeck chronicled upon word of the Carolina Hurricanes firing, er, “re-assigning” Ron Francis out of the GM position, goaltending is the one big thing that doomed Francis. At least in the big picture.

Publicly speaking, new Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made it clear that he wants to take a hands-on role with some of the Hurricanes’ decision making. He told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that a cricket-chirp of a trade deadline wasn’t the deciding factor.

One thing Dundon disagreed with is the idea that something happened at the deadline that caused the final rift. He said the team was considering adding before a home-heavy stretch in February, but it didn’t go well. Therefore both he and Francis decided it wasn’t worth what it would take to acquire more at the end. The cost, in terms of Carolina’s best young players/prospects, was too great.

Still, it’s tough not to notice the timing of this firing and not think that this comes down to a tepid trade deadline, and Carolina’s slow-burn team-building approach.

What can other GMs learn from Francis’ demise, beyond “Make sure you’re on the same page as your owner?” Let’s see:

Not too hot, not too cold

When a GM runs too hot with trades, he could get burned. I mean, unless that GM is Steve Yzerman or David Poile. Then other GMs should just click the “ignore call” button.

Peter Chiarelli (Oilers) and Marc Bergevin (Canadiens) both could have done well to take a cold shower instead of making moves that look worse with each passing month.

Every night seems to bring about a new insult to Chiarelli, whether it comes from Mathew Barzal generating a highlight-reel goal or Taylor Hall bolstering his Hart Trophy credentials. Bergevin, meanwhile, gets to watch P.K. Subban chase a Stanley Cup while his locker room crumbles.

It must burn Francis to see Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff make a big splash after years of people making “dayo off jokes,” with Paul Stastny‘s parallels to Francis making for especially cruel timing. While Francis only served as Hurricanes GM for four seasons, Cheveldayoff has been at his perch since 2011. Cheveldayoff bests Francis in trade volume because just about everyone does, but this was really his first major trade since moving Evander Kane for Tyler Myers in 2015. Cheveldayoff got time to wait things out; Francis did not.

During the last few years, the Hurricanes assembled an enviable warchest of defensemen, hired a competent coach who’s helped them hog the puck, and collected some nice forward assets. That’s not enough in a tough Metro division, and so the Hurricanes idle by.

While there’s some talk about the Golden Knights greasing the wheels for Francis’ exit, it’s difficult to shake the notion that the Hurricanes failed to add that “extra oomph” to their lineup while other teams did.

Sure, it might make you flinch to trade a young defenseman, whether that is Noah Hanifin or an older, still-young piece like Justin Faulk, but look at the Predators. It couldn’t have been comfortable to trade Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen, and maybe history will smile upon the Blue Jackets’ take more than Nashville’s when it’s all over. That trade, and others like it, helped Nashville go from a team of extremes to a more balanced attack. It wasn’t long before they were two wins away from a Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, stand as fancy stats darlings that haven’t tasted playoff play since 2008-09, and that was their only playoff appearance since that stunning Stanley Cup win in 2005-06.

No doubt, if you look at the Hurricanes PDO (or shooting percentage and save percentages individually, if that’s more your speed), you’ll see that they’ve been unlucky much of the time. Still, sometimes you have to “make your luck.”

(And do note that, bad goaltending aside, this team scored goals at a rate far fewer than league average. Wouldn’t that lack of punch inspire you to hit the phones a little harder during deadline time? Just saying.)

Backup plan

And, hey, it’s not like Francis took zero risks.

You can bellow about hindsight being 20/20 all you want, but there were some leaps of faith when it came to goaltending moves. For one thing, there was little evidence that Cam Ward would deliver on the two-year, $6.6 million extension he’s playing out. (Few deals truly say “We don’t have any better ideas” quite like that.)

There’s little sense arguing that Scott Darling was a safe choice, either.

Now 29, the big goalie didn’t come in with much pedigree as the 153rd pick of the 2007 NHL Draft. His pre-NHL stats are a mixed bag, though he was starting to pick up steam starting in 2013-14.

No doubt, his .923 save percentage with the Chicago Blackhawks was fantastic, yet that mark came in just 75 regular season games. It makes you wonder if the Hurricanes should have hedged their bets a bit. That said, few would have expected the Darling signing to blow up in Carolina’s face to this degree.

