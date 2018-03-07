Getty

One brave move could improve the Capitals

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
“Reliably good” might not be the sexiest descriptor in sports, but when an NHL team finds a goalie who delivers such results, they should count their lucky stars. Few goalies beyond Henrik Lundqvist have fit that bill quite like Braden Holtby over recent years.

Still, just about every goalie goes through a crisis of confidence; even Lundqvist hasn’t been immune to questions surrounding certain stretches of play. Holtby was already struggling this season – he came into last night’s game with exactly a 3.00 GAA, a number startling by both its symmetry and its worrisome nature – and only saw it worsen, allowing three goals in just two periods in Washington’s loss to Anaheim.

It can’t be good to see your team literally double the opposition in shots on goal, yet lose 4-0.

The good news, but also the challenge, is that the Capitals have another option in net, and Philipp Grubauer appears to be a pretty excellent one in that. Rather than fighting it, the Caps should give him a real chance to prove himself, and possibly profit off of that ambition.

He didn’t have to do much against the Ducks on Tuesday, stopping all eight shots in relief of Holtby, but that appearance served as a reminder that he’s been quite effective when called upon. That goes for 2017-18 (a sparkling .922 save percentage in 25 appearances) and his career in general (a slightly better .923 save percentage in 91 games). Holtby, meanwhile, saw his 2017-18 save percentage dip to a worrying .907.

As Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports, Capitals head coach Barry Trotz & Co. seem to know that they might need to pivot, at least for a while.

“I think just like anything, we’ll make that decision based on that he’s played a lot of games and won a lot of games,” Trotz said. “So because he’s No. 1 doesn’t mean you don’t go with Grubi for a bit just so [Holtby] can settle his game. We’ll sit down with [goaltending coach Scott Murray] just to see what the best thing for the long haul is.”

So, that’s a bit of hedging, which is totally fair. Allow me to lay out a few reasons why the Capitals should embrace Grubauer as a real threat to Holtby, even if it’s only for the next month or so.

Motivation plus freshness

There’s little doubt that Braden Holtby is a highly motivated athlete.

Since 2014-15, Holtby leads all goalies in games played (250), wins (160), and shutouts (21) while maintaining an excellent .920 save percentage. Still, you wonder if that workload might be weighing on him a bit. That’s especially plausible after the last two seasons, when he might have blamed himself at least in part for the Capitals falling heartbreakingly short of a Stanley Cup despite dominant regular seasons.

While Holtby’s $6.1 million cap hit runs through 2019-20, Grubauer’s $1.5M expires after this season, making him a pending RFA.

At 26, Grubauer must be chomping at the bit to get an extended opportunity to show what he can do … and yes, earn himself some money.

If the Capitals are worried about a “Here we go again” mentality, would a goalie who’s only enjoyed 95 games played spread out over six seasons give them a fresh outlook? From a scouting perspective, there’d likely be a lot more “tape” on a guy like Holtby (355 regular season games, 59 playoff appearances) than Grubauer.

Painful firsthand experiences

If nothing else, the Caps have seen how far a team can go while “riding the hot hand.”

Matt Murray is an immediate example, and he might stand as a template for how the Caps could handle things if Grubauer managed to take Washington far. Maybe they’d roll with Holtby and Grubauer for a bit before making a move? Murray helped the Penguins beat the Caps during the 2016 postseason, while injuries and a red-hot Marc-Andre Fleury flipped the script.

The most extreme example goes to the days before Holtby and Trotz.

During the 2010 postseason, the Canadiens went on an unlikely run with Jaroslav Halak, who only allowed three goals during the final three games of that memorable first-round series despite facing a ridiculous 134 shots on goal.

Despite that run, the Habs then had the courage to choose Carey Price over Halak during the ensuing off-season. These examples could show Washington that there’d be multiple routes if they give Grubauer an extended look, rather than giving him a very short leash.

What could have been?

Look, Holtby’s earned the right to be “the guy” in Washington’s net.

