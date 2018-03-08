PHT Morning Skate: Goalie interference to be discussed at GM meetings; How’s Ovechkin’s sheep?

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Penguins. (Top)

• Some good news here, as goalie interference will be brought up at this month’s GM meetings in Florida. The league has to get this figured out ASAP. (Toronto Star)

• Marcus Johansson jumped on the ice for the first time since suffering a concussion in January. (NJ.com)

• Former Pens head coach Dan Bylsma doesn’t believe Sidney Crosby isn’t the most skilled player in the world, but also mentioned that there’s no player smarter than Sid. (ESPN)

• Since the start of last season, no player has found the back of the net more often than Jets forward Patrik Laine. What’s his secret? (Sporting News)

• Mathew Barzal‘s path to the Calder Trophy got a lot easier now that Brock Boeser is out, but that doesn’t make the Islanders forward’s season any less historic or impressive. (Gotham SN)

• The sheep Alex Ovechkin got for his 30th birthday is alive and well. She even has a family now. (Washington Post)

• It’s time for NHL players to stop opening the door to the benches during the run of play. Obviously, that would have prevented Boeser from suffering a serious injury. (Hockey Wilderness)

• Like the New England Patriots, the Bruins have been forced to operate with a “next man up” mentality of late. Testing the depth of their squad probably isn’t a bad thing. (Bruins Daily)

• The Dallas Stars could benefit from being a Wild Card team instead of finishing in the top three in the Central Division. (Dallas Morning News)

• As you’d imagine, the Edmonton Oilers are much worse when Connor McDavid isn’t on the ice. They have to get better when their captain is on the bench. (Oilers Nation)

• Mike Smith‘s unexpected appearance at Flames practice gave his teammates an emotional boost. (Calgary Herald)

• Most people think of Tom Wilson as nothing more than a goon, but he’s been a key piece for the Capitals this season. (Japers’ Rink)

• Agent Kevin Epp often feels like he holds the keys to the Coyotes’ kingdom because he represents Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• How should fans of teams that won’t make the playoffs cope with the rest of the season? (Spector’s Hockey)

• Does Phil Kessel really love hot dogs? His sister, Amanda, sets the record straight:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.