Goalies are a tough breed to gauge, with even mostly bright franchises whiffing at times. Still, maybe the Hurricanes were better off following their overall MO of not making bold, dangerous moves for the sake of making them? If you’re not truly certain a goalie is a franchise fit, maybe it’s better to leave your options open?

This Hurricanes situation provides additional evidence that NHL teams might be wise to put more resources into finding capable backups, whether it mean scouting, cap space, or both.

Take a look at the Calgary Flames. They defied critics by landing Mike Smith, who’s been great … only now he’s injured, and even after taking care of business against Buffalo last night, Calgary is up against a tough haul to fight its way back into the playoffs. Some of that is bad luck, some of it’s poor preparation; after all, Smith is 35 and has an injury history.

***

Look, it feels quite unfair to see Francis get such a short leash while other GMs continue to blunder away, even though they seem less capable. Even with the nitpicks in this post, it’s important to note that Francis leaves Carolina behind in a position to contend in the near future.

Sports, like life, can be cruel and unfair, though.

There’s a thin line in managing risk and reward. Ultimately, Francis couldn’t successfully walk that tightrope. It’s a reminder to other front offices just how difficult it can be to find the right balance.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins bits: Backes on suspension, McAvoy moves on

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Last night, Darren Dreger surmised that David Backes‘ three-game suspension for a hit on Frans Nielsen was “harsh,” and he was “sure the Bruins don’t agree.”

(Check Dreger’s analysis and footage of the hit above this post’s headline.)

That might be true, but Backes had a measured response to the league’s decision. While he didn’t outright agree, he acknowledged that he must accept it, that he regrets injuring Nielsen, and that he describes the check as an awkward, “one-off” hit. Backes also notes that the Bruins have been through this before, with injuries and suspensions forcing other players to step up, as they will need to again:

In case you missed it, here’s the official explanation from the NHL:

Backes, of course (or as usual?), isn’t the only Bruins player who will be sidelined. Patrice Bergeron is still out with what appears to be a foot injury, while Charlie McAvoy eyes an unclear window of recovery for his knee issue.

McAvoy met with the media today, mixing some optimism (his goal is to play in some regular season games, however realistic that goal might be) with notes about how he doesn’t want to rush back and increase the odds of aggravating the injury. So, ultimately, the beyond-his-years 20-year-old stands as a mystery for the B’s:

In the cases of McAvoy and Bergeron in particular, these are players who are extremely difficult to replace.

Still, between bringing in Brian Gionta to trading for Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels, the Bruins have done their best to provide options when injuries and/or suspensions crop up. If nothing else, the Bruins probably won’t be caught off guard when the playoffs present the usual slew of bumps, bruises, and worse.

The Bruins hope to stick with the Lightning in the race for the Atlantic Division crown as they face the Philadelphia Flyers in Boston tonight. They might not be the healthier team, but they’re at least more rested, as the Flyers fell to the Penguins in an entertaining contest last night.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Why aren’t more people talking about Evgeni Malkin?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 8, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has put up some crazy numbers throughout his 12-year NHL career, but it’s been a while since he’s had a season like this one. Despite his incredible campaign, he appears to be flying under the radar for a superstar.

The early portion of the season was all about Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, everyone is focused on Taylor Hall‘s 26-game point streak (rightfully so), but at no point has Malkin been at the center of the MVP conversation. That’s strange considering he has 38 goals and 84 points 64 games, which puts him just two points behind Kucherov for the Art Ross Trophy and just two goals behind Alex Ovechkin for the Rocket Richard Award. By the way, Malkin has played one game less than Kucherov and two games less than Ovechkin.

Of course, this isn’t the first time he’s been snubbed. As you recall, he was somehow omitted from last year’s 100 Greatest Players in NHL History list, which is as ridiculous now as it was then. There’s no doubt that playing with Sidney Crosby has helped him win championships, but it has clearly hindered him from getting the respect he deserves for the career that he’s put together.

Don’t get it twisted, Malkin is seen as an elite franchise player. It just seems like the story has gotten old and everyone is ready to move on to the next great thing. That’s understandable, it’s almost human nature to look for the next great story. After all, the Penguins have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, which is almost unheard of in professional sports. The same thing has happened in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. The national attention seems to have dwindled because there’s a “been there, done that” feel to these teams that have had prolonged success. Well, we may need to put that theory on hold for a second.

