Bemidji State University

Golden Knights sign Zach Whitecloud, one of college hockey’s best free agents

By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights have won the race to sign one of college hockey’s most highly-sought after free agents.

The NHL’s newest team — and its most surprising given their first-place ranking in the Pacific Division — signed undrafted defenseman Zach Whitecloud, from Bemidji State, to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday, beating the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings.

“He’s a very well-rounded player, a highly sought-after defenseman by a lot of clubs and we are delighted to acquire him as our first college signing,” Golden Knights general manager said on Thursday. “It should be a very good fit for the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll join us in the next couple of days as soon as we can get him on a plane.”

Whitecloud, 22, just finished his sophomore season in college hockey, recording four goals and 18 points in 36 games with the Beavers. He’s expected to link up with the Golden Knights on Friday, but is not expected to play.

“He could (play for us this season),” McPhee said of the Brandon, Manitoba product. “The benefit of having him here is he can really learn a lot being around our team and our coaches.

“He’s a mobile defenseman. He moves the puck real well and he’s a safe player right now. We think he plays conservatively and we believe he can give us a lot more offensively. He has lots of room for growth. He’s good and safe and conservative. He’ll build the offensive end of his game.”

This move has assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon’s name all over it. McCrimmon owned the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings before joining the Golden Knights and would have had extensive knowledge of Whitecloud.

Whitecloud, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, was in the running to play for Team Canada at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

“Our scouts identified him. Kelly McCrimmon knew him from his time in Manitoba. We’ve looked at him for a few years,” McPhee said. “He’s really developed well and he wants to be a pro now. We’re really delighted to have him.”

Whitecloud joins a defensive prospect pool that includes Erik Brannstrom, Jake Bischoff and Nicolas Hague.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon content with hands-on approach

Raleigh News
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2018, 7:39 PM EST
Tom Dundon was quite clear when he bought the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’m not patient. It’s not going to work for me to be patient,” Dundon told reporters upon the announcement that he has acquired the team.

And while he also said he wasn’t just going to come in and expect to know more than then-general manager Ron Francis, his lack of patience got the better of him on Wednesday when he removed Francis from his post. 

Dundon ‘promoted’ Francis to the president of hockey operations, while saying that whatever new GM was hired would report directly to Dundon himself, bypassing Francis in his new role.

Dundon has his hands in all of the cookie jars at the moment, something he seems to be quite happy with.

“I think it’s appropriate right now that I challenge and question everything we do, so we can get a process that everyone buys into and we’re comfortable with,” Dundon told NHL.com’s Tom Gulliti on Thursday. “Once we do, I would be less likely to be involved with things that I think are working properly.”

On Thursday, Dundon entertained several calls from the media, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Friedman said that during his conversation with Dundon, it became apparent that while Dundon and Francis both agreed the team needed to improve, the route in which that improvement was to go was a matter of differing opinions.

“I want to use Ron’s experience and knowledge with a different style and structure,” Dundon told Friedman on Thursday. “He is a valuable resource. But our styles couldn’t be any different. It is no more complicated than that.”

Despite his very hands-on approach thus far for the Hurricanes, Dundon told Friedman that he wants doesn’t want to make the decisions from a GM standpoint.

“I think what I’m looking for, is we have to be comfortable with each other,” Dundon said. “That’s the most important thing. I actually like to disagree and argue. I don’t want someone to come in and just do what I say, and I don’t want to make decisions. Someone to create a structure of how something is a good idea, and now we are going to get it done.”

Friedman had a thought on one line in particular in that quote:

One thing stands out from that answer: “I don’t want to make decisions.” In the aftermath of Francis’s redistribution, the sense was 100 percent opposite, that Dundon did want final say.

Who Carolina’s new GM will be is up in the air, but Dundon told Gulitti that it likely won’t be an analytics-first guy.

“Because I don’t think that works,” Dundon said. “I think you need a hockey guy that can work with the analytics people to challenge their thoughts. ‘Hey, I think this. Can you show me something that proves or disproves or makes me or less comfortable with what I’ve done?’”

And what of head coach Bill Peters?

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Farewell, Jonathan Cheechoo (PHT on Fantasy)

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
The common belief is that, inevitably, a person will look at their childhood as a “golden age.” That’s the power of nostalgia.

Perhaps a similar phenomenon occurs when fantasy hockey is most important to you.

These days, I can win a fantasy hockey (or football) league, and no doubt, it can be fun. That’s especially true if the award involves actual money, whether it be the top prize of a league or the instant gratification of Daily Fantasy Sports.

