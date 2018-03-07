Getty

The Buzzer: Red-hot Rinne; Night of hat tricks

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2018, 1:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Night of Hat Tricks

For apparently the first time since March 14, 2016, the NHL saw three hat tricks in one night. Go ahead, get it out of your system; call it a “hat trick of hat tricks.”

If you want one player of the night to rule them all, then roll with Brad Marchand, who combined three goals and two assists for a five-point night. As you can learn more about here, the Bruins needed all of those points in a 6-5 overtime win against the Red Wings. Here’s the hat trick:

Patrik Laine scored all three of the goals in Winnipeg’s 3-0 win against the Rangers:

It inspired this highly specific factoid:

Finally, Nick Bjugstad‘s hat trick helped the Panthers push the Lightning to overtime, but Tampa Bay ultimately won 4-3 in OT via Brayden Point‘s beautiful, beautiful goal. Scroll some more for Point’s latest point, but here’s Bjugstad scoring three:

All things considered, it was a strong night for hat salespeople.

Donuts

To read about how John Gibson helped the Ducks beat the Capitals thanks to his 36-save shutout, click here.

The most noteworthy shutout was Pekka Rinne‘s, as his 50th-career shutout helped the Predators carve out a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars. Rinne tied Andrei Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with seven shutouts this season, which also matches his career-high.

He’s also on a ridiculous 17-1-1 run.

Oh yeah, and the Predators are now winners of nine straight games, setting a new franchise record.

Highlight of the Night

Seriously, Brayden Point, this goal borders on scandalous.

With that, Point tied Steven Stamkos for a Lightning record with his 10th game-winning goal of the season. The Lightning just keep churning out great players, don’t they?

Yes, Taylor Hall scored again

More on that in this post. He collected two assists, pushing his scoring streak to 26 straight “appearances.”

Scores

Bruins 6, Red Wings 5 (OT)
Devils 6, Canadiens 4
Jets 3, Rangers 0
Blue Jackets 4, Golden Knights 1
Lightning 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
Predators 2, Stars 0
Wild 6, Hurricanes 2
Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)
Ducks 4, Capitals 0

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Gibson gives Capitals nothing in Ducks win

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2018, 12:43 AM EST
1 Comment

“If it weren’t for injuries,” is a phrase that has to be on the minds of many Anaheim Ducks fans, but it may apply to goalie John Gibson in particular.

The 24-year-old continues to be a steadying presence for Anaheim, but he’s unlikely to get many mentions among the cream of the Vezina Trophy crop because he’s been limited to 49 games played. It’s likely not lost on the Ducks that he’s been so fantastic, and the Washington Capitals became painfully aware of that notion on Tuesday.

Despite a heavy 36-18 shots on goal advantage, Washington fell 4-0 to Anaheim. With that, Gibson pushed his personal winning streak to six games, managing his second shutout (maybe another reason his work doesn’t get many mentions?) of 2017-18. The Ducks have won seven of their last nine games overall.

Ultimately, this served as another tough night for frequent Vezina candidate Braden Holtby, who came into Tuesday with a troubling 3.00 GAA.

Holtby allowed three goals in two periods before Barry Trotz gave him the hook. Anaheim didn’t get a bunch of shots, yet the Ducks exploited the occasional Washington breakdown/bit of bad luck:

Gibson was the star of the show, yet other Ducks played a role in the victory. Both Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique enjoyed one-goal, one-assist performances. Ryan Getzlaf generated two assists, as did Josh Manson.

With this win, the Ducks move – at least briefly – into second place in the Pacific. The Capitals are still in the Metro’s top spot, but this loss narrows the margin of error ahead of the Penguins and hard-charging Flyers.

Both the Ducks and Capitals approach the postseason a rung or two lower on the ladder than they’ve been used to lately, but it seems like Anaheim’s climbing and Washington’s grip is faltering a bit. Then again, maybe it’s all about Gibson just shutting the door.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Eric Staal deals harsh blow to Hurricanes’ hopes

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 6, 2018, 10:49 PM EST
1 Comment

This post’s main image is from the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, a reminder that Eric Staal is still near and dear to many Carolina Hurricanes fans, even as he revitalizes his career with the Minnesota Wild.

Cruelly, Staal has rebounded to be just the type of player a mostly-well-built Hurricanes team still needs more of: a gamebreaker.

Staal played a role in possibly breaking the Hurricanes’ playoff push on Tuesday, helping the Wild build an early 5-0 lead before eventually winning 6-2. Staal scored two goals to push his season total to a startlingly impressive 36 goals (waits for even more Hart Trophy comments, because we don’t have enough of those).