That said, the Capitals are already plagued by “What if?” questions. The Capitals won the last two Presidents Trophies, and also snagged one in 2009-10, yet they still lack a Stanley Cup ring. This franchise needs to turn over every stone to try to get Alex Ovechkin that elusive ring, even if it means ruffling some feathers.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Pens, Flyers battle for Metro Division positioning on Rivalry Night

By Joey AlfieriMar 7, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday, as the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on rivalry night at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The second and third place teams in the Metropolitan Division will square off tonight with a lot on the line. A Penguins win would move them ahead of Washington for first place. A Flyers win would tie them with the Caps and move them ahead of the Pens.

Yea, it’s pretty tight at the top.

The Penguins are coming off a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. They’ve now won back-to-back games since being shelled 8-4 by the Boston Bruins earlier this month.

Despite coming away with a couple of victories, they aren’t satisfied with the way they’ve been playing of late.

“We were certainly pleased with the result we got (Monday),” head coach Mike Sullivan said onTuesday, per the Pittsburgh Tribune. “But certainly not satisfied with the type of game we played. And that was the message to our team (Tuesday) morning – let’s not be fooled by the score.

“It’s about attention to detail, it’s about commitment to playing the game the right way. I know that this group is capable of playing that way, and when this group does, we get consistent results.”

As for the Flyers, they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. All-in-all, they’ve lost three straight games (one in a shootout).

The good news, is that Wayne Simmonds will be back in the lineup tonight. The 29-year-old missed each of the last seven games because of an upper-body injury, so getting him back will be huge. He’s expected to skate on a line with Valtteri Filppula and Jordan Weal.

“We’ll have a solid third line, I think,” Simmonds said, per the Courier-Post. “Obviously it will help spread things out and alleviate some pressure off the top two. We just need to have a more balanced team and I think that will help going into the playoff stretch.”

Here’s a fun fact for those of you watching from home: Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be part of NBCSN’s broadcast tonight. He’ll join Pierre McGuire, who is positioned between the benches, throughout the first period.

“I’m most excited about sitting in the bull pin with the guys and getting to feel that energy,” Kendricks said, per Philly.com. “It’s going to be so dope. I’m getting excited just thinking about it.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHLPA 2017-18 poll: Crosby, McDavid dominate; Underrated Backstrom

By Sean LeahyMar 7, 2018, 10:04 AM EST
Between September and the end of January, the National Hockey League Players’ Association polled its members on a number of topics, from best player to worst arena ice to best referee.

Over 500 players participated and some results are what you’d expect while there were a few surprises along the way. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, as you’d expect, dominated such categories as “Fastest Skater,” “Most Difficult Player to Play Against” and “Which player would you select to start a franchise?” But there were a few other topics of interest.

Which goalie is the most difficult to score on? Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens won this handily with 41 percent of the vote, and when he’s healthy, it’s tough to argue.

Who is the toughest player? Ryan Reaves, now of the Vegas Golden Knights, was a big vote-getter, earning 44.7 percent of support. He beat out the likes of Milan Lucic (14.8 percent) and Zdeno Chara (4 percent). Reaves is certainly a tough SOB, but it’s hard to imagine Chara not winning this title every year until he retires.

Who is the most underrated player? There was a time when the prevailing thought was that Loui Eriksson was the guy here. But for a long time many in the hockey world agreed with the players this year and chose Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (8.6 percent). Playing under the shadow of Alex Ovechkin will do that, but maybe this will be the thing to give him a bit more love around the league. Right behind Backstrom was Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues (6.8 percent).

Do you like the way points are currently awarded for a win or a loss in the regular season? A whopping 77.7 percent of players said yes, which makes sense when you think about it. As the league loves to promote parity in the standings, if you’re a player, you should be happy that the loser point exists because it keeps your playoff hopes alive a little longer than the old way of two points for a win and zero points for any loss did.

Who is the best referee? The viral referee, Wes McCauley, was a big winner with 47.8 percent of votes. A willingness to conduct a calm dialogue on the ice during tense times and the ability to let players vent at the right time goes a long way to earning respect. McCauley is one of those officials. (Tim Peel at 4.4 percent, eh?)