In all honesty, those memories tend to fade, even as “less important” moments stick. For me, Jonathan Cheechoo will always carry a special significance in fantasy hockey despite only being on one of my teams and despite that team not even winning thanks to the dastardly Cristobal Huet.

Maybe it’s all about the thrill of identifying a player you might want, waiting a moment to make sure that guy is actually lining up where you expect, risking that someone else will notice, and then hitting that “add/drop” button at just the right time?

Upon learning that Joe Thornton was foolishly traded from the Boston Bruins to the San Jose Sharks for a bag of mulch, I knew that someone lucky winger would hit the “Big Bird” sweepstakes. Sadly, my memory doesn’t account for how I figured that “Cheech” would be the guy; maybe it was because of the now-37-year-old scoring 28 goals in 2003-04, the last NHL season before the lockout? Either way, Cheechoo was very much on my radar, but there needed to be evidence that he’d be riding shotgun with Thornton.

When you think of Cheechoo, you think of Joe Thornton. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images for NHL)

So, eagerly, I tuned into Thornton’s debut with the Sharks, a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 2, 2005. Just 5:10 into the first period, Cheechoo scored his eighth goal of the season, with Thornton grabbing the primary assist. That was enough for me to add Cheechoo, making the second goal of that night feel like a victory lap, even though Cheechoo’s stats wouldn’t count for my fantasy team just yet.

From that point on, Cheechoo would score 47 more goals to give him 56 on the season, winning his lone Maurice Richard Trophy during that memorable 2005-06 run.

[Cheechoo announces retirement from hockey]

It’s easy to incorrectly remember that Cheechoo was a one-hit wonder, but while the drop was steep, he added a 37-goal campaign in 2006-07 and also scored 23 goals in 2007-08.

Aside from keeper leagues, the beauty of a season like Cheechoo hitting 56 is that the letdown doesn’t have to matter. For me, it never did, as he never ended up on one of my teams again. One was enough, as even though that team didn’t win, it will always hold a spot in my hockey heart, and Cheechoo was the main reason why.

I figure just about every fantasy hockey or fantasy sports fanatic has at least one player like this. Who was your Cheechoo?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Risk, reward, and Ron Francis

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
As PHT’s Scott Billeck chronicled upon word of the Carolina Hurricanes firing, er, “re-assigning” Ron Francis out of the GM position, goaltending is the one big thing that doomed Francis. At least in the big picture.

Publicly speaking, new Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made it clear that he wants to take a hands-on role with some of the Hurricanes’ decision making. He told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that a cricket-chirp of a trade deadline wasn’t the deciding factor.

One thing Dundon disagreed with is the idea that something happened at the deadline that caused the final rift. He said the team was considering adding before a home-heavy stretch in February, but it didn’t go well. Therefore both he and Francis decided it wasn’t worth what it would take to acquire more at the end. The cost, in terms of Carolina’s best young players/prospects, was too great.

Still, it’s tough not to notice the timing of this firing and not think that this comes down to a tepid trade deadline, and Carolina’s slow-burn team-building approach.

What can other GMs learn from Francis’ demise, beyond “Make sure you’re on the same page as your owner?” Let’s see:

Not too hot, not too cold

When a GM runs too hot with trades, he could get burned. I mean, unless that GM is Steve Yzerman or David Poile. Then other GMs should just click the “ignore call” button.

Peter Chiarelli (Oilers) and Marc Bergevin (Canadiens) both could have done well to take a cold shower instead of making moves that look worse with each passing month.

Every night seems to bring about a new insult to Chiarelli, whether it comes from Mathew Barzal generating a highlight-reel goal or Taylor Hall bolstering his Hart Trophy credentials. Bergevin, meanwhile, gets to watch P.K. Subban chase a Stanley Cup while his locker room crumbles.

It must burn Francis to see Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff make a big splash after years of people making “dayo off jokes,” with Paul Stastny‘s parallels to Francis making for especially cruel timing. While Francis only served as Hurricanes GM for four seasons, Cheveldayoff has been at his perch since 2011. Cheveldayoff bests Francis in trade volume because just about everyone does, but this was really his first major trade since moving Evander Kane for Tyler Myers in 2015. Cheveldayoff got time to wait things out; Francis did not.

During the last few years, the Hurricanes assembled an enviable warchest of defensemen, hired a competent coach who’s helped them hog the puck, and collected some nice forward assets. That’s not enough in a tough Metro division, and so the Hurricanes idle by.

While there’s some talk about the Golden Knights greasing the wheels for Francis’ exit, it’s difficult to shake the notion that the Hurricanes failed to add that “extra oomph” to their lineup while other teams did.