This goal might be seen as a dagger. Hey, at least it was an ornate one?

Painfully, Staal wasn’t the only former Hurricanes player to dig the knife in deeper, as Matt Cullen also added to the agony with a goal.

Ouch.

It was bad enough to lose by such a margin, powered in part by a player who was once such an integral part of this team. That’s not the only setback for Carolina, however, as the East’s other bubble teams gained steam on Tuesday. The Devils clobbered the Canadiens before Montreal made the score more respectable, the Blue Jackets beat the Golden Knights 4-1, and the Panthers salvaged a “charity point” by making it to overtime before the Lightning beat them thanks to a beautiful Brayden Point goal.

With 69 points in 67 games played, the Hurricanes enjoy a rosier playoff outlook than the Islanders (67 in 67 games) and Rangers (66 in 67 games), but the positives run out quickly.

Updated races for wild card spots:

1. Devils: 76 points in 67 GP, 30 ROW
2. Blue Jackets: 73 points in 67 GP, 28 ROW

Panthers: 71 points in 64 GP, 30 ROW
Hurricanes: 69 points in 67 GP, 26 ROW

Yeah, losses like these really hurt, particularly when such a familiar face is adding to the discomfort.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Taylor Hall bolsters Hart argument; Devils handle Habs

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 6, 2018, 10:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you spend an unhealthy amount of time on Hockey Twitter, then the depth of reasonable Hart Trophy choices might be maddening. For the rest of us, it could be really fun to see how the race for the 2017-18 MVP shakes out during the next month or so.

We’ve seen Nathan MacKinnon roar into the discussion, especially with Nikita Kucherov sidelined. Earlier today, PHT’s Adam Gretz laid out arguments for Alex Ovechkin and Claude Giroux. For the most part, it’s a fun discussion.

With the race this tight, it never hurts to steal headlines, and that’s something Taylor Hall is doing on an almost nightly basis for the New Jersey Devils. With two assists in the Devils’ 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Hall continued a point streak for the ages.

An injury absence sparks some semantic arguments about whether or not his streak should be considered 26 games (hence the use of “appearances,”), but either way, it’s remarkable work. Hall’s high-profile run brings to mind Corey Perry‘s 2010-11 Hart Trophy campaign. In case you’ve forgotten, the talented, pesky winger generated a ridiculous 19 goals and 30 points through the last 19 games of that season to win his only MVP.

You can make some great arguments for Hall that go far deeper than a point streak, but for some voters, it will be useful to have a big, shining example of his dominant play. There’s also no denying that he’s playing a huge role in the Devils’ increasingly likely push to a playoff spot.

In tonight’s case, Hall set the table with two primary assists. The first came on a Travis Zajac‘s power-play goal:

His second helper led to Patrick Maroon‘s first goal with the Devils:

Whether Hall wins the Hart or not, this should stand as a highly rewarding season for the winger. He looks primed to appear in the playoffs for the first time in his NHL career and is enjoying one of the best scoring streaks in years. Not bad for a guy who was once blamed for the Edmonton Oilers’ woes.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Marchand makes difference for Bruins vs. Red Wings

By James O'BrienMar 6, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
2 Comments

The Boston Bruins are dealing with some significant injury headaches. With that in mind, they’ll sacrifice some style points if they still end up getting wins.

That’s the story on Tuesday, as a 6-5 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings likely won’t make Anton Khudobin or the coaching staff as happy as possible, but they carved out the W.

To some extent, the Bruins’ big guns simply outscored their problems. Anthony Mantha had quite a night for himself with two goals and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to edge Boston.

Even with Patrice Bergeron sidelined, David Pastrnak (three assists) and especially Brad Marchand continued to dominate helpless defenders. Marchand collected a hat trick with the overtime game-winner and also generated two assists for a fantastic five-point night.

If he didn’t miss time thanks to factors including a five-game suspension, you wonder if the agitating superstar might force his way into the overstuffed Hart Trophy conversation.

Torey Krug is another play who might step up with Charlie McAvoy sidelined for at least one month. The offensively gifted defenseman generated two goals and two assists on Tuesday. Krug might have his flaws overall, yet it’s tough to argue with this production; he’s already at 13 goals in 2017-18.

Speaking of people missing time, Frans Nielsen was shaken up by a questionable hit late in the first period, which might leave David Backes vulnerable to a suspension:

The Bruins now improve to 90 points in 64 games played, keeping themselves in the Atlantic Division title race. Although this win was far from pretty in their own end, it may also send the message – both to the Bruins and their opponents – that this edition of the B’s can win in a variety of ways.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.