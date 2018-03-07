Getty Images

Ron Francis out as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes: report

Mar 7, 2018
In the thick of the playoff race, the Carolina Hurricanes have removed general manager Ron Francis from his post.

Francis, according to The News & Observer, will become the team’s president of hockey operations.

The Hurricanes were four points adrift of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference as of Wednesday.

“Since I took control of the team, I’ve had a good chance to be around and assess the operations,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a release on Wednesday. “There are a lot of good people working in the organization, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.

“Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role.”

The Hurricanes said whatever new GM they hire will report directly to Dundon, bypassing the team’s new president of hockey ops — Francis.

Francis, 55, was handed the role as GM, replacing Jim Rutherford. Rutherford has gone on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

France played 1,731 NHL games over his 25-year career, including 1,186 games with the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes organization.

It’s been an up and down season for the Hurricanes, but they’re still in the running for a playoff berth. The Hurricanes own the distinction of having the longest playoff drought among the 31 NHL teams. Carolina hasn’t played a playoff game since 2009.

Still, Francis went out and signed former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling in the offseason, giving him a four-year deal worth north of $16 million. It was a risky move at the time, given the question marks surrounding Darling’s ability to take on the role of a starting goalie.

And it hasn’t worked out.

Darling owns the worst save percentage in the NHL among starters with a .889.

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

Mar 7, 2018
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday, as the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on rivalry night at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Penguins
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyPatric Hornqvist
Carl HagelinEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust
Dominik SimonDerick BrassardPhil Kessel
Tom KuhnhacklRiley SheahanConor Sheary

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Jamie OleksiakJustin Schultz
Olli MaattaChad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Flyers
Claude GirouxSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Oskar LindblomNolan PatrickJakub Voracek
Jordan WealValtteri FilppulaWayne Simmonds
Jori LehteraScott LaughtonMichael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere
Robert HaggAndrew MacDonald
Brandon ManningRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

NHL suspends Bruins’ David Backes three games

Mar 7, 2018
The Boston Bruins managed to beat the Detroit Red Wings in a messy, exciting 6-5 overtime game despite missing quite a few players due to injuries. Now they’ll be without another player, but this time due to a suspension.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed David Backes a three-game suspension for a “late, high hit” on Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen. Nielsen left the contest thanks to the hit, which drew a roughing penalty late in the first period.

There’s footage of the check above this post’s headline, while the official video below features an explanation from the league:

The NHL notes that the hit included “significant” head contact and happened well after Nielsen released the puck. It was noted that Backes “contorted” his body to try to minimize the impact.

While Nielsen’s injury hurt Backes’ cause, his history seemed to help. Despite being a physical player – and a widely loathed one at times, particularly during his days with the St. Louis Blues – Backes has avoided supplemental discipline in the past. He did get ejected for head-butting in January.

This has been an eventual season both for the Bruins and for Backes. Boston’s dealt with a number of injuries and suspensions, only to remain one of the surprise success stories of the NHL. To some degree, it’s impressive that Backes is already back in the rhythm of the season considering the serious medical procedure he underwent earlier in 2017-18.

The 33-year-old has 11 goals and 27 points in 47 points so far this season. Backes is eligible to return during the Bruins’ March 13 road game against the Hurricanes.

Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy admits he’s tired

Getty
Mar 7, 2018
In a tight-lipped league where you’re lucky to find out if an injury affects a player’s upper or lower-body, it’s refreshing when someone will simply acknowledge the truth.

In noting that the Vezina race was going from “Andrei Vasilevskiy and everyone else” to an interesting battle that also includes Pekka Rinne, it was interesting to note that Vasilevskiy came into the All-Star break with a .931 save percentage, only to slip to a .911 mark in the (now 14) games since then.

It’s easy to forget that the 23-year-old hasn’t really been the top goalie on the Tampa Bay Lightning for very long. It’s barely March and he’s already set a career-high with 55 games played, five more than last season’s 50; beyond these past two seasons, he only played 40 regular-season games combined as Ben Bishop‘s understudy.

On Wednesday, Vasilevskiy admitted that the fatigue was getting to him, as the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith reports.

“Tiredness is something that I probably never faced before,” Vasilevskiy said. “I mean, 50-plus games. When you play in 20-plus games, it’s like you think, ‘Oh, I’m good, I can play 60-plus.’ But now when I’m on 50-plus, I’m like, ‘That’s tough.’

“So that’s why sometimes I’m probably not as sharp, like probably the first half of the season. That’s why I have to adjust and be on the top of my game.”

Again, that’s surprisingly candid stuff, at least in the NHL.