Which rink has the worst ice? While Bell Centre earned the title of “best rink to play” in and “best ice,” among players, the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida wins worst ice (16.8 percent), followed up by Gila River Arena in Arizona (10.7 percent). In third place, and no real surprise, is Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We imagine most of the New York Islanders chose their own rink considering some of their quotes over the last few seasons.

You can check out the rest of the results at the NHLPA website.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Backes to have disciplinary hearing; Tavares isn’t having fun

By Joey AlfieriMar 7, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Score grades every teams worst contract, which is pretty interesting. Carey Price, Milan Lucic and Brent Seabrook are all on the list. (The Score)

• The Blue Jackets pairing of Ian Cole and David Savard have some solid facial hair, but that’s not what makes them a solid duo. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Bruins forward David Backes will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his hit on Detroit’s Frans Nielsen. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Some teams give capes or hats to the player of the game, but the Capitals have decided to hand out a motorcycle helmet with LED lights. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• It’s been a tough ride back from neck surgery, but Kris Letang finally seems to be rounding into form. (NHL.com)

• Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be part of NBC’s hockey broadcast tonight. He’ll be standing inside the glass with hockey analyst Pierre McGuire during the first period of tonight’s game between the Flyers and Penguins. (Philly.com)

John Tavares admitted that he’s not having a ton of fun right now. (Newsday)

• Blue Shirt Blogs takes a deeper look at all the new prospects the Rangers acquired before the trade deadline. (Blue Shirt Blogs)

• You think the Edmonton Oilers regret trading Taylor Hall away? Whether they do or they don’t, he’s made quite a statement over the last few weeks. (Edmonton Sun)

• The Sharks have allowed the first goal of a hockey game pretty often, their fans shouldn’t be worried by that. (NBC Bay Area)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Red-hot Rinne; Night of hat tricks

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2018, 1:09 AM EST
Night of Hat Tricks

For apparently the first time since March 14, 2016, the NHL saw three hat tricks in one night. Go ahead, get it out of your system; call it a “hat trick of hat tricks.”

If you want one player of the night to rule them all, then roll with Brad Marchand, who combined three goals and two assists for a five-point night. As you can learn more about here, the Bruins needed all of those points in a 6-5 overtime win against the Red Wings. Here’s the hat trick:

Patrik Laine scored all three of the goals in Winnipeg’s 3-0 win against the Rangers:

It inspired this highly specific factoid:

Finally, Nick Bjugstad‘s hat trick helped the Panthers push the Lightning to overtime, but Tampa Bay ultimately won 4-3 in OT via Brayden Point‘s beautiful, beautiful goal. Scroll some more for Point’s latest point, but here’s Bjugstad scoring three:

All things considered, it was a strong night for hat salespeople.

Donuts

To read about how John Gibson helped the Ducks beat the Capitals thanks to his 36-save shutout, click here.

The most noteworthy shutout was Pekka Rinne‘s, as his 50th-career shutout helped the Predators carve out a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars. Rinne tied Andrei Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with seven shutouts this season, which also matches his career-high.

He’s also on a ridiculous 17-1-1 run.

Oh yeah, and the Predators are now winners of nine straight games, setting a new franchise record.

Highlight of the Night

Seriously, Brayden Point, this goal borders on scandalous.

With that, Point tied Steven Stamkos for a Lightning record with his 10th game-winning goal of the season. The Lightning just keep churning out great players, don’t they?

Yes, Taylor Hall scored again

More on that in this post. He collected two assists, pushing his scoring streak to 26 straight “appearances.”

Scores

Bruins 6, Red Wings 5 (OT)
Devils 6, Canadiens 4
Jets 3, Rangers 0
Blue Jackets 4, Golden Knights 1
Lightning 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
Predators 2, Stars 0
Wild 6, Hurricanes 2
Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)
Ducks 4, Capitals 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.