NHLPA 2017-18 poll: Crosby, McDavid dominate; Underrated Backstrom

Mar 7, 2018
Between September and the end of January, the National Hockey League Players’ Association polled its members on a number of topics, from best player to worst arena ice to best referee.

Over 500 players participated and some results are what you’d expect while there were a few surprises along the way. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, as you’d expect, dominated such categories as “Fastest Skater,” “Most Difficult Player to Play Against” and “Which player would you select to start a franchise?” But there were a few other topics of interest.

Which goalie is the most difficult to score on? Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens won this handily with 41 percent of the vote, and when he’s healthy, it’s tough to argue.

Who is the toughest player? Ryan Reaves, now of the Vegas Golden Knights, was a big vote-getter, earning 44.7 percent of support. He beat out the likes of Milan Lucic (14.8 percent) and Zdeno Chara (4 percent). Reaves is certainly a tough SOB, but it’s hard to imagine Chara not winning this title every year until he retires.

Who is the most underrated player? There was a time when the prevailing thought was that Loui Eriksson was the guy here. But for a long time many in the hockey world agreed with the players this year and chose Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (8.6 percent). Playing under the shadow of Alex Ovechkin will do that, but maybe this will be the thing to give him a bit more love around the league. Right behind Backstrom was Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues (6.8 percent).

Do you like the way points are currently awarded for a win or a loss in the regular season? A whopping 77.7 percent of players said yes, which makes sense when you think about it. As the league loves to promote parity in the standings, if you’re a player, you should be happy that the loser point exists because it keeps your playoff hopes alive a little longer than the old way of two points for a win and zero points for any loss did.

Who is the best referee? The viral referee, Wes McCauley, was a big winner with 47.8 percent of votes. A willingness to conduct a calm dialogue on the ice during tense times and the ability to let players vent at the right time goes a long way to earning respect. McCauley is one of those officials. (Tim Peel at 4.4 percent, eh?)

Which rink has the worst ice? While Bell Centre earned the title of “best rink to play” in and “best ice,” among players, the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida wins worst ice (16.8 percent), followed up by Gila River Arena in Arizona (10.7 percent). In third place, and no real surprise, is Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We imagine most of the New York Islanders chose their own rink considering some of their quotes over the last few seasons.

You can check out the rest of the results at the NHLPA website.

Mar 7, 2018
The Buzzer: Red-hot Rinne; Night of hat tricks

Mar 7, 2018
Night of Hat Tricks

For apparently the first time since March 14, 2016, the NHL saw three hat tricks in one night. Go ahead, get it out of your system; call it a “hat trick of hat tricks.”

If you want one player of the night to rule them all, then roll with Brad Marchand, who combined three goals and two assists for a five-point night. As you can learn more about here, the Bruins needed all of those points in a 6-5 overtime win against the Red Wings. Here’s the hat trick:

Patrik Laine scored all three of the goals in Winnipeg’s 3-0 win against the Rangers:

It inspired this highly specific factoid:

Finally, Nick Bjugstad‘s hat trick helped the Panthers push the Lightning to overtime, but Tampa Bay ultimately won 4-3 in OT via Brayden Point‘s beautiful, beautiful goal. Scroll some more for Point’s latest point, but here’s Bjugstad scoring three:

All things considered, it was a strong night for hat salespeople.

Donuts

To read about how John Gibson helped the Ducks beat the Capitals thanks to his 36-save shutout, click here.

The most noteworthy shutout was Pekka Rinne‘s, as his 50th-career shutout helped the Predators carve out a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars. Rinne tied Andrei Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with seven shutouts this season, which also matches his career-high.

He’s also on a ridiculous 17-1-1 run.

Oh yeah, and the Predators are now winners of nine straight games, setting a new franchise record.

Highlight of the Night

Seriously, Brayden Point, this goal borders on scandalous.

With that, Point tied Steven Stamkos for a Lightning record with his 10th game-winning goal of the season. The Lightning just keep churning out great players, don’t they?