Sure, it might make you flinch to trade a young defenseman, whether that is Noah Hanifin or an older, still-young piece like Justin Faulk, but look at the Predators. It couldn’t have been comfortable to trade Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen, and maybe history will smile upon the Blue Jackets’ take more than Nashville’s when it’s all over. That trade, and others like it, helped Nashville go from a team of extremes to a more balanced attack. It wasn’t long before they were two wins away from a Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, stand as fancy stats darlings that haven’t tasted playoff play since 2008-09, and that was their only playoff appearance since that stunning Stanley Cup win in 2005-06.

No doubt, if you look at the Hurricanes PDO (or shooting percentage and save percentages individually, if that’s more your speed), you’ll see that they’ve been unlucky much of the time. Still, sometimes you have to “make your luck.”

(And do note that, bad goaltending aside, this team scored goals at a rate far fewer than league average. Wouldn’t that lack of punch inspire you to hit the phones a little harder during deadline time? Just saying.)

Backup plan

And, hey, it’s not like Francis took zero risks.

You can bellow about hindsight being 20/20 all you want, but there were some leaps of faith when it came to goaltending moves. For one thing, there was little evidence that Cam Ward would deliver on the two-year, $6.6 million extension he’s playing out. (Few deals truly say “We don’t have any better ideas” quite like that.)

There’s little sense arguing that Scott Darling was a safe choice, either.

Now 29, the big goalie didn’t come in with much pedigree as the 153rd pick of the 2007 NHL Draft. His pre-NHL stats are a mixed bag, though he was starting to pick up steam starting in 2013-14.

No doubt, his .923 save percentage with the Chicago Blackhawks was fantastic, yet that mark came in just 75 regular season games. It makes you wonder if the Hurricanes should have hedged their bets a bit. That said, few would have expected the Darling signing to blow up in Carolina’s face to this degree.

Goalies are a tough breed to gauge, with even mostly bright franchises whiffing at times. Still, maybe the Hurricanes were better off following their overall MO of not making bold, dangerous moves for the sake of making them? If you’re not truly certain a goalie is a franchise fit, maybe it’s better to leave your options open?

This Hurricanes situation provides additional evidence that NHL teams might be wise to put more resources into finding capable backups, whether it mean scouting, cap space, or both.

Take a look at the Calgary Flames. They defied critics by landing Mike Smith, who’s been great … only now he’s injured, and even after taking care of business against Buffalo last night, Calgary is up against a tough haul to fight its way back into the playoffs. Some of that is bad luck, some of it’s poor preparation; after all, Smith is 35 and has an injury history.

***

Look, it feels quite unfair to see Francis get such a short leash while other GMs continue to blunder away, even though they seem less capable. Even with the nitpicks in this post, it’s important to note that Francis leaves Carolina behind in a position to contend in the near future.

Sports, like life, can be cruel and unfair, though.

There’s a thin line in managing risk and reward. Ultimately, Francis couldn’t successfully walk that tightrope. It’s a reminder to other front offices just how difficult it can be to find the right balance.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins bits: Backes on suspension, McAvoy moves on

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Last night, Darren Dreger surmised that David Backes‘ three-game suspension for a hit on Frans Nielsen was “harsh,” and he was “sure the Bruins don’t agree.”

(Check Dreger’s analysis and footage of the hit above this post’s headline.)

That might be true, but Backes had a measured response to the league’s decision. While he didn’t outright agree, he acknowledged that he must accept it, that he regrets injuring Nielsen, and that he describes the check as an awkward, “one-off” hit. Backes also notes that the Bruins have been through this before, with injuries and suspensions forcing other players to step up, as they will need to again:

In case you missed it, here’s the official explanation from the NHL:

Backes, of course (or as usual?), isn’t the only Bruins player who will be sidelined. Patrice Bergeron is still out with what appears to be a foot injury, while Charlie McAvoy eyes an unclear window of recovery for his knee issue.

McAvoy met with the media today, mixing some optimism (his goal is to play in some regular season games, however realistic that goal might be) with notes about how he doesn’t want to rush back and increase the odds of aggravating the injury. So, ultimately, the beyond-his-years 20-year-old stands as a mystery for the B’s:

In the cases of McAvoy and Bergeron in particular, these are players who are extremely difficult to replace.

Still, between bringing in Brian Gionta to trading for Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels, the Bruins have done their best to provide options when injuries and/or suspensions crop up. If nothing else, the Bruins probably won’t be caught off guard when the playoffs present the usual slew of bumps, bruises, and worse.

The Bruins hope to stick with the Lightning in the race for the Atlantic Division crown as they face the Philadelphia Flyers in Boston tonight. They might not be the healthier team, but they’re at least more rested, as the Flyers fell to the Penguins in an entertaining contest last night.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.