Acknowledging the likely truth isn’t such a bad thing, although you have to think that the Lightning might wish that they had a more proven backup than Louis Domingue. In 91 regular-season games, the 26-year-old has a .905 save percentage and 3.02 GAA, and he’s only played in seven games for Tampa Bay since being traded from Arizona.

The Lightning might want to at least consider punting some games to let Vasilevskiy get his game back together. We’ve seen certain teams in “luxury” positions experiment with different lineups and rest. While the Nashville Predators likely want to experiment with different alignments considering their wealth of options at forward, it’s still remarkable to see prominent players like Kyle Turris getting a rest. And it might be the sort of decision that echoes more progressive leagues like the NBA, and maybe pays off during the playoffs.

Really, Tampa Bay must weigh some considerations. Do they push Vasilevskiy to the limit or would they be better off splitting starts between their Vezina candidate and his backup(s) more evenly? The latter idea might make them more vulnerable to losing the Atlantic Division title to the Boston Bruins, who are sitting their own starter Tuukka Rask amid injury (and maybe also fatigue?) concerns.

We’ve seen evidence of athletes breaking down from too much use, from NFL running backs to MLB pitchers, and maybe NHL goalies fit into that category. Plenty of people wondered if the Oilers ran Cam Talbot into the ground with a deep playoff push and 73 regular-season games played last season, and perhaps a ton of games caught up with Braden Holtby this season?

Such thoughts shouldn’t be dismissed by the Lightning, nor should any team. Rest is crucial, and backups are very useful, when parity reigns.

Maybe it’s alarming to hear Vasilevskiy admit he’s tired, but at least that confession comes, most likely, with plenty of time for him to freshen up for the playoffs.

Flyers get Simmonds back for showdown with Penguins

Getty
Mar 7, 2018
Things started reasonably enough for the Philadelphia Flyers in Wayne Simmonds‘ absence, including on the power play.

Simmonds has been out since Feb. 18, and the Flyers kept rolling, ending that month on a six-game winning streak (four of those wins coming without Simmonds). They also went 2-for-8 on the power play in their first two games without the profoundly proficient power-play producer.

Things have slowed considerably lately. For one thing, the man advantage is struggling, going 1-for-12 during the last five contests. The Flyers have sputtered into March overall, pairing two 4-1 losses with a 7-6 shootout defeat.

These recent struggles are one reason why they should utter a sigh of relief that Simmonds is slated to return against the hated Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

[Click here for a full preview of a big game atop the Metro]

The other is that they’re about to face the sort of schedule that might give us some clarity regarding what, exactly, to expect from this remarkably up-and-down Flyers team. This is, after all, a team that:

  • Entered 2018 with a mediocre 16-14-8 record, yet now poses a serious threat to snatch the Metropolitan Division title away from the Penguins and Capitals.
  • Suffered 10 straight losses, only to follow that up with a six-game winning streak, and has generally kept up that hot-and-cold pattern.
  • For instance: they’ve already lost three games in March after only losing that many in all of February.

Yes, this is a weird team. It’s also a squad that’s been able to keep from sulking, and thus one that’s making GM Ron Hextall look smart for staying the course. Considering the Flyers’ former tendencies with making bold, sometimes recklessly splashy moves, that’s easier said than done.

But, again, the next couple weeks stand as a test and an opportunity for this group. Take a look a their upcoming schedule:

Wed, Mar 7 vs Pittsburgh
Thu, Mar 8 @ Boston
Sat, Mar 10 vs Winnipeg
Mon, Mar 12 vs Vegas
Thu, Mar 15 vs Columbus
Sat, Mar 17 @ Carolina
Sun, Mar 18 vs Washington

On one hand, the Flyers “control their destiny” with games against the Penguins (two remaining vs. Pittsburgh overall in 2017-18) and one versus the Caps. As you can see, the above stretch also holds the perk of including five of seven games in Philly.

That said, they can’t really take their feet off the pedal. All seven of those teams have something to strive for, whether that comes down to fighting for a playoff spot, positioning, or readying for the postseason (in the Golden Knights’ case). March then ends road-heavy with four of five games away from home, then the regular season closes with three of four contests in Philadelphia. So, yes, the door could still be open for this team to continue to experience peaks and valleys before the playoffs begin.

Simmonds stands a crucial and well-timed addition back into the lineup.

“Not just scoring, but he’s a big part of our team,” Dave Hakstol said of Simmonds, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He looked good. I believe he’s ready to go. I think it’s about having all four lines that make sense.”

He’s a player who brings more than just those power-play skills to the table, yet even that immediate boost makes a Flyers team tougher to handle. A unit of Simmonds, Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Sean Couturier, and Shayne Gostisbehere brings a little bit of everything to the table, and could very well give the Flyers that extra “boost” against formidable opponents.

In addition to PHT’s preview, this video might pump you up for tonight’s fascinating bout on NBCSN.