Yes, Taylor Hall scored again

More on that in this post. He collected two assists, pushing his scoring streak to 26 straight “appearances.”

Scores

Bruins 6, Red Wings 5 (OT)
Devils 6, Canadiens 4
Jets 3, Rangers 0
Blue Jackets 4, Golden Knights 1
Lightning 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
Predators 2, Stars 0
Wild 6, Hurricanes 2
Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)
Ducks 4, Capitals 0

Gibson gives Capitals nothing in Ducks win

Mar 7, 2018
“If it weren’t for injuries,” is a phrase that has to be on the minds of many Anaheim Ducks fans, but it may apply to goalie John Gibson in particular.

The 24-year-old continues to be a steadying presence for Anaheim, but he’s unlikely to get many mentions among the cream of the Vezina Trophy crop because he’s been limited to 49 games played. It’s likely not lost on the Ducks that he’s been so fantastic, and the Washington Capitals became painfully aware of that notion on Tuesday.

Despite a heavy 36-18 shots on goal advantage, Washington fell 4-0 to Anaheim. With that, Gibson pushed his personal winning streak to six games, managing his second shutout (maybe another reason his work doesn’t get many mentions?) of 2017-18. The Ducks have won seven of their last nine games overall.

Ultimately, this served as another tough night for frequent Vezina candidate Braden Holtby, who came into Tuesday with a troubling 3.00 GAA.

Holtby allowed three goals in two periods before Barry Trotz gave him the hook. Anaheim didn’t get a bunch of shots, yet the Ducks exploited the occasional Washington breakdown/bit of bad luck:

Gibson was the star of the show, yet other Ducks played a role in the victory. Both Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique enjoyed one-goal, one-assist performances. Ryan Getzlaf generated two assists, as did Josh Manson.

With this win, the Ducks move – at least briefly – into second place in the Pacific. The Capitals are still in the Metro’s top spot, but this loss narrows the margin of error ahead of the Penguins and hard-charging Flyers.

Both the Ducks and Capitals approach the postseason a rung or two lower on the ladder than they’ve been used to lately, but it seems like Anaheim’s climbing and Washington’s grip is faltering a bit. Then again, maybe it’s all about Gibson just shutting the door.

Eric Staal deals harsh blow to Hurricanes’ hopes

Mar 6, 2018
This post’s main image is from the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, a reminder that Eric Staal is still near and dear to many Carolina Hurricanes fans, even as he revitalizes his career with the Minnesota Wild.

Cruelly, Staal has rebounded to be just the type of player a mostly-well-built Hurricanes team still needs more of: a gamebreaker.

Staal played a role in possibly breaking the Hurricanes’ playoff push on Tuesday, helping the Wild build an early 5-0 lead before eventually winning 6-2. Staal scored two goals to push his season total to a startlingly impressive 36 goals (waits for even more Hart Trophy comments, because we don’t have enough of those).

This goal might be seen as a dagger. Hey, at least it was an ornate one?

Painfully, Staal wasn’t the only former Hurricanes player to dig the knife in deeper, as Matt Cullen also added to the agony with a goal.

Ouch.

It was bad enough to lose by such a margin, powered in part by a player who was once such an integral part of this team. That’s not the only setback for Carolina, however, as the East’s other bubble teams gained steam on Tuesday. The Devils clobbered the Canadiens before Montreal made the score more respectable, the Blue Jackets beat the Golden Knights 4-1, and the Panthers salvaged a “charity point” by making it to overtime before the Lightning beat them thanks to a beautiful Brayden Point goal.

With 69 points in 67 games played, the Hurricanes enjoy a rosier playoff outlook than the Islanders (67 in 67 games) and Rangers (66 in 67 games), but the positives run out quickly.

Updated races for wild card spots:

1. Devils: 76 points in 67 GP, 30 ROW
2. Blue Jackets: 73 points in 67 GP, 28 ROW

Panthers: 71 points in 64 GP, 30 ROW
Hurricanes: 69 points in 67 GP, 26 ROW

Yeah, losses like these really hurt, particularly when such a familiar face is adding to the discomfort.