Let’s compare Hall’s stats over his 26-game point streak to Malkin’s numbers during that same period of time. The Devils forward, who has been phenomenal during this stretch, has 38 points in 26 games. By today’s standards, those are remarkable offensive stats. He definitely needs to be in the running for the Hart Trophy with performances like that. But by comparison, Malkin, who has picked up at least one point in 21 of his last 26 games, has amassed 46 points during that span. The Pens forward also has seven multi-point efforts in his last 11 contests.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Goalie interference to be discussed at GM meetings; How’s Ovechkin’s sheep?

By Joey AlfieriMar 8, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Penguins. (Top)

• Some good news here, as goalie interference will be brought up at this month’s GM meetings in Florida. The league has to get this figured out ASAP. (Toronto Star)

Marcus Johansson jumped on the ice for the first time since suffering a concussion in January. (NJ.com)

• Former Pens head coach Dan Bylsma doesn’t believe Sidney Crosby isn’t the most skilled player in the world, but also mentioned that there’s no player smarter than Sid. (ESPN)

• Since the start of last season, no player has found the back of the net more often than Jets forward Patrik Laine. What’s his secret? (Sporting News)

Mathew Barzal‘s path to the Calder Trophy got a lot easier now that Brock Boeser is out, but that doesn’t make the Islanders forward’s season any less historic or impressive. (Gotham SN)

• The sheep Alex Ovechkin got for his 30th birthday is alive and well. She even has a family now. (Washington Post)

• It’s time for NHL players to stop opening the door to the benches during the run of play. Obviously, that would have prevented Boeser from suffering a serious injury. (Hockey Wilderness)

• Like the New England Patriots, the Bruins have been forced to operate with a “next man up” mentality of late. Testing the depth of their squad probably isn’t a bad thing. (Bruins Daily)

• The Dallas Stars could benefit from being a Wild Card team instead of finishing in the top three in the Central Division. (Dallas Morning News)

• As you’d imagine, the Edmonton Oilers are much worse when Connor McDavid isn’t on the ice. They have to get better when their captain is on the bench. (Oilers Nation)

Mike Smith‘s unexpected appearance at Flames practice gave his teammates an emotional boost. (Calgary Herald)

• Most people think of Tom Wilson as nothing more than a goon, but he’s been a key piece for the Capitals this season. (Japers’ Rink)

• Agent Kevin Epp often feels like he holds the keys to the Coyotes’ kingdom because he represents Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• How should fans of teams that won’t make the playoffs cope with the rest of the season? (Spector’s Hockey)

• Does Phil Kessel really love hot dogs? His sister, Amanda, sets the record straight:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

The Buzzer: Sheary leads Penguins to Metro summit; Monahan notches 30th

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 12:37 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Conor Sheary, Pittsburgh Penguins: Sheary scored twice to help Penguins come from a 2-1 deficit to win 5-2 and move atop the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have won three straight, Evgeni Malkin moved into a tie for second in goal scoring with his 38th, and Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,100th NHL point.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames: Boring Sean scored his 30th goal of the season (which you will see below), the second time in his career that he’s hit the mark. Monahan is now four points shy of matching his career-best 63 points. Barring injury or a massive slump, it looks like Monahan will set a new career high in goals and points.

Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes: Each had a goal and an assist in the game. Stepan scored with 58 seconds left in regulation to secure a 2-1 win for the Coyotes, who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. The Coyotes are tied with the Buffalo Sabres in the race for the worst record in the NHL this season.

Highlights of the Night:

Tic, tac, goal:

Crosby’s 1,100th point came off an awkward, and impressive, one-timer from Sheary:

Johnny Hockey to Boring Sean:

Factoids of the Night:

Make it 49 games:

News of the Night:

The Carolina Hurricanes removed GM Ron Francis from his job, promoted him to the president of hockey operations, and then said that the new GM would bypass Francis and report directly to owner Tom Dundon.

Mike Babcock and Toronto Maple Leafs fans may think it needs to change now, but NHL insider Darren Dreger says the goaltender interference rule is likely not going anywhere before the playoffs, no matter how loud Babcock whines:

Scores:

Flames 5, Buffalo 1

Penguins 5, Flyers 2

Coyotes 2, Canucks 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.