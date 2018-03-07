PHT Morning Skate: Backes to have disciplinary hearing; Tavares isn’t having fun

• The Score grades every teams worst contract, which is pretty interesting. Carey Price, Milan Lucic and Brent Seabrook are all on the list. (The Score)
• The Blue Jackets pairing of Ian Cole and David Savard have some solid facial hair, but that’s not what makes them a solid duo. (Columbus Dispatch)
• Bruins forward David Backes will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his hit on Detroit’s Frans Nielsen. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
• Some teams give capes or hats to the player of the game, but the Capitals have decided to hand out a motorcycle helmet with LED lights. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)
• It’s been a tough ride back from neck surgery, but Kris Letang finally seems to be rounding into form. (NHL.com)
• Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be part of NBC’s hockey broadcast tonight. He’ll be standing inside the glass with hockey analyst Pierre McGuire during the first period of tonight’s game between the Flyers and Penguins. (Philly.com)
• John Tavares admitted that he’s not having a ton of fun right now. (Newsday)
• Blue Shirt Blogs takes a deeper look at all the new prospects the Rangers acquired before the trade deadline. (Blue Shirt Blogs)
• You think the Edmonton Oilers regret trading Taylor Hall away? Whether they do or they don’t, he’s made quite a statement over the last few weeks. (Edmonton Sun)
• The Sharks have allowed the first goal of a hockey game pretty often, their fans shouldn’t be worried by that. (NBC Bay Area)
• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.
